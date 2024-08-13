Barrio Bread, Chompie's partner to sell Sonoran bagels in Phoenix

Barrio is the work of James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra who partnered with Hayden Flour Mills to start baking in the Valley last October. Customers can place orders and pick up baguettes, sourdough and other flavor-packed breads at the mill's Gilbert location.
“Having the bakery inside the mill to showcase what happens under one roof is magic,” Guerra told Phoenix New Times at the start of his weekly baking sessions in the Valley.
The duo first introduced the bagels to Tucson customers before bringing them to the Valley. The bagels align with Guerra's mission to celebrate local ingredients and are made with Arizona-grown Sonoran whole-grain flour from Hayden Flour Mills.
The base recipe is made into four distinct flavors. Choose between Sonoran Plain, Sonoran Sesame, Sonoran Everything and Sonoran Focaccia.
Pre-orders can be made online and must be placed by noon on Wednesdays for a Saturday pick-up. Customers can pick up their order between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Chompie's.