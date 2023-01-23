A New Rooftop Bar is Opening in Downtown Phoenix. Here's An Exclusive Look at the Menu

Drawing inspiration from the biblical paradise, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix has revamped its al fresco rooftop bar into a new concept called Eden.
The revitalized space, formerly Lustre Rooftop Bar, opens on Wednesday, January 25, and Phoenix New Times got an exclusive first look at what’s on the menu for locals and guests alike.
Coastal fare from around the Mediterranean with a focus on seasonal and local ingredients is the foundation of the forthcoming urban oasis.
“Creativity and bold yet approachable flavors will be at the heart of our food and beverage program,” hotel general manager Jeremy Wilhide said in an announcement.
“People are becoming more adventurous,” Robinson says, noting that during the pandemic many leveled up their cooking skills. With that in mind, he’s focused on creating an experience that expands guests’ palates while also providing a “home away from home.”
For dinner, the shareable options expand with more dips including avocado labneh and muhamara, a spicy walnut and pepper spread. Baked feta with za’atar, lamb meatballs, and butternut squash roasted with Aleppo pepper are also on the menu. Heartier dishes include kebabs and flatbreads. Close out the meal with prickly pear baklava made with cactus jam and pecans.
“It’s a fun one because the garnish is edible paint,” he adds.
Wine and beer are also available, and Eden’s taps are dedicated to Arizona breweries including Helton, Huss, and The Shop Beer Co. However the drinks menu is cocktail-centric and includes scaled-up versions for groups and nonalcoholic options.
Take the Commission, an old fashioned fit for a crowd.
“It’s going to be a really fun and interactive drink,” Spotelson says, explaining it will be served in a decanter on a silver platter, along with glassware and a jar of cherries. Oranges will be peeled tableside for guests.
Leaning into local flavors and distillers, the Desert Sunset pairs Arizona Distilling Co.'s Commerce Gin, pomegranate liqueur, pistachio orgeat, and lemon. One cocktail that Spotelson hopes people don’t miss is the Surfer Rosa, which he describes as a “poolside crusher” that is lower in alcohol. Made with Cocchi Rosa, a fortified wine, the bar team pairs it with strawberry, apricot liqueurs, lemon, rosemary, and club soda.
Eden's two nonalcoholic cocktails on the menu are a take on a painkiller and a spritz. The Doctor’s Note uses Seedlip Spice 94, a nonalcoholic spirit with allspice, cardamom, and citrus, along with coconut, pineapple, orange, and cinnamon.
“It’s going to be an experience no one’s had downtown yet,” Spotelson says.
