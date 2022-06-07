Are Takeout Cocktails Cool Again? Sam Fox Thinks So

"The to-go cocktail was 100 percent helpful. It helped us and a lot of my friends who own restaurants," Jones says. "Still, that was a drop in the bucket."



click to enlarge Bottled cocktails at Doughbird. Fox Restaurant Concepts

click to enlarge Bottled cocktails at Fox restaurants cost $18 and serve two people. Fox Restaurant Concepts

"The restaurant industry continues to evolve and adapt to meet customer demands, and to-go cocktails is an important tool in this process. The demand for to-go cocktails is growing across the nation," he wrote in a statement.



"We fully expect Arizona restaurateurs will do the same in accommodating food and beverage enthusiasts in this way," Chucri said.



While that is yet to be seen, Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by Sam Fox, one of the most influential restaurateurs in the state, might be on course to change that. Whether this is the first step to bringing takeout cocktails back into the spotlight in Arizona remains to be seen.