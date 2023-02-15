 Arizona Beer Week 2024: Here are 12 events not to miss around Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Drink local during Arizona Beer Week at these 12 metro Phoenix events

Celebrate the state’s craft brewers at the Arizona Strong Beer Festival, beer pairing dinners and game nights for over 10 days of fun.
February 13, 2024
Nearly 100 events are happening across the state for the 10-day Arizona Beer Week, including the Arizona Strong Beer Festival.
Nearly 100 events are happening across the state for the 10-day Arizona Beer Week, including the Arizona Strong Beer Festival. Arizona Strong Beer Festival
It’s time again to raise a glass to local brewers. Arizona Beer Week starts on Thursday.

Many Valley breweries will tap special releases, host unique events and showcase how their brews can be expertly paired with food.

There’s a lot going on over the event's 10 days. Like any good taster flight, we’ve put together a sampling of what’s in store. Check out these 12 events celebrating craft beer around the Valley.
click to enlarge A beer and donut flight.
At Donut Daze, O.H.S.O. will pair doughnuts with 13 beers inspired by the sweet confections.
O.H.S.O. Brewery

Donut Daze at O.H.S.O. Brewery

Feb. 15
Multiple Locations
A sweet kickoff to the week, O.H.S.O. Brewery's Donut Daze event pairs doughnuts with 13 beers inspired by the confections, including a Maple Bar Brown Ale, Homer Strawberry Lager and Boston Cream Milk Stout. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the pairings will be served at the Arcadia, Gilbert, Paradise Valley, and North Scottsdale locations while supplies last.

The Oregon Trail

Feb. 15
4576 S. Power Road, #102, Gilbert
Can you survive the journey from Shiner, Texas, to Bend, Oregon? Stop into Taproom-120 for its version of the classic computer game while sampling beers from brewers around the state and beyond. Featured brewers include locals 12 West Brewing and Ranch Hand Brewing, as well as out-of-towners including Bend’s Boneyard Beer, Fort Collins, Colorado’s Odell Brewing Co. and San Diego’s Modern Times Beer. This event starts at 6 p.m. and is free to attend; RSVP here.
click to enlarge The four-man Pedal Haus Brewery team.
Pedal Haus Brewery's brew team, from left, Derek "Doc" Osborne, Jon Chaney, Derek Hanson and Tim Caggiano. Osborne will be on hand at the brewery's Passport Beer Dinner, pairing food and brews inspired from where the featured beer style originated.
Sara Crocker

Passport Beer Dinner

Feb. 15
214 E. Roosevelt St., #4
Join Pedal Haus Brewery’s head brewer Derek “Doc” Osborne and culinary director Zach Hunter for a five-course globally-inspired meal with food and beer pairings inspired by the country where the beer style originated. The first course, for example, is inspired by Mexico. The pairing features a hop-cured hamachi crudo with caramelized pineapple, avocado, pickled sweet peppers and salsa macha, paired with Pedal Haus’ Beach Cruiser Mexican Amber Lager. Osborne and Hunter will also share insights into each pairing during the dinner. Tickets are $90 and may be purchased on Eventbrite.

Brewers Roundtable

Feb. 15
495 E. Warner Road, Chandler
If you’ve ever wanted to pull back the curtain at your favorite brewery, this is a discussion and dinner for you. Join local craft brewers at SanTan Gardens to learn more about them and their work. Panelists include SanTan Brewing Co. founder Anthony Canecchia, Beer Research Institute founder Matt Trethewey, Phantom Fox Beer Co. head brewer Valerie Adee, AZ-One Beer Co. founder Ted Golden and The Shop Beer Co. founder Dave Arnce. A four-course meal will be paired with the brewers’ beers. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased online.
click to enlarge The interior of The Whining Pig.
The Whining Pig has teamed up with THAT Brewery for a special beer release, which will be available at all of its taphouses.
The Whining Pig

