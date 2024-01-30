 Citizen Public House chef to open Scottsdale restaurant at Piccolo Virtù | Phoenix New Times
A new restaurant is replacing Piccolo Virtù in Scottsdale. Meet Beginner's Luck

The short-lived restaurant will soon become a new concept from restaurateur Bernie Kantak.
January 30, 2024
Beginner's Luck will replace Piccolo Virtù, which closed in Scottsdale on Dec. 10.
Beginner's Luck will replace Piccolo Virtù, which closed in Scottsdale on Dec. 10.
When Piccolo Virtù announced its closure in Old Town Scottsdale late last year, chef and owner Gio Osso teased that a new restaurant would take over the space.

Fellow restaurateur, chef and James Beard Award semifinalist Bernie Kantak will launch a new all-day restaurant in the space in February, according to a press release unveiling the new concept.

Beginner's Luck will be Kantak's third restaurant. He and his In Good Spirits Hospitality Group run The Gladly in central Phoenix, which celebrated a decade in business in 2023, and Citizen Public House, a Scottsdale staple since 2011.
click to enlarge Chef Bernie Kantak.
Chef Bernie Kantak is set to open his third restaurant this February.
The Gladly
The menu has been crafted by Kantak, and Chef de Cuisine Benjamin Graham will oversee the kitchen. The restaurant will serve new American-style brunch, midday and dinner menus.

“We are reimagining a diner with an ingredient-forward approach and a refined twist, but don’t expect too many retakes on the classics,” Kantak says in the release. 

The new eatery promises a seamless dining experience with a menu that features "vibrant flavors set alongside coffee, handmade cocktails and everyday wines," according to the release. The interior will be stylish and eclectic, encouraging a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere, the release also notes.

Beginner's Luck

Opening in February
7240 E. Main St., Scottsdale
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

