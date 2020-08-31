 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Choridogo, a Sonoran hot dog with chorizo.
The Choridogo, a Sonoran hot dog with chorizo.
Chris Malloy

6 Great Sonoran-Style Hot Dogs in Metro Phoenix

Heather Hoch | August 31, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Here in the Southwest, our local delicacy is the Sonoran dog. This bacon-wrapped hot dog is covered in mayo, tomatoes, beans, onions, and a variety of other sauces. From food trucks to restaurants, here are six local joints doing the Sonoran dog right.

The Drowning Taco

264 East Broadway Road, Mesa


The Drowning Taco is worth visiting for more than drowned tacos. The Sonoran hot dogs here are excellent, and so lavishly topped that chorizo and beans spill forward as you bite, laying bare the toasted hot dog below. Bonus: you can get them topped with carne asada if you want.

The Sonoran hot dog from Moreno's Mexican Grill.
The Sonoran hot dog from Moreno's Mexican Grill.
Heather Hoch

Moreno's Mexican Grill

Multiple Locations


Moreno's in the east Valley serves its Sonorans on a signature fluffy bread, the dog topped with whole beans, chopped onions, grilled onions, tomatoes, jalapeño sauce, mustard, mayo, and bacon. Yes, Moreno's piles bacon on top of its dog rather than wrapping it. Usually, this would be considered sacrilege, but in this case, we don't mind, because the bacon is so smoky and good. 

You've got to try one from Nogales Hot Dogs.
You've got to try one from Nogales Hot Dogs.
Teresa K. Traverse

Nogales Hot Dogs

Multiple Locations


Nogales Hot Dogs is a local staple when it comes to Sonoran dogs. The little stand and tent off 20th Street and Indian School Road (there are other locations, too) has won a Best of Phoenix award from us; we like the polite and speedy service. Plus, the stand is reliable — they're serving dogs every night at that location, which is a big deal in the Sonoran dog world.

El Sabroso's Sonoran hot dog.
El Sabroso's Sonoran hot dog.
Heather Hoch

El Sabroso

Multiple Locations


The El Sabroso food truck is an essential eating experience in the Valley. With its large red-and-yellow awning, it's easy to spot the stand from the road. Admittedly, El Sabroso uses bacon crumbles rather than wrapping the dog, but the generous heaping of toppings ensures a dog bursting at the bolillo with flavor. We suggest pairing the dogs with a cold Mexican Coke or Fanta on hot summer nights. 

Micky's Hot Dogs version of the Sonoran hot dog.
Micky's Hot Dogs version of the Sonoran hot dog.
Heather Hoch

Micky's Hot Dogs

108 West Broadway Road, Mesa


Micky's Hot Dogs is well-known by Sonoran dog connoisseurs for its consistent quality. The dog is nicely charred, the bun toasted, and the whole thing topped with bright squiggles of mustard and other sauces. Around since 1995, this downtown Mesa spot is perfect for a quick bite to eat — especially during the late hours.

La Pasadita Hot Dogs

Multiple Locations


La Pasadita is a west Valley chain known for its full menu of hot dogs. The Sonora here comes with a bacon-wrapped dog, beans, grilled onion, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guacamole, and jalapeño sauce. The fresh-roasted chiles, strong bacon flavor, and many salsa options makes this one of the best Sonorans in town.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on June 20, 2016. It was updated on August 29, 2020. See what Valley eateries are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services in our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

 
Heather Hoch is a music, food, and arts writer based in Tucson. She enjoys soup, scotch, Electric Light Orchestra, and walking her dog, Frodo.

