 NBA fans are thirsty for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Suns

NBA fans are thirsty for this Phoenix Suns star. It’s not Devin Booker

Sorry, D-Book. The NBA’s thirst-o-meter doesn’t rank you as high as this teammate.
January 5, 2024
Kevin Durant ranks third while Devin Booker comes in at sixth on the NBA thirst-o-meter.
Kevin Durant ranks third while Devin Booker comes in at sixth on the NBA thirst-o-meter. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Share this:
Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but a thirst for Kevin Durant is apparently universal and plastered across social media.

The Phoenix Suns star has garnered the third-highest number of "thirsty" social comments from fans in the past 12 months, according to a study by the sports analytics firm BetKansas. The research aimed to identify the "thirstiest fans" and the players they most comment about.

Who did Durant lose to? Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Durant is an entire snack that also craves a thirst, thus proving his versatility on the basketball court and in the refrigerator. That's just rarified talent, folks.
 

Gauging levels of thirst

To gauge the thirst for Durant and other athletes in professional sports, BetKansas employed Linkfluence, a social listening tool, to analyze 500,000 social media posts across various platforms. The focus was on identifying sports stars who received the most comments associated with terms such as "handsome," "sexy," "hottest" and other keywords indicative of thirst.

The results revealed that Durant not only received the third-highest number of thirsty comments in the NBA but also cracked the top 10 of any athlete, topping two notoriously sculptured and sought-after NFL stars: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

As the Linkfluence thirst-o-meter tells it, Durant amassed 6,469 comments deemed thirsty. Rounding out the top five in the NBA were Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry with 5,241 comments and Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks, who notched 3,903 comments.

Thirsty controversy

We're not ones to judge what others find intriguing, but we know what you're thinking. Suns shooting guard Devin Booker not being ahead of Durant on the list of most craved local ballers is surprising. Booker wasn't overlooked, though, placing sixth on the list with 3,612 comments.

While Booker didn't crack the top 20 in the study, not all is lost. He can lick his wounds knowing he beat out the likes of Milwaukee Bucks point guard and aspiring rapper Damian Lillard (3,455 comments) and the international heartthrob of the Mavs, Luka Dončić.

No thirsty Big 3

While Durant and Booker are both thirsted after, the third cog in the Suns Big 3, Bradley Beal, is nowhere to be found on the list. Baby face and pearly white smile be damned, it appears fans overlooked Beal. Maybe there's a correlation between minutes played — injuries keep benching him — and thirst.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

Phoenix police turn foot chase into target practice, kill 12th man

Crime

Phoenix police turn foot chase into target practice, kill 12th man

By TJ L'Heureux
Arrest warrant issued for Valley troll Ethan Schmidt-Crockett

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for Valley troll Ethan Schmidt-Crockett

By TJ L'Heureux
Accused killers of 3 gay men in Phoenix won’t face hate crime charges

LGBTQ+

Accused killers of 3 gay men in Phoenix won’t face hate crime charges

By Stephen Lemons
2 women accuse Phoenix doctor of drunken, botched plastic surgeries

Courts

2 women accuse Phoenix doctor of drunken, botched plastic surgeries

By TJ L'Heureux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation