Aldi to open its first Tempe grocery store this June

The grocery store chain made waves when its first metro Phoenix store opened in late 2020. The chain has since quickly expanded to include stores in Buckeye, Chandler, Gilbert, Goodyear, Laveen, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, and as of April 27, Glendale.
The Tempe store, located on Southern Avenue just west of McClintock Drive, is set to open to shoppers on June 15.
The grand opening celebration will include a few giveaways and contests, including a free shopping tote and a "Golden Ticket" Aldi gift card that could be worth up to $100 for the first 100 shoppers. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
internet-famous holiday Advent calendars, sell out quickly. Also during the holidays, Aldi carries a selection of hard-to-find European chocolates and sweets.
The European selection is thanks to Aldi's original roots. The chain started in Germany and spread throughout Europe before it crossed the pond. In 1976, the first U.S. location of Aldi opened in Iowa. Now, the chain has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states.
One tip for shoppers new to the brand: Make sure to bring a quarter. The carts require a coin to be inserted to disconnect from other carts. Forget your quarter, and sparing a kind shopper who donates their coin for the cause, you're out of luck.
Aldi Tempe1715 E. Southern Ave., Tempe
Opening June 15