 New sexual trauma center in Scottsdale aims to change survivors’ lives | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Business

New sexual trauma center in Scottsdale aims to change survivors’ lives

After years of planning by city leaders and community partners, Ruth Place will offer a six-month program for survivors of sexual trauma.
November 7, 2023
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Civia Tamarkin and Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega cut the ribbon on Ruth Place during the center's opening ceremony on Nov. 1.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Civia Tamarkin and Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega cut the ribbon on Ruth Place during the center's opening ceremony on Nov. 1. TJ L'Heureux
Share this:
Two Valley mayors joined local civic leaders on Nov. 1 at the opening ceremony for a new Scottsdale trauma recovery center for survivors of sexual violence.

Ruth Place, established by the National Council of Jewish Women Arizona, is now open after five years of preparation and planning. According to NCJW AZ President Civia Tamarkin, the idea for the center, which is housed in the Scottsdale United Methodist Church, came from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego after she took office in 2019.

“It was Mayor Kate Gallego, newly elected, who first approached me with the idea that there was a need for a center like this to fill a gap in the community,” Tamarkin said. “Other than costly private therapy and residential facilities around the country, there was nothing to meet the needs of survivors of sexual violence who suffered from the chronic and complex trauma that had plagued them.”

Gallego told Phoenix New Times she wants to see more facilities for survivors of sexual trauma, adding that the city is upgrading its Family Advocacy Center on Central Avenue and Encanto Boulevard to make it more comfortable for people seeking services there.

"This is a magical place," Gallego said at the event. "It's a comfortable place with beautiful design, where you can feel the power of the healing and the support of the community."
click to enlarge
Mayor Kate Gallego speaks at the opening ceremony of Ruth Place on Nov. 1.
TJ L'Heureux

‘Moving out of the trauma responses’

Ruth Place, which is named after the Hebrew word for "compassionate friend," will offer a six-month, three-phase treatment plan. Treatment will be aimed at helping people of all backgrounds who have suffered from sexual violence “move past surviving and into thriving,” according to Camea Peca, Ruth Place's program director.

Peca designed the curriculum, which she said focuses not on what has gone wrong for the survivors but instead on what is positive in their lives.

“Our whole model is based on building on all the amazing skills, beauty and strengths that everyone has inside of them and moving out of the trauma responses that are just the body’s normal response to what’s happened,” Peca said during the event.

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega told New Times that the city works with several social service providers that will refer survivors of sexual violence to the center.

“Ruth Place is an essential addition to the portfolio of services that Scottsdale has for domestic violence,” Ortega said. He added that domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness and bankruptcy. “I think the expertise and care in designing this facility is really going to pay off,” he remarked.

Janet Bentley, founder of Courageous Survivors and a survivor of sexual violence, said her organization will guide people to Ruth Place and that the program will offer a way for survivors to heal from their past experiences.
“I believe with all my heart that Ruth Place will change survivors’ lives for the better,” Bentley said.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office offers resources for victims, including two emergency hotlines and a list of shelters in the Valley. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He graduated with a M.A. in investigative journalism from Arizona State University's Cronkite School and a B.A. from the University of Chicago. His work has been published by the Associated Press, Coda Story and Cronkite News.
Contact: TJ L'Heureux

Trending

Arizona woman says rehab center evicted her for being HIV-positive

Courts

Arizona woman says rehab center evicted her for being HIV-positive

By Serena O'Sullivan
Phoenix pays $5.5 million to family of man killed by police

Police

Phoenix pays $5.5 million to family of man killed by police

By TJ L'Heureux
Funds, focus close Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Arizona

Crime

Funds, focus close Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Arizona

By TJ L'Heureux
Diamondbacks’ fairy-tale postseason meets its World Series end in Game 5

Sports

Diamondbacks’ fairy-tale postseason meets its World Series end in Game 5

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation