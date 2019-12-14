 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
T.C. Eggington's is serving up the Biscuits 'N' Gravy Blitz every day.
T.C. Eggington's is serving up the Biscuits 'N' Gravy Blitz every day.
12 Best Biscuits and Gravy Spots in Greater Phoenix

Hayden Harrison | December 14, 2019 | 6:00am
Biscuits and gravy: a simple feast. We could make the dish ourselves, but sometimes the best part of comfort food is letting someone else prepare it. Just for you, we put on our stretchy pants and found 12 of the best biscuit and gravy pairings in Phoenix.

T.C. Eggington's

1660 South Alma School Road, Mesa


Around since 1985, T.C. Eggington's is known for its homestyle breakfast menu, and that includes the Biscuits ‘N’ Gravy Blitz. An order includes fluffy hot biscuits drowning in sausage gravy. And diners are encouraged to add two eggs and two slices of bacon for an extra $2.

Lux Central

4402 North Central Avenue


The Uptown coffee shop that buzzes at just about all hours serves biscuits and gravy from 7 to 11 a.m. during the week and until 3 p.m. on weekends. The best part of Lux's rendition? We can choose between sausage and chorizo, and can add two fried eggs. The latter gives the morning a little Southwestern kick, and we dig it.

Butters Pancakes & Café

Multiple Locations


Located in Scottsdale, Butters is known for its pancakes, but don't skip its rendition of biscuits and gravy. Two biscuits are served with a light, white sausage gravy that doesn't make us feel bad for indulging. The dish is offered as a side as well, so if we're dying for a pancake, we can do both.

Ollie Vaughn's

1526 East McDowell Road


Ollie Vaughn's is a cute central Phoenix cafe and bakery that serves sandwiches, salads, and breakfast all day. For this dish, expect a Southern buttermilk biscuit with Schreiner's Fine Sausages country gravy. And be sure to dine in at this adorable eatery.

Only a $1 an order on National Biscuits and Gravy Day (every December 14).
Only a $1 an order on National Biscuits and Gravy Day (every December 14).
2040 North Alma School Road, Chandler


Served in 1950s-style surroundings, the biscuits and gravy at Chase's Diner is one heavy plate of food. Think a homemade buttermilk biscuit topped with the restaurant’s secret recipe sausage cream gravy — and only a $1 an order on National Biscuits and Gravy Day (every December 14).

Vovomeena

1515 North Seventh Avenue, #170


Picture a buttermilk biscuit covered in Hector's white sausage gravy with large chunks of sausage and two scrambled eggs on top. This is how Vovomeena does it, but the eggs can be done in any style. At first, we weren't sure about eggs in gravy, but now we may have a new favorite guilty pleasure.

Scramble, a breakfast and lunch joint

Multiple Locations


Sometimes on Saturday and Sunday mornings, we just want to order breakfast, sit down and not have to chitchat with a server while we coax our hangover away. These days are perfect for venturing to Scramble in multiple spots throughout town. Order at the counter and be fed in a short amount of time. Here, the fresh
biscuits and sausage gravy is accompanied by crispy hash browns.

Over Easy

Multiple Locations


Over Easy's version of biscuits and gravy consists of jalapeno cheddar biscuits smothered with a white gravy complete with bacon and link sausage. We were left scraping our plate hoping more would magically appear. Get your fix in the Biltmore area, Arcadia, Paradise Valley, Gilbert, or Mesa any day of the week.

Welcome Diner

929 East Pierce Street


Breakfast at night kind of person? Lucky for the Garfield District, Welcome Diner serves biscuits and gravy whenever they are open. This thick biscuit is drowned in steaming sausage gravy with an option to add two eggs any style for an additional $2.50. Let's be honest, around 2 a.m. (and after a couple cocktails), the biscuits start to taste really good.

A historic gem serving biscuits and gravy.
A historic gem serving biscuits and gravy.
Mel's Diner

1747 Grand Avenue


This throwback diner in central Phoenix serves classic breakfast dishes like eggs, grits, and of course, biscuits and gravy. Instead of getting biscuits naked at Mel's Diner, you can have them smothered in a smooth country gravy that almost stings with black pepper. This is much lighter fare than expected, and makes a nice sidekick to eggs.

Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles

Multiple Locations


Just like every other dish at Lo-Lo's, when the dish(es) hit the table, we begin to question if we are really up for the challenge. Yo Mamma's Biscuits & Gravy is two huge biscuits coated with a thick white sausage gravy landed on the table alongside two scrambled eggs and crisp breakfast potatoes. We left no part of this breakfast trio behind.

Ranch House Grille

5618 East Thomas Road


When we don't feel like hitting up one of the many hip restaurants of Phoenix and would rather sit at a traditional breakfast spot, we head to Ranch House Grille. The simple atmosphere and menu make us feel right at home. This plate of biscuits comes with two large biscuits topped with brown gravy, two sausage patties, and two eggs any style with a side of potatoes.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on January 5, 2015. It was updated on December 14, 2019.

