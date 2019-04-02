Dining Guide: Where to Eat Near Chase Field

Editor's note: This story was originally published on April 1, 2016. It was updated on April 2, 2019.

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what it has to offer. Breakfast to happy hour, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we want to zero in on what's surrounding Chase Field.

Friday, April 5, is the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener, which means baseball fans will be heading downtown to see the D-backs take on the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. And if you're concerned about the abundance of dining and drinking options in the surrounding neighborhood, we're here to put those worries to rest.

Continue Reading

These days, you'll have no shortage of options when it comes to dining and drinking around Chase Field. Whether you're looking for the perfect sports bar for a beer before the first pitch, or a great spot for dinner after the action's over, we've got your complete guide to dining and drinking around downtown Phoenix.

EXPAND Right in the middle of downtown is where you'll find one of the Cartel locations. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Coffee

Cartel Coffee Lab

1 North First Street

The downtown location of Cartel Coffee Lab has a quick walk-up window for those in a hurry to get to their seats, or a casual seating area in the neighboring hallways. Grab an espresso, filter drip, latte, or something crazy like a regular coffee or tea. There are also pastries if you're not in the mood for peanuts.

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, #102

Dapper is good for a quick espresso to ramp up your energy before cheering on the D-backs. There are sweet and savory options like the spicy Italian panini with aioli, provolone, hot capicola, ham, salami, roasted peppers, and pepperoncinis, or the banana Nutella french toast. There are fruit smoothies, protein shakes, oatmeal, and muffins for light starters, too. You can grab a cold brew or an Americano, or give the Mexican Mocha or the Bowtie (amaretto, dark and white chocolate, espresso, and cream) a try.

EXPAND Enjoy patio dining at Arrogant Butcher. Lauren Cusimano

Lunch

Arrogant Butcher

2 East Jefferson Street, #150

Set in CityScape, the Arrogant Butcher is one of those Fox Concept Restaurants with an impossible menu — meaning, everything looks really good. There's a sunny patio (which is sure to be more enjoyable once the construction nearby is completed, which will also bring a new location of Blanco Tacos & Tequila), and a good lunch menu. Pick at the Butcher's Platter before ordering the Fox's Famous Chinese Chicken Salad, or go for the Turkey Pastrami or Sweet Potato Enchilada for vegetarian diners.

Willie's Taco Joint

333 East Jefferson Street

Willie's is perfect for a weekday game due to its daily lunch combo specials, where you pick from the likes of Sloppy Jose Tacos or Mini Chimis. There's also the "Big Fatty" Burrito, and bowl-ritos for those on the low-carb kick. There are also beer, margaritas, and signature cocktails like the Blue Collar Suicide. Springing for the Coronita Bucket is also an option. Chase Field is right behind you, you can't miss it — though you might miss the National Anthem.

Chase Field

401 East Jefferson Street

There's nothing nearer the stadium than in the stadium. Stephen Tilder, Chase Field's senior executive chef, has added a number of new stadium food items for the 2019 season — including three new 18-inch hot dogs. There's the All Day Breakfast Dog, the Reuben Some Dirt On It Dog, and the S.I. Cover Dog. Other new items include the Chicken and Donuts, 505 Fry Bread Taco, vegan-friendly Camelback Burger, and the strawberry cheesecake shake, which is made with Danzeisen Dairy strawberry milk.

EXPAND Game Seven Grill is right next to the action. Lauren Cusimano

Drinks

Game Seven Grill

201 South Fourth Street

If you're parking at the stadium, Game Seven Grill will be a more convenient option. Located just west of Chase Field on Jefferson Street on the Gila River Casinos Plaza, this bustling sports bar and grill is known for nearby beers and bar fare. From the patio, you'll have a front row view of D-backs fans as they pour into the stadium, and as an added bonus, the bar and restaurant's located just steps from the Third and Jefferson streets Valley Metro Rail station. It's definitely crowded, but also energetic.

Crown Public House

333 East Jefferson Street

This place is also right at Chase Field, directly across from the Third and Jefferson streets metro rail station. Show up early to the game, concert, whatever to sit and sip on the patio and watch people emerge from the light rail in droves. There's a full menu and full bar, plus draft beers and imported craft cans and bottles.

Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen

50 West Jefferson Street

On the second story of CityScape, Copper Blues makes a more casual destination. Beer lovers will find more than 50 options on tap, ranging from local favorites such as Papago Orange Blossom and SanTan Hop Shock IPA to national and international names including Odell brewing, Sleepy Dog, and Chimay. Non-beer fans will have a decent selection of affordable wines from which to choose, plus a full bar. The real draw, however, is the live music: You can almost always find a band or musician on the stage at this self-described "rock pub."

EXPAND The beautiful finished pizza at La Piazza PHX. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Dinner

La Piazza PHX

1 North First Street

This pizza joint also makes a great spot for a slice before the game if you're not looking to wait at Pizzeria Bianco. Located on the northeast corner of First and Washington streets, this family-owned pizzeria is about a 10-minute walk from the stadium. Here, you'll find Neapolitan-style pies made with top ingredients including house-made mozzarella, house-made dough, and San Marzano tomatoes imported from Italy. The restaurant is open until 9 p.m. during the week and until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights (not open Monday or Sunday nights).

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

2 East Jefferson Street

This handsome dining spot is one of downtown Phoenix's favorite destinations. Located at the trendy Hotel Palomar at CityScape, Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails serves elevated gastro-pub fare such as shrimp and grits, handmade pasta, and braised pork shank. Dinner service is 5 to 10 p.m. nightly except on Friday and Saturday, when service runs an hour longer. And the bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Squid Ink Sushi

2 East Jefferson Street

Also located at CityScape, just a seven-minute walk to Chase Field, Squid Ink Sushi serves Japanese fusion and, of course, sushi. The menu includes something for everyone such as Thai chicken-fried rice, filet mignon, quinoa salad, Japanese ramen, and udon. On the sushi menu, expect the usual nigiri and sashimi options, plus house rolls made with everything from spicy tuna and soft shell crab to tempura chicken and jalapeños. The restaurant's open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and till 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Happy hour is daily from 3 to 7 p.m.

Kettle Black Kitchen & Pub

1 North First Street, #108

This English-style pub is where you'll find wings to wraps to pan-seared scallops (yeah, not too many options for British food) but also cocktails, wine, and beer, There's a row of seats facing the open windows to watch all the game-day people heading to the ballpark, or be real, leaving since you bailed during the seventh-inning stretch to grab a pint. It gets pretty rowdy in there before, during, and after D-backs home games, but with a Guinness in hand, you can handle any crowd.

The piña colada at Bitter & Twisted is made with house-charred pineapple rum. Shelby Moore

Late Night



Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

1 West Jefferson Street

Located inside the historic Luhrs building, about an eight-minute walk from Chase Field, this bar and restaurant offers one of the most inventive cocktail menus in town. Whether you want the perfect martini or something a little more playful — like the Duck Bath Punch, which comes in a miniature porcelain tub — the talented bartenders at this spot will be able to shake up a satisfying drink. As a bonus, the food menu includes one-of-a-kind dishes such as the Dragon Dumpling Burger, made with a beef-and-pork patty and served on an English muffin.

Hanny's

40 North First Street

There's always Hanny's, downtown's popular spot for a classic martini; they always cost $5 at this well-designed spot. The food menu here is decent, but you can always count on a lively but grown-up crowd at this department store turned bar and restaurant. The drink menu includes a few specialty cocktails (mostly classics including a Negroni, Moscow mule, and mojito), plus a solid list of wines and a small list of beers both on tap and by the bottle. Hanny's is just about a 10-minute jaunt from the ballpark.

Little Rituals

132 South Central Ave, Fourth Floor

One of the newest cocktail lounges downtown, Little Rituals is found on the fourth floor of the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott. It offers 30 custom cocktails (not that you have to go for one of the signature drinks but if you're looking to spend they're pretty inventive), plus beer and wine, and gourmet bar bites like the "Pho" French Dip. All comes from the minds of people behind the neighboring Bitter & Twisted and Casino del Sol resort in Tucson. The view from the fourth floor is a little lacking, for now, so just stare at their mural of Phoenix and Arizona references.