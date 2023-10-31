Photos: Fans fill Chase Field to see Diamondbacks’ World Series run

On Monday, Arizona Diamondbacks fans started filling up the plaza at Chase Field hours before the first pitch at 5:03 p.m. It was, after all, the first World Series game in downtown Phoenix in 22 years.
Maybe they were there for the Millionaire Steak Sandwich.
Or the return of three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. Or, to cheer on a team fueled by players in their early 20s doing all they can do
to bring a second World Series title to the Valley.
They definitely weren't there for Christian Walker's missed stop sign.
The D-backs dropped the game and dug themselves into a 2-1 hole with the Texas Rangers. But Games 4 and 5 unfold here on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Geoffrey Pixley, Orlando Barrera and Tommy Shorr don their D-back luchador masks at a watch party outside Chase Field.
Aaron Soto
The Smith family excited to #EmbraceTheChaos.
Aaron Soto
Isaiah, Reggie and Isaac Steele waiting in line to enter Chase Field.
Aaron Soto
Julio Lugo and his mom Mercedes España decked-out in their throwback Diamondbacks gear.
Aaron Soto
Kendall flexes his NLCS MVP Ketel Marte jersey.
Aaron Soto
Janet Palma and Dina Valdez are amped-up ahead of the game.
Aaron Soto
Luis is a tuba player for the band La Mera Mera.
Aaron Soto
Kylie, Hanna and Kaelynn Smith with Beckam, Crew and Jacob at their first World Series game.
Aaron Soto
Liz and Beth Camu, downtown locals, head to a watch party after purchasing Diamondbacks World Series gear from the merch tent outside Chase Field.
Aaron Soto
Sam, Howie and Robin Asaki sport their Lourdes Gurriel Jr. wigs on their way into Chase Field.
Aaron Soto
Andres Rodriguez and Carli Campbell hanging out in front of Chase Field before the game starts. "He's as old as the last Diamondbacks World Series. He was born in 2001," Campbell said.
Aaron Soto
La Mera Mera performed outside Chase Field as attendees arrived for the game.
Aaron Soto