The Whining Pig and THAT Brewery Collaboration Release

Feb. 16
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #46-1405
Cottonwood’s THAT Brewery has teamed up with beer and wine bar The Whining Pig for a special brew. The Green Pig IPA will be available on tap at THAT Brewery and all Whining Pig locations, but the special release party will begin at The Whining Pig Desert Ridge at 6 p.m. The party is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

click to enlarge A man finishing a taster pour of beer.
The Arizona Strong Beer Festival will showcase more than 500 beers.
Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Feb. 17
7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
More than 170 breweries will bring over 500 beers to the 2024 Arizona Strong Beer Festival this weekend, including some of their biggest, aka highest in alcohol, sips. At this signature event of the week, you can sample creations from just about every brewery in the state, plus plenty of out-of-towners. If you splurge for VIP passes, swing by a day early to get your wristband and sample beers while Kansas State University takes the mound against California. General admission tickets cost $70 and VIP admission is $90. Purchase tickets through TicketWeb.

Bicycle Brews Cruise

Feb. 18
8 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler
The fact that all beer drinkers are cycling enthusiasts is its own modern trope. Lean into the caricature, get on your bike and ride. The cruise kicks off at 2 p.m. from SanTan Brewing Co. and will stop at Floridino’s Pizza & Pasta, Valle Luna, The Hungry Monk and The Stillery. Ride guidance will be provided by Tempe Bicycle Action Group. Tickets are $42 and may be reserved online.
click to enlarge Four people playing pickleball.
Chicken N Pickle will host the Cluck Around & Win Pickleball and Cornhole Tournament with New Belgium and Huss Brewing Cos.
Chicken N Pickle

Inaugural Cluck Around & Win Pickleball and Cornhole Tournament

Feb. 19
9330 W. Hanna Lane, Glendale
Join Huss and New Belgium Brewing Cos. for a pickleball and cornhole tournament hosted at Chicken N Pickle. Fans and newbies alike are invited to both tournaments. The $29.25 ticket includes a swag bag, one item from Chicken N Pickle and two drink tickets.

American Presidential Stout Release

Feb. 19
201 E. Roosevelt St.
721 N. Arizona Ave., Gilbert
Join Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. for the special Presidents Day release of its American Presidential Stout. The beer is an imperial stout with cacao nibs and chile peppers and is “basically guaranteed to make citizens weep tears of patriotic joy,” according to the brewer. In addition to this version, Arizona Wilderness has barrel-aged the stout in oak bourbon barrels for one year. The beers will be available in cans at the brewer’s Phoenix and Gilbert locations, where you may likewise find other recent releases, including its Dill Pickle Sour made with brine and pickles from Heartquist Hollow Farm and Citrus Valley, a triple IPA made with oranges from Agritopia Farms. Both are available on draft or in cans.

Pink Boots Fifth Annual Arm Wrestling Throwdown

Feb. 21
1198 S Westwood, Mesa
Watch some of the most badass women in beer at Boulders Bar & Grill for a “competition of brut strength” to see who will take home bragging rights and the championship belt. Also on tap at this free event is a silent auction that benefits the Pink Boots Society, which aims to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industries.
click to enlarge A pint from Ground Control.
Among Ground Control's beer week events is a Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing event.
Ground Control

Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing

Feb. 22
4860 N. Litchfield Park Road, Litchfield Park
Sample a flight of four beers along with a flight of four Girl Scout cookies at the eatery, craft taproom and coffee house Ground Control. The cookie-and-beer pairing will be available starting at 4 p.m. until close, or while supplies last.

Spring Fest at Huss Uptown Plaza

Feb. 24
100 E. Camelback Road
Cap the end of a long week at Huss Brewing Co. Spring Fest will run from noon to 4 p.m. at Huss' Uptown Phoenix taproom. At this free, family-friendly event, expect tulip planting and a maypole. This garden party will also feature drink specials, including $1 off pints of CenPho Citrus IPA and all other fruited beers. Huss will also serve strawberry mimosas and offer a grill station with burgers, wraps and flatbreads. 
