This Cuban Chef Serves a Taste of Home From a Tiny Gas Station Restaurant



Cubanitas Kitchen serves tostones with a garlic mojo dipping sauce made with olive oil and diced garlic for $4. Montero also makes a $3 variation of tostones called chicharritas, which are deep-fried thinly sliced plantain pieces that resemble potato chips.



Another popular Cuban menu item is ropa vieja, a slow-cooked shredded beef in a flavorful tomato sauce.



"Mexicans come in, and they're like, 'What is ropa vieja?'" Renteria says. "Because, you know, it translates to 'old clothes,' right? So, they find it funny."



Montero makes the dish with Cuban tomato sauce, garlic, cumin, onions, and bay leaves. She sautées shredded beef and adds green and red bell peppers, "which brings up the flavor and a powerful taste," Renteria says.

click to enlarge Ropa vieja served with congri, or Cuban black beans and rice, is a popular dish in Cuba. Mike Madriaga

A Difficult Journey to the U.S.

click to enlarge Lennis Montero sautées shredded beef and bell peppers for ropa vieja. Mike Madriaga







Montero made her way up to Phoenix, where she met Renteria. Not long after, they fell in love. "I was so happy when I heard them say 'Welcome to America,'" she recalls.

Bringing a Taste of Home To Phoenix

click to enlarge A Cuban sandwich and tostones from Cubanitas Kitchen. Mike Madriaga

click to enlarge Cuban tacos are $4 each. Mike Madriaga

The food's colorful appearance resembles tattered and heaped clothes, hence the name, but it's flavorful with a slight tanginess. It is balanced with a side of crispy, starchy tostones and congri, or Cuban black beans and rice. The plate sells for $14.Renteria's mother and grandmother, who are originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, taught him how to cook. Montero learned how to make the 20 items that are showcased on the eatery's menu while living in Cuba, where she worked at coffee shops and restaurants.But Montero disagreed with how businesses were treated in her home country. So she left Cuba on November 20, 2016, and began what would become a two-year-long odyssey that ended in Phoenix."I crossed 12 countries to get to the U.S." she says. "It was a difficult journey."Montero first traveled to Guyana. "Then we crossed the jungles in Brazil for 18 hours," she recalls, "then Ecuador and Peru." After becoming stranded in Peru, where she stayed for nine months, Montero used her cooking skills to get by."I bought a small cart and made papas rellenas (stuffed and fried mashed potatoes) with ropa vieja and sold them on the street," she says, pointing to a picture of her cart, which measured about 4 feet long and sported a Cuban flag.After saving up her money, Montero continued the trek north into Central America, then into Mexico.In October 2018, she arrived at the border and turned herself in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, asking for political asylum. She served 48 days in jail while waiting for a judge to hear her case. Then, in December 2018, the U.S. government granted Montero asylum. She's now a U.S. resident and is applying for citizenship."You know that saying, 'Good food is a way to a man's heart,'" Renteria remarks. "Well, that really did it, and she's also an awesome and strong person."In July, Montero and Renteria connected with Pullen and decided to open their Cuban food truck, which was an instant hit. The trio opened the brick-and-mortar restaurant inside the gas station's convenience store last month, which doubles as a home base. Pullen and Renteria run the food truck at events, selling sandwiches and sides. Montero stays behind and manages the restaurant."The last event, we sold out of sandwiches and tostones," Renteria says. "Our Cuban sandwiches have ham, grilled pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles, and we use French bread. We're using French bread because it's the only bread almost identical to Cuban bread. The Cuban bread is a little bit more yellowish, and it's hard to find that around here."The grilled sandwiches, which are topped with miniature Cuban flags, also come filled with beef, chicken, and pork and sell for $10. But not everything on the menu is strictly Cuban."We're in an area where it's mainly Mexican and Hispanic dominated," Renteria continues. "The restaurant that we took over used to be a Mexican joint. So (customers) always come in asking for tacos. So Lennis (Montero) makes a Cuban taco, popular in New Jersey and Miami."Cuban tacos are larger than typical Mexican street tacos. They are served on six-inch tortillas and stuffed with steak, chicken, or ropa vieja. The tacos are topped with cilantro, lettuce, and house-made chipotle mayo sauce. The savory and hearty Cuban tacos run $4 apiece."Another difference (between Cuban and Mexican food) is nothing on the menu is spicy," Renteria concludes. "Cubans, well 90 percent, do not eat spicy stuff. They focus mainly on the flavor."And that's exactly Montero's goal with her dishes. Being able to offer the flavors of her home country to hungry diners is a source of pride for the chef, who after the arduous two-year-long journey to get here, finally has a permanent spot to share a taste of Cuba with the Valley.