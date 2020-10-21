Five Great Glasses of Sangria in Metro Phoenix

Sangria — wine mixed with more booze — may be the most hedonistic adult beverage. It’s loaded with sugar. It ruins perfectly good fruit. And it’s incredible. Here are five places in the Valley where you can get a great glass of it.

Carly's Bistro 128 East Roosevelt Street



Roosevelt Row’s classic watering hole Carly’s has a drink menu that’s been Phoenix-famous for 15 years. The Whiskey Sangria (a Best of Phoenix winner, ahem) is a walloper, and where you should start. Or you can just settle for the red or white sangria. And, of course, the best spot for this is on Carly's lovely patio.

EXPAND Homemade sangria is a must-have at Green. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Green New American Vegetarian Multiple Locations



While Green New American Vegetarian may be better known for plant-based dishes like the vegan wings, cocktails here are also top-tier. The sangria is made with real fruit, served in Ball Mason jars, and available to go.

EXPAND You may know La Grande Orange, or LGO, as the home of famous white sangria. Jacob Tyler Dunn

La Grande Orange 4410 North 40th Street



La Grande Orange offers many wonderful indulgences: pizza, wine, groceries, and a rightfully well-loved sangria. The white sangria, made using a signature recipe and fresh-cut fruit, is a popular cocktail order here. Bonus: You can also found this LGO cocktail at Ingo's Tasty Food.

EXPAND Phoenix City Grille offers “made to order” sangria. Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



In Uptown Phoenix, specifically that Madison District dining row on 16th Street, Phoenix City Grille offers “made to order” sangria. You choose white, red, sparkling, or rosé, and the bartenders do the rest. PCG’s specialty sangria comes with fresh citrus, simple syrup, peach liqueur, and soda water.

EXPAND Urban Margarita too has great sangria. Urban Margarita

Urban Margarita 6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale



Attention, those seeking sangria in the northwest Valley: We have a recommendation. Despite the name, Urban Margarita also serves pretty great sangria too. Things don’t get too complicated here; your choice of sangrias are red and white peach. Both come with fresh fruit.