Barrio Bread, Chompie's partner to sell Sonoran bagels in Phoenix

click to enlarge Don Guerra is the force behind Tucson's famous Barrio Bread. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge The Sonoran bagels come in four flavors: plain, sesame, everything and focaccia. Chompie's

Barrio Bagels at Chompie's

3212 E. Cactus Road



Tucson's famous Barrio Bread is making its way to Phoenix in a new form. Sonoran bagels are now available at Chompie's.Barrio is the work of James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra who partnered with Hayden Flour Mills to start baking in the Valley last October . Customers can place orders and pick up baguettes, sourdough and other flavor-packed breads at the mill's Gilbert location.“Having the bakery inside the mill to showcase what happens under one roof is magic,” Guerra told Phoenix New Times at the start of his weekly baking sessions in the Valley.But now, carb-loving customers can also get a taste of Guerra's recipes in bagel form at one of the Valley's favorite New York bagel shops. Guerra and Neal Borenstein, who leads Chompie's bread and bakery department, put their heads together to create a bagel that perfectly combines Guerra's expertise with Chompie's legacy.The duo first introduced the bagels to Tucson customers before bringing them to the Valley. The bagels align with Guerra's mission to celebrate local ingredients and are made with Arizona-grown Sonoran whole-grain flour from Hayden Flour Mills.The base recipe is made into four distinct flavors. Choose between Sonoran Plain, Sonoran Sesame, Sonoran Everything and Sonoran Focaccia.The bagels are baked in limited quantity and customers must pre-order them by the half-dozen. They are only available at Chompie's Phoenix location on the northeast corner of 32nd Street and Cactus Road. Pre-orders can be made online and must be placed by noon on Wednesdays for a Saturday pick-up. Customers can pick up their order between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Chompie's.