Every week, the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department grades restaurants after completing routine health inspections. A D grade means the establishment has committed three or more "priority item" violations (which can directly contribute to increasing the risk of foodborne illness or injury, according to the MCESD) or four or more "priority foundation item" violations (which are indirect). At the beginning of each month, Phoenix New Times rounds up the restaurants that received a D grade the previous month and excerpts hand-picked observations from the weekly reports, listed below.

Bahia de Guaymas Restaurante 4220 South 16th Street



“Observed raw marinated fish above open container of cucumbers in the walk-in refrigerator.“

”Observed chips in a container on the floor near the stove in the kitchen.”

Legend Trail Golf Club 9462 East Legendary Lane, Scottsdale



”On cook line, employee was working with raw bacon with gloved hands, removed gloves, donned new gloves to work with new food product without first washing hands.”

”On beverage golf carts, ice and ice scoop stored in igloo coolers that are not properly warewashed in approved warewashing sink, but in the mop sink. Per employee, ice is used for customer drinks. Instructed employee to discard all ice.”

The Gardens at Ocotillo 1601 West Queen Creek Road, Chandler



“Observed cut leafy greens, sliced tomatoes, sliced ham, sliced turkey, homemade tuna and chicken salad, mozzarella cheese, and cooked sausage links cold holding in the prep cooler on the cook-line with internal temperatures ranging from 49-57F, probe thermometer, verified by PIC. The prep cooler has been operating in the danger zone (41-135F) for an unknown amount of time.”

“Observed gloves that are used for food contact stored on a wire rack below oven cleaner, hand soap, lime remover and various other solid chemicals.”

Greenway Market & Food 2902 East Greenway Road



“No hand towels in men's restroom.”

“Observed employee wash and rinse multiple containers before refilling with food products without sanitizing them first.”

“Low reach-in cooler where shredded cheese is stored measured 53 degrees F with min/max thermometer, TCS food items were discarded and cooler will not be used until it has been repaired.”

EXPAND So, don't handle toast with your bare hands. Will Porada/Unsplash

Richi's Diner – Neighborhood Bar & Grill 17221 North Litchfield Road, #50, Surprise



“Observed server to handle toast with bare hands.”

“Observed no hand cleanser at the handwash sink in the bar and on the server line.”

“Observed in the walk-in cooler a pan of cooked lasagna without a date mark.”

Luccicare 4727 East Bell Road, #59



“No hand soap available at hand sink in back prep area.”

“Container of raw chicken being stored in the same box and on top of ready-to-eat (RTE) deli meat, chicken was moved to safe area.”

El Pollo Correteado 1602 East Jefferson Street, Suite D



“Observed a carton of raw shelled eggs in the walk-in stored on a wire rack shelf directly above ready to eat salsa and produce.”

“Several cooked chickens were hot holding in a vitrine and had internal temperatures between 120-131*F. The PIC stated these items had been fully cooked and then immediately moved to the vitrine approximately 25 minutes prior. All hot holding foods MUST be held at or above 135*F to ensure food safety.”

“The establishment uses latex gloves to handle food, and an employee was using the gloves to serve food at the time of inspection. Latex gloves are not approved for use in food service in Maricopa County.”

Gorditas El Tio 3202 East Greenway Road, #1607



“Current food manager certification was issued in 2011, which means it expired 5 year after in 2016. Establishment possessed no current food manager certification and displayed multiple priority and priority foundation violations.”

“Observed raw beef and chorizo being stored above cooked chicken and raw fish in tall reach-in cooler, items were re-arranged at time.”

EXPAND No, latex gloves are not approved for use in food service in Maricopa County. Clay Banks/Unsplash

Blimpie No. 10048 10645 North Tatum Boulevard, #400



“Employees observed working at the cash register, then put gloves on and went to make sandwiches for customer orders without first washing hands.”

“Ham items, beef item, capicolla, and salami-47-51F in make line unit next to the slicer.”

Extreme Sushi Rolls 4434 West Thomas Road, #15



“Metal containers and skewers were being soaked at time of inspection. Person in charge added more bleach and tested to be 50 ppm at time of inspection. Ensure sanitizer maintains a concentration of 50-100 ppm of bleach/chlorine at all times.”

“Cooked beef and cooked chicken held in warmer with internal temperatures between 95-99 degrees F.”

“Ice scoop stored with handle touching ice in reach in freezer.”

Sam's Diner 2601 South 24th Street



“Observed an employee wash their hands for a total of 6 seconds. Another employee washed their hands for a total of 5 seconds. All employees MUST wash their hands for a total of 20 seconds including 15 seconds of lathering with soap and an additional 5 seconds of rinsing with water.”

“Observed an employee remove plastic wrap from containers of raw chicken and raw beef with gloved hands. These plastic wrap lids had touched the raw meats and were contaminated. The employee balled the plastic wrap up in their gloved hands and then touched a drawer handle for a drawer containing only ready to eat tortillas with the same gloved hands.”

“Cooked potatoes and cooked hash browns were stored beneath the grill out of temperature control and had internal temperatures of 110*F. All hot holding foods MUST be held at or above 135*F.”