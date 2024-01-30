A new restaurant is replacing Piccolo Virtù in Scottsdale. Meet Beginner's Luck

Fellow restaurateur, chef and James Beard Award semifinalist Bernie Kantak will launch a new all-day restaurant in the space in February, according to a press release unveiling the new concept.
Beginner's Luck will be Kantak's third restaurant. He and his In Good Spirits Hospitality Group run The Gladly in central Phoenix, which celebrated a decade in business in 2023, and Citizen Public House, a Scottsdale staple since 2011.
“We are reimagining a diner with an ingredient-forward approach and a refined twist, but don’t expect too many retakes on the classics,” Kantak says in the release.
The new eatery promises a seamless dining experience with a menu that features "vibrant flavors set alongside coffee, handmade cocktails and everyday wines," according to the release. The interior will be stylish and eclectic, encouraging a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere, the release also notes.
Beginner's LuckOpening in February
7240 E. Main St., Scottsdale