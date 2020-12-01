 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Events |

9 Food and Drink Events in Greater Phoenix This December

Julie Levin | December 1, 2020 | 6:00am
Chef Chris Curtiss will show you how to make a classic dinner of beef tenderloin, Brussels sprouts, and polenta.EXPAND
Chef Chris Curtiss will show you how to make a classic dinner of beef tenderloin, Brussels sprouts, and polenta.
North Italia
AA

In addition to the big holidays, December can be about some fun food-related events, both virtual and in-person. Think grand openings, a passport series that will hopefully make up for some canceled trips, and events benefitting Arizona chefs. Not to mention a cooking class, a plant walk, and a socially distanced market 

Mark down these nine events that might bring you some joy as 2020 mercifully ends.

Holiday Cocktails

Kelly's at SouthBridge
December 2020
7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale


All month, Kelly's at SouthBridge is offering a limited-edition dessert martini flight inspired by holiday flavors. For $35, you'll get a pumpkin spice martini, espresso martini, and strawberry white chocolate martini paired with a slice of Kelly's famous house cheesecake.

Related Stories

Cotton & Copper serves a Ramona Farms tepary bean spread.EXPAND
Cotton & Copper serves a Ramona Farms tepary bean spread.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Moonlight Over the Mound

Thursday, December 3
Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park
4619 East Washington Street


It's the second annual Moonlight Over the Mound event but the first virtual one. The online culinary fundraiser put on by the Friends of Pueblo Grande Museum will showcase some of Arizona's best-known chefs and their signature dishes. On deck is Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber of AZ Wild Cuisine, Maria Parra Cana of Sana Sana, Matt Chandler and Ben Jacobs of Tocabe, Lois Frank of Red Mesa Grill, Tamara Sanger of Cotton & Copper, and Micah Wyzlic of Phoenix City Grille. Starting at 5:30 p.m., join in for a live chef chat, raffle, online auction, and a musical performance.

9 Food and Drink Events in Greater Phoenix This DecemberEXPAND
The Kolache Cafe

Grand Opening

Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5
Tru Tacos
4041 East Thomas Road, #101


From the husband-and-wife team behind Jewel's Cafe comes Tru Tacos — a late-night, pop-up, traditional al pastor taco and margarita stand that will be located on the restaurant's patio. Besides the al pastor, there will be carne asada on house-made Flamin' Hot Cheetos corn tortillas and nopal tacos served on prickly pear corn tortillas. The two-day grand opening offers free tacos and $2 margaritas from 6 p.m. until sold out. The stand will then be open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays every week.

Edible Plant Walk

Saturday, December 5
Aji Spa at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass
5594 West Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler


Meet the founders of Cactus Kelly Wild Desert Cuisine and the Legacy Wilderness Academy for a 2 to 3-mile nature walk around the Wild Horse Pass Interpretive Trailhead near the Aji Spa parking lot. You'll learn how plants like honey mesquite trees, desert willow, and brittlebush can be useful in making food (and/or medicine). A $25 ticket includes six traditional indigenous foods and drinks to try. And the walk will be socially distanced.

Some of the fruit offerings at the Kolache Cafe.EXPAND
Some of the fruit offerings at the Kolache Cafe.
The Kolache Cafe

Dining for Dreams

Friday, December 11
Your House


Local First Arizona and Fuerza Local are partnering to provide a three-course, family-style meal to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. Sample culinary favorites from Colombia, Venezuela, and Ecuador. Start with an empanada platter for the appetizer followed by the entree — chicken fricassee served atop Jamaican coconut rice with red beans and plantain chips. Dessert is Pan de Yuca, a sweet cassava cheese bread. There's also a lemon drink sweetened with powdered brown sugar. Cost is $100 which will go toward expanding the Fuerza Local Business Accelerator benefitting communities throughout the state.

Passport Series

Saturday, December 12
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel
1100 North Central Avenue

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is launching a passport series with the idea of transporting guests to worldwide dining destinations without leaving the hotel grounds. First up is Germany, an event offering an authentic German Christmas market with food and drink specials, carolers, and an appearance from Santa Claus himself. There will also be food and beverages from other eastern European countries like Poland and the Czech Republic. The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Enjoy a three-course meal with influences from Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela in the comfort of your own home.
Enjoy a three-course meal with influences from Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela in the comfort of your own home.
Dining for Dreams

Virtual Cooking Class

Saturday, December 12
North Italia
Multiple Locations


North Italia's chef Chris Curtiss will be leading a virtual cooking class to raise funds for local nonprofit One Step Beyond Inc. The class includes a tutorial about how to prepare the perfect classic Negroni and charcuterie board plus an entrée of Parmesan and herb-crusted beef tenderloin with roasted Brussels sprouts, Cambozola polenta, and an aged balsamic roasted pear crumble with vanilla Mascarpone. Got all that? You will. Class starts at 5 p.m. and cost is $50 per ticket.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us
The Carne asada tacos served on house-made Flamin' Hot Cheetos corn tortillas look striking.EXPAND
The Carne asada tacos served on house-made Flamin' Hot Cheetos corn tortillas look striking.
Tru Tacos

Grand Opening

Friday, December 18 to Sunday, December 20
The Kolache Cafe
4302 East Ray Road

Pronounced “ko-lah-chee," these Czech pastries and Texas treats are made of a light and fluffy yeast dough and filled with fruit. There are also savory ones with fillings like ham and cheese and/or Italian sausage and gravy. The Kolache Cafe is currently doing online delivery orders on weekends but will be celebrating its grand opening from December 18 to 20. Stop by for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Socially Distanced December Night Market

Sunday, December 20
Thunderbird Lounge
710 West Montecito Avenue


Thunderbird Lounge's backyard patio will host a socially distanced market from noon to 7 p.m. The event will be extended into the back parking lot to accommodate social distance guidelines. Food trucks and local vendors will be announced in the coming weeks.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.