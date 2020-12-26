10 Great Hangover Dishes in Metro Phoenix in 2020

- Local
Life’s tough, but being hungover while you’re living it makes it even tougher. Whatever your symptoms, there are a number of foods that can help you out. Meats, fruits, vegetables, oats, soups, and loads of caffeine can bail you out of hangover hell, and they’re usually good for you, to boot. Avocados, salmon, and, of course, eggs, are readily available in dishes at breakfast and brunch spots throughout the Valley, and if you’re really desperate, there are some pretty decent bloody marys in this metro as well.
So grab your shades and put on a fresh shirt — we’re going out.
Avocado Smash + ToastThe Grand
718 North Central Avenue
Downtown’s best train station-themed eatery and bar has a simple breakfast menu — as in, three items. But one of them happens to be the Avocado Smash + Toast. The Grand serves up two slices of Noble bread piled high with smashed avocado and topped with a hard-boiled egg, sunflower sprouts, and Maldon sea salt. Avocados are high in potassium — excellent for that dehydration you’re feeling. Plus, the egg has a lot of cysteine, which can increase your body’s production of the antioxidant glutathione — also great for hangover symptoms.
Eggs JaredSoul Modern AZ Cuisine
7615 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
Again, eggs are high in cysteine, and the name of the game when it comes to a painful morning after. And if you want a plate full of eggs, eggs Benedict is the way to go. At Soul Modern AZ Cuisine, they call it the Eggs Jared — an Arizona-style house version of the classic breakfast dish. Think two English muffin halves with tomato, bacon, basted eggs, and the best part, jalapeno cheese sauce and avocado, then sided with roasted potatoes. You’ll be walking out better than you walked in.
MenudoTaquitos Jalisco
Multiple Locations
This family-owned Mexican eatery might be known for tacos, but it also happens to have a favorite hangover remedy — menudo. The soup at Taquitos Jalisco will give you the right amount of perspiration on the forehead, and the authentic restaurant decor will definitely distract you from your headache. Served with tortillas, the meal of menudo will definitely put you in the mood for a good afternoon nap.
Pretty Pink PitayaBerry Beet Juice Bar
4206 East Chandler Boulevard, #9
It’s hard to choose from the three bowl options at the Berry Beet Juice Bar. Each one comes with a thick smoothie base with fresh toppings and organic ingredients. But the Pretty Pink Pitaya might be your most visually attractive option. This hot pink bowl is loaded with blended pitaya, strawberry, banana, and guava juice base. It’s topped with strawberries, bananas, kiwi, granola, coconut flakes, and your choice of agave or honey. Bananas are loaded with potassium, and the rest is just good. What’s more, they also have ginger shots in case of any nausea and juices loaded with hangover-friendly ingredients like spinach, orange, banana, and more ginger.
Smothered Vegan Breakfast BurritoLiberty Market
230 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
For our vegan friends, it’s not all eggs and other protein suggestions. Therefore, the Smothered Vegan Breakfast Burrito at Liberty Market might be the answer for a nasty hangover. The breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed with scrambled tofu and vegetables (usually diced sweet potatoes) and sauteed with peppers, and onions, and tomatillo — plus it’s all smothered with tomatillo and chile pequin sauces. It’s filling, it's pretty, and the sweet potatoes offer you some much-needed vitamin A, magnesium, and potassium.
Spanish OmeletKay’s Kafe
3401 South 43rd Avenue
Again with the eggs, we know, but they can be almost a cure-all for a bad morning after a night of drinking. An omelet is loaded with eggs, which means you can get on with the rest of your day. The Spanish omelet at Kay's Kafe is three eggs wrapped around green chile, tomatoes, onion, and cheddar cheese. Plus, the side of hash browns and toast (we recommend the raisin) makes for some good extra fillers, and there’s pretty good coffee, too.
Spice-Sea BurritoPokitrition
Multiple Locations
Sometimes when you wake up after a hazy night out, all you want to do is eat. And the sushi burritos at Pokitrition will help you do just that. Listed on the menu as one of the Best Poke Signatures, the Spice-Sea Burrito is a heavy, delicious order. The OG Arizona Sushi Burrito features spicy tuna, marinated tuna, spicy surimi crab, jalapenos, onion, Sriracha aioli sauce, red cabbage, cilantro, green onions, and crispy wontons. Salmon of course is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which decreases inflammation, which will leave you feeling fine — if not full. Plus the whole thing is pretty high in sodium, which can help you rehydrate.
Tantanmen RamenSoSoba
214 West Roosevelt Street
Ramen is fun to eat when you’re hung over — it’s warm, delicious, there’s not a lot of chewing, and you can blame your sweating on something other than drinking to excess. SoSoBa offers a number of fun ramen options, but the Tantanmen Ramen packs a little heat. You’ll be served a steaming bowl of ramen noodles in spicy miso pork broth, hoisin ground pork, sauteed greens, sesame seeds, menma, scallions, and a soft egg. In case you forgot, the egg is rich in cysteine, and the rest is just good. You can also add chicken, beef, pork belly, carnitas, tofu, mushrooms, or saku tuna — good high-protein options for replacing some amino acids.
The GreenieNekter Juice Bar
Multiple Locations
Sometimes food just doesn’t sound good on a bad morning after. That’s when a good juice can step in, and if it alleviates your symptoms, all the better. The Greenie at Nekter Juice Bar is a signature blend of parsley, spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, lemon, and apple. It’s nutrient rich (especially the folate-heavy spinach), pretty, and pretty tasty. Plus if you’re in the mood for one more, we recommend the Toxin Flush — a parsley, spinach, apple, lemon, and ginger juice order that helps rid your body of toxins in the blood and liver, while the ginger helps with any nausea.
Wagyu Steak + EggsSumoMaya
6560 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
This place is known for its bottomless brunch, and the early crowd probably holds a few hurting patrons ready to eat their way out of a hangover. If heading to SumoMaya after a night out, we suggest the Wagyu Steak + Eggs — sizzling steak with poached eggs and coconut miso sauce. Eggs are always good in these cases, plus the protein helps with replenishing some amino acids in your body. It’s the perfect pairing for a painful morning.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on October 20, 2018. It was updated on December 26, 2020.
