Maple & Ash Group Will Open a Second Restaurant, This One at Scottsdale Quarter

In September 2019, the folks behind Chicago's opulent modern steakhouse Maple & Ash opened a Scottsdale outpost near the Scottsdale Waterfront. Come fall 2021, the same crew (aka the hospitality group What If Syndicate) will unveil a new spot at Scottsdale Quarter. It's called Etta.
A neighborhood-style restaurant offering wood-fired dishes and drinks, Etta will be overseen by the two-time Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant. Two locations already exist in the Chicago area, with additional locations coming to Texas and Florida.
The 8,000-square-foot eatery will open in the former BRIO spot at 15059 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. The menu — New American and contemporary with an Italian bent — will offer wood-fired pizzas, focaccia, house-made pastas, seafood, and salads. There will be an outdoor patio, but inside, multiple plants, trees, and a vine-wrapped trellis will create a garden-like atmosphere.
“We are thrilled to expand our restaurant portfolio in the Scottsdale market as we’ve been incredibly happy with how Maple & Ash has been received by the community at large,” David Pisor, managing partner of What If Syndicate, says in a press release. “We are truly impressed with the vision behind Scottsdale Quarter and value our partnership with Washington Prime [the retail group behind Scottsdale Quarter].”
