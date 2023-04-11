Cooper's Hawk Sets an Opening Day for Gilbert, Moves Forward With Surprise Location

The wine tasting room, bottle shop, and restaurant will be the chain's third Arizona concept, joining locations in Chandler and north Scottsdale. It is set to open on Monday, May 8.
“With Gilbert being one of the fastest growing cities, we want to grow alongside the community in offering great food and wine. It’s a perfect pairing," founder and CEO Tim McEnery said in a news release.
The wines are all the house brand, made in the company's flagship winery in Illinois. If customers like what they taste, they can sign up for a number of different membership levels which offer discounts on food and wine.
The restaurant menus are designed to complement the wines on offer and are overseen by executive chef Matt McMillin. Options rotate with the seasons, but current offerings include a wild mushroom flatbread, gnocchi Bolognese with braised short rib, and a white and dark chocolate cheesecake.
The wines are all the house brand, made in the company's flagship winery in Illinois. If customers like what they taste, they can sign up for a number of different membership levels which offer discounts on food and wine.
The restaurant menus are designed to complement the wines on offer and are overseen by executive chef Matt McMillin. Options rotate with the seasons, but current offerings include a wild mushroom flatbread, gnocchi Bolognese with braised short rib, and a white and dark chocolate cheesecake.
While the new Gilbert location will join the Chandler and Scottsdale stores in the East Valley, the company is planning on taking one step further to the west, with its newest store slated to open in Surprise this summer.
“Surprise is officially the most western location Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant has opened to date. We are excited to invite west side locals to enjoy the wine and dining experience we are known for,” McEnery said in a news release. “To learn that so many west siders have strong ties to Chicago, makes this new location even more of a 'homecoming.'"
The company is working to fill 150 new positions for the new Surprise restaurant with two hiring fairs, one that took place on Wednesday, April 5 and another coming up on Wednesday, April 19.
The company is working to fill 150 new positions for the new Surprise restaurant with two hiring fairs, one that took place on Wednesday, April 5 and another coming up on Wednesday, April 19.
Gilbert Grand OpeningMonday, May 8
2290 S Santan Village Pkwy, Gilbert
Surprise Hiring FairWednesday, April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Second floor, 15331 West Bell Road, Surprise