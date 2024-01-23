 3 Phoenix restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 best eateries list | Phoenix New Times
3 Phoenix restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100. Tucson eatery took top spot

Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat nationwide. These Arizona restaurants made the cut.
January 23, 2024
Worth Takeaway in Mesa made Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.
The Yelpers have spoken. On Tuesday, the review site released its 2024 list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. and Arizona restaurants made their mark.

The number one spot went to Tucson's Tumerico, a vegan and vegetarian eatery serving Latin American flavors. Here are all of the Arizona restaurants that made the list.

click to enlarge Tacos at Tumerico Cafe.
A colorful plate of jackfruit tacos at Tucson's Tumerico Cafe, Yelp's number-one restaurant this year.
Allison Young

The best Phoenix restaurants according to Yelp

No. 14: De Babel
14884 N. Pima Road #135, Scottsdale
Scottsdale Middle Eastern restaurant De Babel was the highest-ranking Valley restaurant on Yelp's list this year. The casual, counter service cafe serves fresh salads, French fries and appetizers including stuffed grape leaves and creamy hummus. Mains include a long list of different pita sandwiches along with plates piled high with falafel, meat kafta and chicken shawarma. De Babel has a 4.8-star rating on Yelp and many reviewers point out the friendly service and affordable pricing. 


click to enlarge Worth Takeaway exterior.
Worth Takeaway in downtown Mesa is number 36 on the list.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
No. 36: Worth Takeaway
218 W. Main St., Mesa
Mesa sandwich shop Worth Takeaway snagged the 36th spot on the list this year thanks to its 4.7-star Yelp rating and more than 1,300 reviews. The counter-service eatery is open all day and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with specials for each. Most of the menu revolves around expertly built sandwiches although burritos, mac and cheese and a burger are also available. Worth also serves coffee and cocktails and has options for those who are gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan.


click to enlarge Plate of enchiladas at Cocina Madrigal.
Enchiladas filled with beef birria and wild mushrooms at Cocina Madrigal. The South Phoenix restaurant is the most-reviewed eatery on Yelp.
Tirion Boan
No. 52: Cocina Madrigal
4044 S. 16th St.
Named in the number one spot on last year's list, Cocina Madrigal sunk to 52nd place this year. But the South Phoenix favorite still topped one list: It was the most-reviewed restaurant with over 4,200 Yelp reviews. Chef Leo Madrigal, an alum of Z'Tejas Grill, Taco Guild, Hopdaddy Burger Bar and Salty Sow, first honed his culinary skills in Mexico. His restaurant serves Mexican cuisine classics including tacos, enchiladas and quesadillas along with some American crossovers such as the Madrigal burger and fries and macaroni and cheese with chicken. The restaurant has 4.6 stars on Yelp.

Other Arizona eateries on the list

No. 39: Buendia Breakfast and Lunch Cafe
2530 N. First Ave., Tucson
This colorful cafe serves Mexican staples along with decadent plates of pancakes.

No. 50: Baja Cafe
Multiple Locations, Tucson
Famously known as the "home of the snickerdoodle pancake."

No. 68: La Chaiteria
1002 W. Congress St., Tucson
This spot was opened by the folks behind Tumerico, Yelp's number-one restaurant.

No. 85: Sirens Cafe & Custom Catering
419 Beale St., Kingman
Stop by this Kingman spot for sandwiches, soup and salad. 
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
