Barrio Queen Is Coming to the West Valley ... Twice

No more driving over to Old Town Scottsdale for killer margaritas. No more sliding all the way across town for chips and guacamole in Gilbert’s Heritage District. What we’re trying to say is this: If you live in or near Glendale, Barrio Queen is coming for you.

The first-ever west-side location of Barrio Queen (the existing five locations being in north Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, and Queen Creek) will be in Glendale — specifically at 7640 West Bell Road. Scheduled to open in spring 2020, the latest spot will clock in at 7,000 square feet, making it the largest Barrio Queen location in town. Expect those same menu items and craft cocktails, as well as artwork from Genaro Garcia, and a that classic neon sign.

“We have had a lot of requests to bring the Barrio to the west side,” someone from Barrio Queen management says in a press release. “We have been looking for a while for the perfect spot for our brand and we believe we have found one in this area of Bell Road.”

But that’s not all, 623 zip code holders. Barrio Queen will soon be announcing details for its seventh location — this time in Avondale.

For more information, visit the Barrio Queen website.