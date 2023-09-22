 Phoenix Sky Harbor airport workers arrested in protest over wages, conditions | Phoenix New Times
6 arrested as labor unrest at Sky Harbor reaches crescendo

Workers are calling attention to low wages, poor working conditions, rats and cockroaches at the Phoenix airport.
September 22, 2023
“I could definitely go and find a job that pays more and definitely help improve my living situation. But I'd rather stay here and make it better,” Prospect worker Zach Bodine told Phoenix New Times recently. He was among the six protesters arrested on Tuesday.
"I could definitely go and find a job that pays more and definitely help improve my living situation. But I'd rather stay here and make it better," Prospect worker Zach Bodine told Phoenix New Times recently. He was among the six protesters arrested on Tuesday. O'Hara Shipe
A single-file line of nearly workers dressed in blue T-shirts silently snaked its way through Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday. It was a poignant representation of the voicelessness many of them said they feel as employees of Prospect Airport Services.

The company, an independent contractor that provides aviation support services to many of the major airlines, has come under increasing scrutiny for working conditions at Sky Harbor.

But as the workers boarded the PHX Sky Train and headed to the 44th Street & Washington Station, an excited chatter began to consume the silence. Many workers took selfies and recorded videos on their cell phones as the train pulled into the station and they saw the sizable crowd of supporters and news crews gathered around a makeshift podium. In the background, a mariachi band in full regalia played upbeat music.

For the Prospect workers, the chaotic scene was a major step toward better wages and safer working conditions.

“Right now, you have one decision: You can stand with us or against us,” said Linda Ressler, a Prospect cabin cleaner.

In late August, Ressler was one of 11 Prospect employees at Sky Harbor who filed a complaint with the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health. The complaint alleges that Prospect does not provide accessible water and forces employees to work in dangerous heat.

However, the ADOSH complaint is only one of several actions being taken by airport employees.

On June 28, workers joined staffers in 13 other cities nationwide to protest American Airlines’ low wages and poor benefit packages.

"These people are working hard, and they're doing hard work. And they deserve the respect and the pay and the insurance," Janae van De Kerk, told Phoenix New Times in June. Van De Kerk has worked as a passenger service assistant at Sky Harbor since November.

Also in August, dozens of United Airlines flight attendants picketed at Sky Harbor as part of a nationwide day of action to “fix ongoing operational issues and focus on negotiating a long overdue contract.”

“We told management over a year ago to hire schedulers, staff up the hotel desk and implement automation for crew communication. Management’s response this summer is to attempt to blame Flight Attendants for refusing to accept concessions to fix the problems they’ve created,” said Ken Diaz, president of the Association of Flight Attendants' United Master Executive Council, in a press release.

SSP America, a food and drink travel operator at the airport, also has come under fire. On Sept. 5, employees of SSP filed a complaint with ADOSH after reportedly finding evidence of rats at the Terminal 4 Dunkin’ Donuts. A second complaint, filed on Sept. 19, alleges that there were numerous cockroaches in the kitchen, storage rooms and seating areas of Pei Wei and Matt’s Big Breakfast. Both restaurants are operated by SSP.

As the list of complaints continues to grow, workers and Service Employees International Union representatives capped off the rally on Tuesday with a sit-in, an act of nonviolent civil disobedience that resulted in six arrests.

Jordan Jamison, an organizer in training with SEIU, was arrested after refusing to comply with commands from Phoenix police officers to not block a section on 41st Place between East Madison and East Washington streets. Zach Bodine, a Prospect employee listed on the Aug. 24 complaint to ADOSH, also was arrested for his involvement in the sit-in.

All six of the arrested individuals have since been released from police custody.
click to enlarge
Airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport posed for a small group photo before silently marching through Terminal 4.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Jesus Cervantes led a chant during the service workers' rally at Sky Harbor.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Although the protesting workers were not allowed to carry picket signs in the airport, some cleverly hid their messages on collapsible fans.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Jesus Cervantes and airport service workers silently marched through Sky Harbor's Terminal 4.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Protesters who planned to participate in the sit-in wrote the phone number of SEIU attorney James Brokaw on their forearms before boarding the PHX Sky Train for the rally.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Felipe Caceres kicked off the rally by leading the crowd in several chants.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
A protestor stands in solidarity during several impassioned speeches from airport workers.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
"Right now, you have one decision; you can stand with us, or you're against us," said Linda Ressler, a cabin cleaner for Prospect Services.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Protestors carried signs and inflatable airplanes to show their support.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Corporate greed was a prevailing complaint among protestors on Tuesday.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Teresa Romero, president of United Farm Workers, spoke about the vital nature unions play in protecting workers' rights.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Passenger service assistants with Prospect Services Inc. are regularly asked to stand for the entirety of their shift and rely heavily on tips from the disabled passengers they help shuttle through airports to supplement their meager wages, explained one advocate.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Protestors took to the streets after the rally to stage a sit-in.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Protestors briefly sat in the middle of the road on 41st Place between East Madison and East Washington streets before Phoenix police officers demanded they vacate the roadway.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
Phoenix police officers descended on the six peaceful protesters after issuing several commands to vacate the premises.
O'Hara Shipe
click to enlarge
SEIU attorney James Brokaw looked on as the six protesters were taken into custody by Phoenix police.
O'Hara Shipe
O'Hara is the news editor of the Phoenix New Times. Hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, she was born with a hockey stick in her hands and skates on her feet. Before joining the New Times, O'Hara was the managing editor of the Anchorage Press, the content director for Alaska Leaf Magazine, and the national web editor for Leaf Magazines.
Contact: O'Hara Shipe

