NBA fans are thirsty for this Phoenix Suns star. It’s not Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns star has garnered the third-highest number of "thirsty" social comments from fans in the past 12 months, according to a study by the sports analytics firm BetKansas. The research aimed to identify the "thirstiest fans" and the players they most comment about.
Who did Durant lose to? Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Durant is an entire snack that also craves a thirst, thus proving his versatility on the basketball court and in the refrigerator. That's just rarified talent, folks.
Gauging levels of thirstTo gauge the thirst for Durant and other athletes in professional sports, BetKansas employed Linkfluence, a social listening tool, to analyze 500,000 social media posts across various platforms. The focus was on identifying sports stars who received the most comments associated with terms such as "handsome," "sexy," "hottest" and other keywords indicative of thirst.
The results revealed that Durant not only received the third-highest number of thirsty comments in the NBA but also cracked the top 10 of any athlete, topping two notoriously sculptured and sought-after NFL stars: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
As the Linkfluence thirst-o-meter tells it, Durant amassed 6,469 comments deemed thirsty. Rounding out the top five in the NBA were Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry with 5,241 comments and Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks, who notched 3,903 comments.
Thirsty controversyWe're not ones to judge what others find intriguing, but we know what you're thinking. Suns shooting guard Devin Booker not being ahead of Durant on the list of most craved local ballers is surprising. Booker wasn't overlooked, though, placing sixth on the list with 3,612 comments.
While Booker didn't crack the top 20 in the study, not all is lost. He can lick his wounds knowing he beat out the likes of Milwaukee Bucks point guard and aspiring rapper Damian Lillard (3,455 comments) and the international heartthrob of the Mavs, Luka Dončić.