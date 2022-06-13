Best Bites: This is Not Your Average Tuna Melt

The Hatch chile tuna melt at Chula Seafood is not a hot new invention. This flavor-packed sandwich has been around for a while, earning its fair share of fans and applause along the way. But for anyone who has yet to sink their teeth into this magnificent mountain of food, I implore you, go.
This sandwich finds its spot on Chula Uptown's lunch menu, along with an array of poke bowls, burritos, and fish tacos. On a recent midweek lunchtime, a line of customers clad in business suits snaked its way through the counter service restaurant. As customers placed their orders, a fridge at the front of the line displayed fresh shrimp, scallops, and oysters begging to be taken home for later.
And while this sandwich truly stands on its own, a small side of chimichurri dials up the flavor even more. This bright, herb-filled sauce provides a contrast to the rich tuna and cheese, making both sing.
Often, seafood tastes refreshing and light. This sandwich is not that. It's a hearty, cheesy, indulgent mess sure to fill you up for hours, or find its way to your fridge ready for seconds the next day.
Chula Seafood's mission is to sell fresh and sustainably sourced seafood and the company started in San Diego with a fishing boat and local distribution. In 2015, Chula started moving inland and turned its efforts to bringing high-quality fish to the desert. The family-run business now manages restaurant and fish market combos in Scottsdale and Uptown Phoenix.
Chula Seafood
100 East Camelback Road, Suite 172
602-354-3599
8015 East Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale
480-621-5121
www.chulaseafood.com