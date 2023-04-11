Cooper's Hawk Sets an Opening Day for Gilbert, Moves Forward With Surprise Location

click to enlarge Customers can sample wines to drink at the restaurant or buy bottles to take home. Cooper's Hawk

“With Gilbert being one of the fastest growing cities, we want to grow alongside the community in offering great food and wine. It’s a perfect pairing," founder and CEO Tim McEnery said in a news release.Cooper's Hawk is a multi-concept business where each location is home to different areas under one roof, including a full-service restaurant, a lounge, a bottle shop, and a wine-tasting room.The wines are all the house brand, made in the company's flagship winery in Illinois. If customers like what they taste, they can sign up for a number of different membership levels which offer discounts on food and wine.The restaurant menus are designed to complement the wines on offer and are overseen by executive chef Matt McMillin. Options rotate with the seasons, but current offerings include a wild mushroom flatbread, gnocchi Bolognese with braised short rib, and a white and dark chocolate cheesecake.