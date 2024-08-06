 6 new Phoenix taco shops open around the Valley. Here's what to expect | Phoenix New Times
6 new taco shops are now open around the Valley. Here's what to expect

Phoenix has welcomed an exciting array of new taco shops this summer, from classic taquerias to modern fusion eateries.
August 6, 2024
Tacos & Craft brought "The G.O.A.T." to Peoria, packed with slow-roasted goat meat and Oaxaca cheese, served with a side of chile consommé for dipping.
Tacos & Craft brought "The G.O.A.T." to Peoria, packed with slow-roasted goat meat and Oaxaca cheese, served with a side of chile consommé for dipping. Tacos & Craft

This summer has been a great time for taco fans in Phoenix. The Valley has welcomed six new taco shops over the past couple of months, each adding a distinctive twist to the local culinary scene. From classic Mexican street tacos to inventive fusion treats, these new establishments are dishing out flavorful options that cater to all tastes. Whether you're in the mood for a long-established carne asada taco recipe from across the border or hyped to try something novel like chipotle salmon or sauteed cactus tacos, these recent additions to the Phoenix taco landscape are a must-visit.

click to enlarge
Tacos 36 is now open on Indian School Road.
Gabby Madriaga

Tacos 36

3701 E. Indian School Road
In late June, Tacos 36 opened their doors in the Gaslight Square plaza of the Arcadia neighborhood. Their signature Tequila Lime Shrimp tacos are a must-try, as they're packed with succulent shrimp lightly seasoned with chile and lime, topped with tangy mango pico de gallo, cabbage, peppers and onions, and drizzled with chipotle aioli. Another signature seafood taco is the Baja Fish taco, which features grilled chile and lime white fish. An early customer favorite is the Quesabirria, a larger-than-usual yellow-colored corn tortilla stuffed with tender beef short rib and Oaxaca cheese, served with a rich or consommé for dunking. If you're in the mood for something different, the 1950 Crispy Gringo taco offers a nostalgic twist with seasoned ground beef, crunchy cabbage, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar, all served with sides of sour cream and salsa de arbol.

Tacos & Craft

9340 W. Northern Ave., #105, Peoria
Last month, Tacos & Craft closed its Tempe location and relocated to Peoria. As the name suggests, they specialize in craft tacos. The taco chefs stepped it up when they moved, now serving folks on the West side The G.O.A.T., a quesabirria taco packed with slow-roasted goat meat and Oaxaca cheese, served with a side of consommé for dipping. Another masterpiece is the El Jefe, a crispy taco with a melted three-cheese blend, shredded beef, cilantro and pickled onion. Other craft tacos here feature unique fillings like cauliflower, chipotle salmon and sauteed cactus. And if traditional tacos are more your speed, try the carnitas, pollo asado, al pastor, carne asada, lengua (braised beef tongue) and cabeza (beef cheek).

click to enlarge
Make sure to try the Vampiro Al Pastor at Taco Viva.
Gabby Madriaga

Taco Viva

2815 E. Indian School Road
Two buddies recently built Taco Viva on Indian School Road. James Greaves brought the flavors of al pastor from his upbringing in Mexico City and Rigo Neri brought carne asada from Sonora, creating a fusion of some of Mexico’s most awesome flavors. If you haven't tried mulas yet, they are hearty tacos topped with a second tortilla like a small, stacked quesadilla. At Taco Viva, they serve mulas with your choice of carne asada, al pastor, chicken or hongos (mushrooms) with cheese on each side. The concoction is grilled and the melted cheese oozes from the sides, while the optional salsa, guacamole, onion and cilantro enhance each bite. They have regular tacos with the same meats or mushrooms and vampiros, open-faced tacos on a tostada shell with cheese. Greaves and Neri already have the liquor license, so what better way to wash down the tacos "con todo" than with an ice-cold cerveza.

click to enlarge
The Taco Spot just opened a new location in downtown Phoenix which serves the chain's popular Birria Ramen.
L. Madriaga

The Taco Spot

20 W. Adams St.
In July, the fast-growing chain Taco Spot opened its tenth location in downtown Phoenix. The Adams Street restaurant serves fan favorite combos such as the two tacos and birria ramen meal or the three birria tacos and consommé meal. Another popular option is the Surf and Turf taco, which features carne asada, shrimp, Monterey cheese, pico de gallo and special sauce. Established in 2020, The Taco Spot has become known for its spicy ramen and unique dishes, but it also serves classic tacos with al pastor, birria, carne asada and chicken.

click to enlarge
Try the Carne Asada taco with Parachos sauce at this new Scottsdale taqueria.
Parachos Tacos y Tragos

Parachos Tacos y Tragos

10101 E. Bell Road #115, Scottsdale
German Vasquez opened Parachos Tacos y Tragos at the base of the McDowell Mountains in July, and it's already creating a buzz in north Scottsdale. While the restaurant and bar offer the usual fare from across the border, the kitchen is especially proud of their Tinga tacos, made with chicken in housemade green tomatillo sauce and Sweet Potato tacos for a vegetarian option. Vasquez says that their tortas are also a hit, as only a few Mexican spots in this part of town offer tortas with freshly baked bread. The "tragos" in the restaurant's name translates to "drinks," and Parachos provides a full bar of Mexican-inspired beverages to accompany the tacos. Popular drinks are the La Fresca, a spicy skinny margarita and the frozen hibiscus margarita.

El Carbon Mexican Eatery

7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, #115, Scottsdale
The newly opened El Carbon Mexican Eatery presents an array of irresistible three-taco platters that will delight any party. Enjoy the Achiote Chicken tacos for $14, featuring a distinct orange-red hue and flavor from achiote paste. Savor the Baja Fish tacos for $16 or relish the classic carnitas for $15 amongst other Mexican favorites. Amid a whole montage of colorful custom drinks, folks can pair their meals with Ernie’s Taco Holder, a refreshing blend of tequila, orange liqueur, pineapple amaro, lime and agave for $16. Take advantage of happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. daily.  
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
