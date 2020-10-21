Five Great Glasses of Sangria in Metro Phoenix

Sangria — wine mixed with more booze — may be the most hedonistic adult beverage. It’s loaded with sugar. It ruins perfectly good fruit. And it’s incredible. Here are five places in the Valley where you can get a great glass of it.
Carly's Bistro128 East Roosevelt Street
Roosevelt Row’s classic watering hole Carly’s has a drink menu that’s been Phoenix-famous for 15 years. The Whiskey Sangria (a Best of Phoenix winner, ahem) is a walloper, and where you should start. Or you can just settle for the red or white sangria. And, of course, the best spot for this is on Carly's lovely patio.
Green New American VegetarianMultiple Locations
While Green New American Vegetarian may be better known for plant-based dishes like the vegan wings, cocktails here are also top-tier. The sangria is made with real fruit, served in Ball Mason jars, and available to go.
La Grande Orange4410 North 40th Street
La Grande Orange offers many wonderful indulgences: pizza, wine, groceries, and a rightfully well-loved sangria. The white sangria, made using a signature recipe and fresh-cut fruit, is a popular cocktail order here. Bonus: You can also found this LGO cocktail at Ingo's Tasty Food.
Phoenix City Grille5816 North 16th Street
In Uptown Phoenix, specifically that Madison District dining row on 16th Street, Phoenix City Grille offers “made to order” sangria. You choose white, red, sparkling, or rosé, and the bartenders do the rest. PCG’s specialty sangria comes with fresh citrus, simple syrup, peach liqueur, and soda water.
Urban Margarita6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale
Attention, those seeking sangria in the northwest Valley: We have a recommendation. Despite the name, Urban Margarita also serves pretty great sangria too. Things don’t get too complicated here; your choice of sangrias are red and white peach. Both come with fresh fruit.
