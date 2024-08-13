 Barrio Bread, Chompie's partner to sell bagels in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Barrio Bread, Chompie's partner to sell Sonoran bagels in Phoenix

Get a taste of Tucson's award-winning bakery in Phoenix. Online orders for the first batch are now live.
August 13, 2024
Barrio Bread's Don Guerra and Chompie's Neal Borenstein have teamed up to create a "Sonoran-style" bagel.
Barrio Bread's Don Guerra and Chompie's Neal Borenstein have teamed up to create a "Sonoran-style" bagel. Janelle Gleeson

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$2,700
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Tucson's famous Barrio Bread is making its way to Phoenix in a new form. Sonoran bagels are now available at Chompie's.

Barrio is the work of James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra who partnered with Hayden Flour Mills to start baking in the Valley last October. Customers can place orders and pick up baguettes, sourdough and other flavor-packed breads at the mill's Gilbert location.

“Having the bakery inside the mill to showcase what happens under one roof is magic,” Guerra told Phoenix New Times at the start of his weekly baking sessions in the Valley.

click to enlarge
Don Guerra is the force behind Tucson's famous Barrio Bread.
Sara Crocker
But now, carb-loving customers can also get a taste of Guerra's recipes in bagel form at one of the Valley's favorite New York bagel shops. Guerra and Neal Borenstein, who leads Chompie's bread and bakery department, put their heads together to create a bagel that perfectly combines Guerra's expertise with Chompie's legacy.

The duo first introduced the bagels to Tucson customers before bringing them to the Valley. The bagels align with Guerra's mission to celebrate local ingredients and are made with Arizona-grown Sonoran whole-grain flour from Hayden Flour Mills.

The base recipe is made into four distinct flavors. Choose between Sonoran Plain, Sonoran Sesame, Sonoran Everything and Sonoran Focaccia.

click to enlarge
The Sonoran bagels come in four flavors: plain, sesame, everything and focaccia.
Chompie's
The bagels are baked in limited quantity and customers must pre-order them by the half-dozen. They are only available at Chompie's Phoenix location on the northeast corner of 32nd Street and Cactus Road.

Pre-orders can be made online and must be placed by noon on Wednesdays for a Saturday pick-up. Customers can pick up their order between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Chompie's.

Barrio Bagels at Chompie's

3212 E. Cactus Road
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Harris and Walz visit 2 Phoenix restaurants on Valley campaign stop

Food & Drink News

Harris and Walz visit 2 Phoenix restaurants on Valley campaign stop

By Sara Crocker
As plane-themed bar Carry On nears takeoff, cocktail pro comes aboard

Cocktails

As plane-themed bar Carry On nears takeoff, cocktail pro comes aboard

By Cassie Brucci
These 8 new restaurants are now open in metro Phoenix

Food & Drink News

These 8 new restaurants are now open in metro Phoenix

By Tirion Boan
With ingredients flown in, Fatboy Sandos brings a taste of Japan to Mesa

Food & Drink News

With ingredients flown in, Fatboy Sandos brings a taste of Japan to Mesa

By Mike Madriaga
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation