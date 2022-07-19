Support Us

Coming Soon: Here's When the New Restaurants Open At Epicenter in Gilbert

July 19, 2022 6:30AM

A digital rendering of Epicenter at Agritopia.
A digital rendering of Epicenter at Agritopia.
Agritopia, a master-planned community in Gilbert that includes a school, a retirement home, multiple restaurants, and a family farm, has been developer Joe Johnston's life's work. His most recent project, which he's created with his son William Johnston, is Epicenter.

Epicenter at Agritopia is a new apartment development with retail and restaurant space that is designed to be the community's town center, an urban setting with all of the amenities within walking distance.

The first round of restaurants will debut in late July and August, with more to come in the fall and winter of 2022. The Johnstons hand-picked the restaurants moving in, in many cases offering second locations to some of the Valley's most celebrated spots.

Epicenter is located at 3150 East Ray Road. Check out the restaurants that are opening soon in this cutting-edge Gilbert space.
click to enlarge Beer Barn, opening soon at Epicenter, offers more than just beer. - BEER BARN
Beer Barn, opening soon at Epicenter, offers more than just beer.
Beer Barn

Beer Barn
If you're looking for a place that pays tribute to Gilbert and its agricultural roots, you will definitely have to make a stop at the Beer Barn. The 3,000-square-foot space will feature reclaimed barn wood, picnic tables, and farmhouse-style garage doors and serve a menu of wine, cocktails, and beer from local and out-of-state breweries. The opening is getting close, planned for late July or early August 2022.

click to enlarge Prepare to enjoy Vietnamese, Japanese, and Thai small plates and entrees at Belly Kitchen & Bar. - BELLY KITCHEN & BAR
Prepare to enjoy Vietnamese, Japanese, and Thai small plates and entrees at Belly Kitchen & Bar.
Belly Kitchen & Bar

Belly Kitchen & Bar
The dining experience is one you'll remember at Belly Kitchen & Bar. The restaurant's Uptown Phoenix location highlights Vietnamese, Japanese, and Thai specialties including papaya salad, spring rolls, braised jackfruit, and shaking beef. The cocktails have a light, herbaceous flair. The Epicenter location will be the second iteration of Belly, and the doors are scheduled to open in August 2022.

click to enlarge Skillet enchiladas are one of the highlights of Gadzooks' menu. - GADZOOKS
Skillet enchiladas are one of the highlights of Gadzooks' menu.
Gadzooks
Buck & Rider
Camelback Road restaurant Buck and Rider features sushi, steaks, and burgers, as well as handcrafted cocktails like "Your Money or Your Life," a blend of bourbon, Bénédictine, Combier, and orange bitters. The Gilbert location will have plenty of room to welcome guests, as the restaurant space includes a 6,800-square-foot interior dining area with a 4,000-square-foot patio and bar. The restaurant is expected to open sometime in 2023.

Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup
Skillet enchiladas are the name of the game at Gadzooks where you can mix and match sauces and various ingredients to your liking. You can also choose tacos or nachos and top it all off with different cheeses, fillings, and salsas. This customized experience has no shortage of choices. The Epicenter location opening is scheduled for late 2022.

click to enlarge Matt's Big Breakfast is a staple in the Valley. - MATT'S BIG BREAKFAST
Matt's Big Breakfast is a staple in the Valley.
Matt's Big Breakfast

Matt's Big Breakfast
The Phoenix breakfast and brunch staple is expanding its reach to Epicenter. Matt's Big Breakfast features favorites like scratch-made waffles, cheese omelets, and a salami scramble. If you're in a rush, you can grab some coffee and pancakes to-go with real Vermont maple syrup. At Epicenter, customers can start lining up this summer.

click to enlarge Choices abound at Peixoto Coffee. - PEIXOTO COFFEE
Choices abound at Peixoto Coffee.
Peixoto Coffee

Peixoto Coffee
The Peixoto family farm in Brazil boasts over 18 distinct coffee plots and the patrons of Epicenter will get a chance to try those coffee flavors at Peixoto Coffee. The Epicenter location joins the coffee shop's original in downtown Chandler, where seasonal coffee drinks are always a treat. Doors are planned to open in August 2022.

Source
You may have guessed it, but Source focuses on organic and local ingredients. Mediterranean cuisines will be featured on the menu and diners will have a chance to dine in, order to-go items, as well as shop at the marketplace for ingredients. The doors are scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.

click to enlarge Spinato's has been slinging pizza in the Valley since 1974. - SPINATO'S PIZZERIA AND FAMILY KITCHEN
Spinato's has been slinging pizza in the Valley since 1974.
Spinato's Pizzeria and Family Kitchen

Spinato's Pizzeria and Family Kitchen
Spinato's Pizzeria and Family Kitchen is a mainstay in the Phoenix area. Since 1974, the Spinato family has been serving pizza, pasta, and salads around the Valley. There are more than 40 options to choose from on the menu and there is nothing like family pizza night to end the work week. Doors are scheduled to open in November 2022.
click to enlarge UnderTow offers enticing cocktails and an immersive experience. - GRACE STUFKOSKY
UnderTow offers enticing cocktails and an immersive experience.
Grace Stufkosky

UnderTow
If you want to sip an exotic cocktail and get an experience along with it, UnderTow is exactly what you need. The concept started in the Arcadia area, where the bar was located in a dark basement decked out like the inside of a ship. It has since moved into fellow cocktail bar Century Grand just across the parking lot. Now, those in the East Valley looking for UnderTow's immersive experience will have a shorter drive. Doors to the Epicenter location are set to open in late September or early October 2022. 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
Contact: Rudri Patel

