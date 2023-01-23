A New Rooftop Bar is Opening in Downtown Phoenix. Here's An Exclusive Look at the Menu

click to enlarge Eden's roasted butternut squash is seasoned with Aleppo pepper and a dukkah spice the kitchen blends in-house. Steve Legato

Shareable menu items, perfect for groups of poolside loungers, include muhamara, green chickpea hummus, and avocado labneh.

The bar's titular cocktail, the Garden of Eden, is a margarita with cilantro and serrano-infused silver tequila that mixologist and lead bartender Clint Spotelson promises to be "sweet, salty, and herbaceous."

Seasonal cooking an using local ingredients is a focus for Executive Chef Alexander Robinson.

Eden 2 East Jefferson Street

edenbarphoenix.com

Drawing inspiration from the biblical paradise, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix has revamped its al fresco rooftop bar into a new concept called Eden.The revitalized space, formerly Lustre Rooftop Bar, opens on Wednesday, January 25, andgot an exclusive first look at what’s on the menu for locals and guests alike.Coastal fare from around the Mediterranean with a focus on seasonal and local ingredients is the foundation of the forthcoming urban oasis.“Creativity and bold yet approachable flavors will be at the heart of our food and beverage program,” hotel general manager Jeremy Wilhide said in an announcement.Executive Chef Alexander Robinson hopes to introduce more people to Middle Eastern flavors during Eden’s lunch and dinner services.“People are becoming more adventurous,” Robinson says, noting that during the pandemic many leveled up their cooking skills. With that in mind, he’s focused on creating an experience that expands guests’ palates while also providing a “home away from home.”Lunch offerings include snacks and salads, including green chickpea hummus and a tomato fattoush salad, which uses three varieties of tomatoes and comes with a mint-sumac vinaigrette. Sandwiches, wraps, and flatbreads round out the daytime menu. Robinson smokes swordfish for his take on a classic melt, which is topped with fontina, mango relish, kale, and cured tomatoes, served open-faced on Noble rosemary bread.For dinner, the shareable options expand with more dips including avocado labneh and muhamara, a spicy walnut and pepper spread. Baked feta with za’atar, lamb meatballs, and butternut squash roasted with Aleppo pepper are also on the menu. Heartier dishes include kebabs and flatbreads. Close out the meal with prickly pear baklava made with cactus jam and pecans.A well-rounded drinks menu is designed to complement the fresh food. The bar’s titular cocktail, the Garden of Eden, is a margarita with cilantro and serrano-infused silver tequila that mixologist and lead bartender Clint Spotelson promises to be “sweet, salty, and herbaceous.”“It’s a fun one because the garnish is edible paint,” he adds.Wine and beer are also available, and Eden’s taps are dedicated to Arizona breweries including Helton, Huss, and The Shop Beer Co. However the drinks menu is cocktail-centric and includes scaled-up versions for groups and nonalcoholic options.Take the Commission, an old fashioned fit for a crowd.“It’s going to be a really fun and interactive drink,” Spotelson says, explaining it will be served in a decanter on a silver platter, along with glassware and a jar of cherries. Oranges will be peeled tableside for guests.Leaning into local flavors and distillers, the Desert Sunset pairs Arizona Distilling Co.'s Commerce Gin, pomegranate liqueur, pistachio orgeat, and lemon. One cocktail that Spotelson hopes people don’t miss is the Surfer Rosa, which he describes as a “poolside crusher” that is lower in alcohol. Made with Cocchi Rosa, a fortified wine, the bar team pairs it with strawberry, apricot liqueurs, lemon, rosemary, and club soda.Eden's two nonalcoholic cocktails on the menu are a take on a painkiller and a spritz. The Doctor’s Note uses Seedlip Spice 94, a nonalcoholic spirit with allspice, cardamom, and citrus, along with coconut, pineapple, orange, and cinnamon.Embracing the expansive view of the Footprint Center and downtown Phoenix, Robinson and Spotelson say they hope to create a vibe that’s elevated.“It’s going to be an experience no one’s had downtown yet,” Spotelson says.