New Plates on the Block: Arizona Restaurant Week Welcomes 6 New Restaurants For Spring

Arizona Restaurant Week is back with its spring event for 2022. Over the course of 10 days, more than 100 restaurants will welcome customers to sample multicourse menus and celebrate the metro Phoenix food scene.



While restaurants continue to battle a host of challenges as the world emerges from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurateurs hope this event will help bring customers back out to eat.

The festivities run from May 20 to 29 with organizers hoping to include more than 130 restaurants for customers to visit. Each spot will offer a prix-fixe three- or four-course meal for individuals or couples. Prices range from $33, $44, or $55 per person, or $55 for a meal for two.

While many restaurants take part in the event year after year, some new names are in the mix. Some are brand new restaurants. Others are seasoned pros joining the event for the first time. Here are six new spots to look out for this year.

La Locanda Italian Bistro

3915 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

480-393-3606

lalocandabistroaz.com

Scottsdale Road spot La Locanda joins the Restaurant Week list this year, bringing a taste of Italy with its classic pizza and pasta menu. Grab a high-top table or slide into a booth to enjoy this meal.

For $44 per person, customers can expect a three-course meal. Start with a choice between Caesar salad, wedge salad, or mushroom soup before diving into five different options for the main course. Pick seafood with the scallop and shrimp risotto or the tuna puttanesca or stay on land with a filet mignon with peppercorn sauce. Dessert options are panna cotta, chocolate mousse cake, or carrot cake.

click to enlarge Christopher Collins and Common Ground Culinary opened Neighborly Public House. Courtesy Sweet Provisions Neighborly Public House

5538 North Seventh Street

602-675-1852

neighborlypublichouse.com

Neighborly Public House is the latest spot from local restaurant group Common Ground Culinary and its chef and owner Christopher Collins. The new pub joined the neighborhood in uptown Phoenix late last year, taking over the Stock and Stable space at The Colony shopping center. The modern, yet comfortable restaurant offers updated classics both on the food and cocktails menus.

For Arizona Restaurant Week, Neighborly will offer a three-course meal for $44 per person. Appetizer options include smoked salmon dip, burrata with tomatoes and balsamic reduction, or chowder fries, described online as "the best item on the menu." Entrees include two types of ribs or a shrimp platter and desserts are chocolate mouse and coconut cream pie.

The Genuine

6015 North 16th Street

602-633-1187

genuineconcepts.us

Another brand new spot from a trusted local restaurant group is The Genuine. Named for its founders, Genuine Concepts, this new restaurant opened in the previous Vig Uptown space. The modern, casual restaurant serves lunch and dinner with a menu that highlights local ingredients.

For Restaurant Week, The Genuine's menu offers a three-course meal for $55 per person. Start with tempura-fried squash blossoms or fire-roasted beets and lead right into roasted salmon, flat iron steak, or spaghetti, and finish off with a caramel budino or peach crostata.

click to enlarge Tasty meats from Lookout Tavern. Jacob Tyler Dunn Lookout Tavern

830 East Greenway Parkway, #100

602-926-9786

lookoutaz.com

North Phoenix restaurant and sports bar Lookout Tavern joins in on the Arizona Restaurant Week fun this year, bringing a hint of nightlife to the event. Catch the game with a cocktail in hand at this high-energy spot.

The event menu costs $55 per couple and includes a three-course meal and a cocktail. For starters, pick between crispy Brussel sprouts or an avocado hummus platter to share. Then order two mains, either salmon with couscous or chicken pasta and for dessert, share a bourbon bread pudding with vanilla ice cream.

click to enlarge A penchant for premium ingredients is what makes Dolce Vita Italian Grocer so distinctive. Jackie Mercandetti Dolce Vita

5251 East Brown Road, #103, Mesa

480-218-0225

gelatodolcevita.com

Mesa's Dolce Vita is so much more than a gelato shop, although they do sell a myriad of flavors. This shop is a restaurant, grocery store, deli, and dessert spot all in one. And for its Arizona Restaurant Week menu, dishes from all areas of the business are on display.

For $33 each, customers can try a three-course meal starting with Sicilian arancini, deep-fried balls of rice, Sicilian meatballs or sfincione, a pizza with tomato, anchovies, pecorino cheese, and bread crumbs. Next, choose between a meat sauce, cream sauce, or white sauce pasta dish and finish with cannoli or a cup of gelato.

click to enlarge Cielo is the signature restaurant at the ADERO Scottsdale resort. ADERO CIELO Scottsdale

13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale

480-333-1880

aderoscottsdale.com/cielo

CIELO is the signature restaurant at far northeast Valley resort ADERO Scottsdale. The restaurant, which features indoor seating and a wrap-around terrace, offers sweeping views of the surrounding McDowell Mountains right from its tables.

The Restaurant Week menu at CIELO costs $55 per person and includes three courses, each of which offers customers three options. Choose between mushroom arancini with truffle pecorino or whipped ricotta with lavender honey on toasted ciabatta to start. Fill up on bruleed salmon or braised short rib and finish your meal with a classic New York cheesecake or chocolate espresso tart. Wash it all down with a glass of red or white wine or an Aperol spritz to match the sunset.