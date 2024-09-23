Flats or drums? Find the best wings in Phoenix at these 10 eateries

Ace of Wingz
8052 N. 19th Ave. The title of the most unique wings in town goes to Ace of Wingz, without a doubt. Ever heard of strawberry-flavored wings? How about lemon lime buffalo elote wings? At this little takeout counter on 19th Avenue, the wings are like no other and there's a steady stream of customers for a reason. Along with the creative concoctions, more traditional flavors are also available and all of the wings are large, plump, juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside and delicious. Pair them with an order of Spade Fries topped with parmesan, mozzarella and ranch, for a meal that takes the pairing of wings and fries to a whole new level.
Angel’s Trumpet Ale House
810 N. Second St.Angel’s Trumpet Ale House, the laid-back taproom and restaurant in downtown Phoenix, doesn’t have the most traditional wings. The massive drums and flats arrive with a crisp mahogany veneer. The sauce comes on the side along with carrots, celery and wet wipes. With their thin crust of crunch, these wings straddle that textural line between a regular wing and fried chicken. The tasty morsels are marinated for 48 hours and tossed in rice flour before taking a trip to the fryer to get that extra crispiness. Purists can request for their wings to be tossed in one of the restaurant’s house sauces, either a brightly acidic hot sauce or a brown ale-infused honey barbecue. But with so much savory juiciness in each bite, this is one wing we’re OK eating naked.
CC’s on Central
2800 N. Central Ave.Mother-and-son duo Sharon and Devan Cunningham have wowed diners and our food critic alike with their blend of Southern, soul food and creole cooking at their midtown restaurant CC’s on Central. In the symphony of the restaurant’s dishes, Devan’s chicken wings are the gong – locked and loaded for explosive impact. Wednesdays are technically Wing Day at CC’s, when the restaurant features at least two flavors of wings in dry and sauced varieties. But, you can also generally find wings other days of the week – give a call to the restaurant to be certain. While CC’s is a place that seems to favor dry-rubbed wings, there’s nothing dry about these creations. CC’s lemon pepper dry rub bursts with fresh zest, the lightest touch of heat and a hint of sugar that helps the citrus shine. Beneath that dusting is tender chicken worth the wait 'til Wednesday.
Cornish Pasty Co.
Multiple Locations Cornish Pasty Co. has locations throughout Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe and Phoenix, and is known for, unsurprisingly, its pasties. But that doesn't mean other menu items don't impress. Wings come in Saucy Parliament and sweet Tandoori flavors. The oven-baked chicken tandoori wings have more of a dry rub than a sauce. The blackened edges of each wing are crispy, and the meat is fall-off-the-bone tender. The tandoori flavor features a mild kick and a sneaky sweetness. The six wings come with cucumber and tomato slices, and a cup of lemon mint yogurt dip.
Crazy Mike’s Wings
5350 W. Bell Road, #130, Glendale
14175 W. Indian School Road, Suite B-10, Goodyear No matter where you are in the Valley, the two locations of Crazy Mike’s are worth the drive. Located in Goodyear and Glendale, each restaurant serves a menu filled with options. Go with a classic honey barbecue for a saucy, sweet and tangy bite or try something a little out of the box with the dry-rubbed curry wings. These are sure to stain your fingers yellow, but the salty, savory rub has a flagrant kick of curry powder that works just as well on the curry-seasoned fries. At Crazy Mike's, the menu makes good use of the fryer, and you can pair your wings with fried egg rolls, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers, onion rings and even sweet fried treats including churros and beignets.
The Dirty Drummer
2303 N. 44th St. You know the saying, “if it ain’t broke...” and the Dirty Drummer embodies that spirit. This old-school dive has walls lined with wood paneling and antique mirrors, low lighting, crackly booths and a stage for watching local bands. Those sitting at the bar have front-row seats of the grill masters in action. And along with football, music and cheap beer, people are here for the wings. Served how you like them, choose from original, grilled or double-dipped wings in a variety of sauces. We’re partial to the garlicky teriyaki sauce and the honey hot wings. These sweet and spicy morsels are best grilled, adding a kiss of char to the equation. Served by the dozen or half, the wings at this Phoenix institution are hard to beat.
George & Dragon
4240 N. Central Ave. A staple of the Valley wing scene, the Famous Wing Drumettes (informally referred to as “Dragon Wings”) can be found at that well-loved British pub on Central and Glenrosa avenues in Phoenix. The George & Dragon appetizer has changed here and there over the years. Currently, the wings are plump, evenly sauced and include a good mixture of drums and wings. These traditional pub wings come in mild, medium, hot, garlic parmesan, BBQ or honey Sriracha. They include your choice of double ranch or blue cheese, plus thick cuts of carrots and celery.
JT's Bar & Grill
4829 E. Indian School Road At JT’s Bar & Grill, the seats are filled with regulars chatting with the bartenders while they watch the game. This tiny neighborhood hangout and dive bar is a no-pretense spot perfect for getting messy with some wings. JT’s serves them fresh off the grill and lacquered in mild, medium, hot, suicide, spicy honey BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Can’t decide? Go with "The Works" which mixes Buffalo, barbecue and teriyaki sauces creating a unique blend that’s perfectly sweet, spicy, tangy and savory all in one bite. Grab a stool at the bar underneath the strings of Christmas lights and tuck in as you watch the cooks fire up the next batch.
Valley Wings
15414 N. 19th Ave., Suite C
1495 N. Hayden Road, Suite D-10 ScottsdaleValley Wings is consistently one of our favorite spots and has taken home Phoenix New Times’ title of Best Wings in two of the last three years. That’s because Valley Wings has found the right formula to ensure juicy meat with crisp skin. The restaurant has a solid mix of dry rub and sauced options. Those house-made sauces include Valley Gold, a honey mustard, and Valley Sauce, a barbecue sauce that can be made spicy. You’ll also find classic Buffalo and trendy hot honey. Be sure to ask about any off-menu sauces that may be available as well. Wings are presented neatly in a row, with the sauce poured on top, instead of tossed. That method means each wing has parts that are still shatteringly crisp and unadorned, letting the chicken shine, while other bites are messy, saucy fun.