Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Restaurant News

Two Downtown Phoenix Cocktail Bars Have Reopened

Lauren Cusimano | October 16, 2020 | 6:00am
Little Rituals and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour are back open this week.EXPAND
Little Rituals and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour are back open this week.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo
This week in Phoenix food and drink news: Downtown's top-tier cocktail bars are back open, a new restaurant is hiring 100 employees before its December opening, and a favorite West valley gastropub is now offering brunch.

Two Downtown Cocktail Bars Are Back Open

Little Rituals and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour reopened this week — Little Rituals on Wednesday and Bitter & Twisted on Thursday. New safety practices are in place, including socially distanced seating, required reservations and facemasks, and QR-code menus. Little Rituals’ hours will be 5 to 10 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday. Bitter & Twisted's will be 4 to 10 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, and 4 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Plus, both spots will continue to offer takeout food and house-canned cocktails for curbside carryout or delivery.

Cooper’s Hawk is hiring for 100 positions.EXPAND
Cooper’s Hawk is hiring for 100 positions.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper’s Hawk Is Hiring for 100 Restaurant Positions in Scottsdale

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, an upscale-yet-casual restaurant chain, is opening a location at 7361 East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale — it’s first in the western United States — on December 7. But first, Cooper’s Hawk will be hiring more than 100 full-time and part-time employees, including kitchen staff, houseworkers, tasting room attendants, servers, hosts, bartenders, cooks, and managers. Hiring starts October 19 at 16495 North Scottsdale Road, suite 106, in Scottsdale. Those interested can text CHSD to 77948 to apply. Interviews will be held on October 20 and 21 and November 3 and 4.

Ground Control in Litchfield Park is serving brunch for the first time.EXPAND
Ground Control in Litchfield Park is serving brunch for the first time.
Mathew Tran

Ground Control Is Now Offering Brunch in the West Valley

The West valley gastropub Ground Control, located at 4860 North Litchfield Road in Litchfield Park, has started serving brunch for the first time. The new brunch menu offers chicken and waffles, chilaquiles, and banana pancakes with macadamia nut sauce. And you know bloody marys and mimosas are on deck as well as its onsite-roasted coffee and craft beer on tap. Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

