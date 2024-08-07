 Din Tai Fung is coming to Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
Din Tai Fung is coming to Scottsdale

The international chain is bringing its famous dumplings to Arizona.
August 7, 2024
Din Tai Fung is known for its handmade dumplings. Soon, customers will be able to enjoy them in Arizona.
Rumors have been swirling about Din Tai Fung's potential arrival in Arizona. But now the news is confirmed. The internationally loved Chinese restaurant that originated in Taiwan is opening a location in Scottsdale.

The news was leaked from an earnings call from Macerich, the company that owns Scottsdale Fashion Square, and first reported by The Arizona Republic.

Din Tai Fung is renowned for its soup dumplings and noodles made in-house at each of the restaurants. The large chain of upscale eateries has locations all over the world, with U.S. restaurants in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and New York, but none in Arizona. The closest location to the Valley currently is inside the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

But soon, that's set to change. The earnings call reportedly noted that Din Tai Fung is expected to make its Scottsdale debut in early 2025. This story will be updated as more details are released. 
