A new restaurant is replacing Piccolo Virtù in Scottsdale. Meet Beginner's Luck

“We are reimagining a diner with an ingredient-forward approach and a refined twist, but don’t expect too many retakes on the classics,” Kantak says in the release.

When Piccolo Virtù announced its closure in Old Town Scottsdale late last year , chef and owner Gio Osso teased that a new restaurant would take over the space.Fellow restaurateur, chef and James Beard Award semifinalist Bernie Kantak will launch a new all-day restaurant in the space in February, according to a press release unveiling the new concept. Beginner's Luck will be Kantak's third restaurant. He and his In Good Spirits Hospitality Group run The Gladly in central Phoenix, which celebrated a decade in business in 2023 , and Citizen Public House , a Scottsdale staple since 2011.The menu has been crafted by Kantak, and Chef de Cuisine Benjamin Graham will oversee the kitchen. The restaurant will serve new American-style brunch, midday and dinner menus.The new eatery promises a seamless dining experience with a menu that features "vibrant flavors set alongside coffee, handmade cocktails and everyday wines," according to the release. The interior will be stylish and eclectic, encouraging a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere, the release also notes.