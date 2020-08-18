Seven Spots for Great Crepes in Metro Phoenix

The toughest thing about crepes? Deciding between sweet and savory.

Second toughest? Where to find them. If this is a problem that plagues you, let us guide you to seven of our favorite crepe spots in the Valley.

Merci French Cafe 7620 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



Around since 2007, Merci French Cafe offers a quiet space where you can read while enjoying a leisurely European breakfast. Traditional crepes include savory orders like the ham, Swiss, mushroom, and egg combo, while sweet crepes come packed with Nutella or jam, or sugar and butter. The croissants here are also a hit if you're still hungry.

The Village Coffee and Creperie 7100 East Cave Creek Road, #138, Cave Creek



There's a reason why The Village Coffee and Creperie made the 2019 Best of Phoenix list. Crepe-maker Marina Matatov uses her Russian grandmother's recipes for her unforgettable crepe creations, which are advertised on a blackboard upon entry. The Bumble Bee crepe includes bananas, Nutella, and fresh whipped cream and is a favorite, but Matatov doesn't want people with food allergies to miss out — gluten-free crepes are also available.

EXPAND It is hard to resist a sweet crepe from Colados Coffee & Crepes. Charles Barth

Colados Coffee and Crepes Multiple Locations



Colados Coffee and Crepes is where you'll find the best crepes in the west Valley. We suggest the balsamic chicken crepe, which you may pair with a Colados cold brew or latte. If you're hoping for a sweeter option, try the tropical crepe and add ice cream for an extra $1.25. During the hotter months, the seasonal mango crepe is a must-try. But be prepared for a little wait. These crepes are in high demand.

Crepe House Cafe 2502 East Camelback Road, #103



Found at the Biltmore Fashion Park, Crepe House Cafe offers many savory dishes of note, but the best one may be the chicken shawarma. This crepe is a haunting combination of grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, pickles, olive, and garlic pesto. For a sweeter order, try the s'mores crepe, piled with marshmallows, Biscotti cookies, and Nutella. Crepe House Cafe also boasts an impressive coffee menu.

Chez Vous 8787 North Scottsdale Road, #228, Scottsdale



The French take their crepes seriously, of course, and Chez Vous is proof of that. Owners Sophie and Frederic moved to Arizona from France in October 2014, then opened a quaint crepe shop near Gainey Ranch. There, you'll find 28 crepe options. Favorites include a savory combo of melted Swiss cheese, a fried egg, and shaved ham, or a sweet crepe with Nutella, bananas, and chocolate. Continental breakfast plates and sandwiches are also available.

Looking forward to crepes on the patio. Heather Hoch

Jobot Coffee & Bar 333 East Roosevelt Street



If you want crepes with some local flair, you won't be disappointed at Jobot Coffee & Bar. A fan favorite is the El Chorizo crepe, made enchilada-style with Schreiner's Fine Sausage chorizo, mozzarella, spinach, pico, and red chile sauce — all topped with an over-easy egg. Jobot also serves sweet crepes, as well as coffee and drinks on that killer patio, right on Roosevelt Row.

The Crepe Bar 7520 South Rural Road, Tempe



The Crepe Bar weaves together unconventional ingredients like tahini, greens, hibiscus, and vanilla bean from local purveyors. Crepe options at this Tempe restaurant include the Jamaican Jerk and/or maple butter, while drinks come in the form of breakfast cocktails or gourmet coffee.

