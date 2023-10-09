Photos: Bobby Flay's new restaurant officially lands at Sky Harbor

Travelers flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have new dining options to grab a bite before their flight. On Wednesday, the new Crystals at Sky Harbor Food Hall celebrated its grand opening.
Celebrity chef-backed Bobby's Burgers
joins four other restaurants that are now open at The Crystals. Local company Pedal Haus Brewery has a new location, along with Berry Divine Acai Bowls, eegee's and Chick-fil-A. The food hall is located in Terminal 4 in the eighth concourse.
The burger joint comes from celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who attended a ribbon-cutting event at the airport where he helped introduce the new dining destination. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego officially cut the ribbon and Chad Makovsky, the airport's aviation services director, and Grove, Inc. CEO Nina Madonia also attended. Grove is the company that brought the franchise location of Bobby's Burgers to Phoenix.
Bobby's Burgers has locations around the country, many of which are inside casinos. There are locations in Las Vegas at Paris, Harrah's and Caesars Palace. The chain also includes restaurants at Harrah's properties in New Orleans and Atlantic City, New Jersey. The new Phoenix location is the first in an airport, and the first in Arizona.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Chef Bobby Flay at the grand opening of Bobby's Burgers.
Jaron Quach
Chef Bobby Flay, Grove CEO Nina Madonia (center) and Mayor Kate Gallego spoke at the grand opening of Bobby's Burgers and The Crystals.
Jaron Quach
Mayor Kate Gallego introduced Bobby's Burgers to a crowd at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Jaron Quach
Chef Bobby Flay thanked the city of Phoenix during the grand opening of Bobby's Burgers.
Jaron Quach
Bobby's Burgers by chef Bobby Flay is now open in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Jaron Quach
Mayor Kate Gallego officially cut the ribbon at the grand opening of The Crystals inside Terminal 4.
Jaron Quach
Chef Bobby Flay displayed one of his signature sandwiches at the grand opening of Bobby's Burgers.
Jaron Quach
Moments before the grand opening celebration, chef Bobby Flay chatted with crew members at his new Phoenix restaurant.
Jaron Quach
Samantha Schlerf, a staff member of Bobby's Burgers, showed off a tray of Crunch Burgers.
Jaron Quach
Chef Bobby Flay poses with his team that brought Bobby's Burgers to Phoenix.
Jaron Quach
Chef Bobby Flay presenting a Crunch Burger containing potato chips, bacon and Bobby's Sauce. The new restaurant is now open in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Jaron Quach