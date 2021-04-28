El Charro Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge in Mesa Is Coming Back

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Since 2017, the bright-pink building at 105 North Country Club Drive near downtown Mesa has sat vacant, a sign at the entrance reading "CLOSED FOR VACATION OPEN AFTER LABOR DAY."

But soon, El Charro Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge will reemerge to once again serve margaritas and Mexican fare to Mesans.

Eva Munoz Orta, the daughter of previous owner Fred Munoz, who died in 2012, is taking the reins of the restaurant.

El Charro says on its Facebook that it will reopen May 5 — or Cinco de Mayo — from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout only.

The family-operated eatery El Charro Cafe was originally located at 416 West Main Street when it opened in the 1940s. It relocated to open as El Charro in 1958 at the Country Club Drive spot.

Will there be the same plush red booths, classic memorabilia, and neon beer signs? You’ll have to wait till sometime in June, when the restaurant plans to begin accepting dine-in customers.

For more information or to follow along with the renovations, check out the El Charro Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge Facebook page.