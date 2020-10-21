 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Wine |

Five Great Glasses of Sangria in Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | October 21, 2020 | 7:00am
Sangria is best enjoyed on the patio at Carly's Bistro.
Sangria is best enjoyed on the patio at Carly's Bistro.
Lauren Cusimano
AA

Sangria — wine mixed with more booze — may be the most hedonistic adult beverage. It’s loaded with sugar. It ruins perfectly good fruit. And it’s incredible. Here are five places in the Valley where you can get a great glass of it.

Carly's Bistro

128 East Roosevelt Street


Roosevelt Row’s classic watering hole Carly’s has a drink menu that’s been Phoenix-famous for 15 years. The Whiskey Sangria (a Best of Phoenix winner, ahem) is a walloper, and where you should start. Or you can just settle for the red or white sangria. And, of course, the best spot for this is on Carly's lovely patio.

Homemade sangria is a must-have at Green.
Homemade sangria is a must-have at Green.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Green New American Vegetarian

Multiple Locations


While Green New American Vegetarian may be better known for plant-based dishes like the vegan wings, cocktails here are also top-tier. The sangria is made with real fruit, served in Ball Mason jars, and available to go.

You may know La Grande Orange, or LGO, as the home of famous white sangria.
You may know La Grande Orange, or LGO, as the home of famous white sangria.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

La Grande Orange

4410 North 40th Street


La Grande Orange offers many wonderful indulgences: pizza, wine, groceries, and a rightfully well-loved sangria. The white sangria, made using a signature recipe and fresh-cut fruit, is a popular cocktail order here. Bonus: You can also found this LGO cocktail at Ingo's Tasty Food.

Phoenix City Grille offers "made to order" sangria.
Phoenix City Grille offers “made to order” sangria.
Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille

5816 North 16th Street


In Uptown Phoenix, specifically that Madison District dining row on 16th Street, Phoenix City Grille offers “made to order” sangria. You choose white, red, sparkling, or rosé, and the bartenders do the rest. PCG’s specialty sangria comes with fresh citrus, simple syrup, peach liqueur, and soda water.

Urban Margarita too has great sangria.
Urban Margarita too has great sangria.
Urban Margarita

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale


Attention, those seeking sangria in the northwest Valley: We have a recommendation. Despite the name, Urban Margarita also serves pretty great sangria too. Things don’t get too complicated here; your choice of sangrias are red and white peach. Both come with fresh fruit.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

