Survey says: Phoenix Suns fans among NBA’s most annoying

Suns fans are so triggering. That's a good thing, right?
October 20, 2023
Devin Booker is just one of a trio of superstars on the Suns' roster.
Devin Booker is just one of a trio of superstars on the Suns' roster. Christian Petersen / Getty Images
With the NBA season starting on Tuesday, fans from all over are reemerging on social media, preparing for another season of online trolling, spirited debates and antics. In other words, get ready to be annoyed.

And when it comes to Phoenix Suns fans, they're no different. In fact, according to a recent study, they're some of the best, or worst, depending on how you view it.

The study, by Gambling.com, revealed the most annoying fanbases in the league. And like the team, Suns' fans are top-ranked but can't quite bring home a trophy. They rank as the NBA's sixth-most annoying fanbase.

Gambling.com used data from social media posts made over the past year that described each fanbase as "annoying." The annoying-o-meter data was measured by gathering social media engagement using a listening tool named Linkfluence to analyze the total number of posts that referenced the word "annoying" and a given team's fans in the same message.

Topping the list were fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, followed by the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks. Lakers fans, in particular, earned the dubious distinction of being the most irritating fans in the NBA, with more than 12,000 social media posts berating them.

Good job, Suns fans?

Phoenix Suns fans climbed their way up the rankings to sixth with 3,880 posts describing them as annoying, enough to make a hypothetical Most Annoying Fanbase playoffs but placing them outside what could be considered a contender for the title.

Yet, annoyance among fanbases is a badge of honor. If you're not puffing out your chest online and triggering other fanbases, are you even a true fan of your team? In today's world, being the loudest and most obnoxious fan seems to equate to being the best.

When you think about it that way, good job, Suns fans. Take the weekend to log back into those social media accounts and hone your annoyance skills before the Suns open the season on the road against Golden State.

The bad news for those annoyed by Suns fans? If you thought they were insufferable in the 2022-23 season, just wait until the trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal hits its stride this season.

There should certainly be plenty of material to work with to up those annoyance scores.
