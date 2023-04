Cooper's Hawk Sets an Opening Day for Gilbert, Moves Forward With Surprise Location

click to enlarge Customers can sample wines to drink at the restaurant or buy bottles to take home. Cooper's Hawk



The wines are all the house brand, made in the company's flagship winery in Illinois. If customers like what they taste, they can sign up for a number of different membership levels which offer discounts on food and wine.



The restaurant menus are designed to complement the wines on offer and are overseen by executive chef Matt McMillin. Options rotate with the seasons, but current offerings include a wild mushroom flatbread, gnocchi Bolognese with braised short rib, and a white and dark chocolate cheesecake. “With Gilbert being one of the fastest growing cities, we want to grow alongside the community in offering great food and wine. It’s a perfect pairing," founder and CEO Tim McEnery said in a news release.Cooper's Hawk is a multi-concept business where each location is home to different areas under one roof, including a full-service restaurant, a lounge, a bottle shop, and a wine-tasting room.The wines are all the house brand, made in the company's flagship winery in Illinois. If customers like what they taste, they can sign up for a number of different membership levels which offer discounts on food and wine.The restaurant menus are designed to complement the wines on offer and are overseen by executive chef Matt McMillin. Options rotate with the seasons, but current offerings include a wild mushroom flatbread, gnocchi Bolognese with braised short rib, and a white and dark chocolate cheesecake.

click to enlarge One of the concepts within each location of Cooper's Hawk is a wine-tasting room and bottle shop. Cooper's Hawk





The company is working to fill 150 new positions for the new Surprise restaurant with two hiring fairs, one that took place on Wednesday, April 5 and another coming up on Wednesday, April 19.



Gilbert Grand Opening Monday, May 8

2290 S Santan Village Pkwy, Gilbert

Surprise Hiring Fair Wednesday, April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 8Wednesday, April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Second floor, 15331 West Bell Road, Surprise

“Surprise is officially the most western location Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant has opened to date. We are excited to invite west side locals to enjoy the wine and dining experience we are known for,” McEnery said in a news release. “To learn that so many west siders have strong ties to Chicago, makes this new location even more of a 'homecoming.'"The company is working to fill 150 new positions for the new Surprise restaurant with two hiring fairs, one that took place on Wednesday, April 5 and another coming up on Wednesday, April 19.

Chicago-based wine concept Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant has announced a grand opening date for its highly anticipated Gilbert location.The wine tasting room, bottle shop, and restaurant will be the chain's third Arizona concept, joining locations in Chandler and north Scottsdale. It is set to open on Monday, May 8.McEnery founded Cooper's Hawk in 2005 and since then has grown the company to include more than 50 locations spread all around the country. The Arizona locations are the furthest west, with the next closest located in Kansas City.While the new Gilbert location will join the Chandler and Scottsdale stores in the East Valley, the company is planning on taking one step further to the west, with its newest store slated to open in Surprise this summer.