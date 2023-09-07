 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week: Try these 5 menus in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
5 menus we can't wait to try this Arizona Restaurant Week

During the biannual event, Phoenix chefs showcase creative dishes and offer discounted prices.
September 7, 2023
Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine brings fine dining to Chandler.
Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine brings fine dining to Chandler. Jill McNamara
This fall, 180 restaurants are participating in Arizona Restaurant Week. To make their menus stand out, chefs incorporate a variety of methods: Some offer amazing deals; others create unique dishes exclusively for the event. Here are five restaurants offering menus we can’t wait to try.

Visit Carcara for an elegant meal in downtown Phoenix this Arizona Restaurant Week.
Sheraton Downtown Phoenix

Carcara

340 N. Third St.
You might not visit Carcara unless you happen to stay at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown hotel. But the restaurant, decorated with Arizona-inspired accents and a large indoor tree, is a destination in its own right. Dress up a little and reserve a table in the gorgeous dining room where you’ll dine beneath string lights and copper accents. To start, try the refreshing gulf shrimp ceviche or the enticing roasted corn and aji amarillo chile soup. Short ribs, airline chicken and seared scallops are the entree options. And for dessert, an area in which Carcara’s kitchen really shines, try the Chocolate Dream cake with milk and white chocolate mousse or the lemon olive oil cake with passion fruit and blackberry and basil gelato. The menu is available for dinner and is $55 per person.

Whiskey Bread Pudding is one highlight of the Arizona Restaurant Week menu at Citizen Public House.
Citizen Public House

Citizen Public House

7111 E. Fifth Ave., Scottsdale
Citizen Public House is offering an exceptional deal for Arizona Restaurant Week with a menu that includes some of its best dishes. The boneless short ribs rubbed with Press coffee and served with parsnip puree and cherry barbecue sauce are worth every penny of their normal $39 menu price. But during restaurant week, diners can pair the short ribs with the famous chopped salad and whiskey bread pudding for a grand total of $55. There also is a $44 option from which to choose. So if you have yet to try this Scottsdale gem, a creation of chef Bernie Kantak, Arizona Restaurant Week is the time to go.

Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine

3491 W. Frye Road, Chandler
The flavors and dishes featured on Feringhee’s menu may be unfamiliar to many diners, but that is the perfect reason to visit during Restaurant Week. Let the skillful chefs guide you through a three-course meal of modern Indian cooking. Start with a trio of puchkas filled with fresh herbs and fruit before digging into a Bengali lamb curry served with saffron pulao rice and naan, then finish with a kulfi popsicle bar. This spot also offers a fully vegetarian meal with multiple meat-free options available per course.

The Stockyards has been a Valley staple since 1947.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

The Stockyards

5009 E. Washington St. #115
One of Arizona’s oldest restaurants is on the Restaurant Week lineup. Take a peek inside a piece of local history with dinner at The Stockyards. The steakhouse opened in 1947 and has been serving the finest cuts of beef ever since. During Restaurant Week, three different menu options will be available for $44, $50 and $55. Each dinner begins with your choice of a salad, soup or chili and ends with a pecan pie, chocolate mousse or cheesecake. Diners determine their price point with their entree, with options including Southwestern Scampi Style Shrimp, prime rib or filet mignon. After dinner, stop by the 1889 Saloon for a nightcap.

Dolce Vita Gelato and Grocery

5251 E. Brown Road, #104, Mesa
Mesa’s Dolce Vita Gelato and Grocery is offering an excellent Restaurant Week deal. For $33, diners can get a three-course taste of Sicily. Start with bruschetta or hearty fried rice arancini before diving into a plate of baked rigatoni, tagliatelle or spaghetti. For dessert, end on a sweet note with cannoli or a cup of house-made gelato. Ingredients imported from Italy, red checkered tablecloths and a menu scrawled on a chalkboard add to the cozy atmosphere and authentic feel.
