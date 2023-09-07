5 menus we can't wait to try this Arizona Restaurant Week

This fall, 180 restaurants are participating in Arizona Restaurant Week. To make their menus stand out, chefs incorporate a variety of methods: Some offer amazing deals; others create unique dishes exclusively for the event. Here are five restaurants offering menus we can’t wait to try.
Citizen Public House
7111 E. Fifth Ave., ScottsdaleCitizen Public House is offering an exceptional deal for Arizona Restaurant Week with a menu that includes some of its best dishes. The boneless short ribs rubbed with Press coffee and served with parsnip puree and cherry barbecue sauce are worth every penny of their normal $39 menu price. But during restaurant week, diners can pair the short ribs with the famous chopped salad and whiskey bread pudding for a grand total of $55. There also is a $44 option from which to choose. So if you have yet to try this Scottsdale gem, a creation of chef Bernie Kantak, Arizona Restaurant Week is the time to go.
Feringhee Modern Indian Cuisine
3491 W. Frye Road, ChandlerThe flavors and dishes featured on Feringhee’s menu may be unfamiliar to many diners, but that is the perfect reason to visit during Restaurant Week. Let the skillful chefs guide you through a three-course meal of modern Indian cooking. Start with a trio of puchkas filled with fresh herbs and fruit before digging into a Bengali lamb curry served with saffron pulao rice and naan, then finish with a kulfi popsicle bar. This spot also offers a fully vegetarian meal with multiple meat-free options available per course.
The Stockyards
5009 E. Washington St. #115One of Arizona’s oldest restaurants is on the Restaurant Week lineup. Take a peek inside a piece of local history with dinner at The Stockyards. The steakhouse opened in 1947 and has been serving the finest cuts of beef ever since. During Restaurant Week, three different menu options will be available for $44, $50 and $55. Each dinner begins with your choice of a salad, soup or chili and ends with a pecan pie, chocolate mousse or cheesecake. Diners determine their price point with their entree, with options including Southwestern Scampi Style Shrimp, prime rib or filet mignon. After dinner, stop by the 1889 Saloon for a nightcap.
Dolce Vita Gelato and Grocery
5251 E. Brown Road, #104, MesaMesa’s Dolce Vita Gelato and Grocery is offering an excellent Restaurant Week deal. For $33, diners can get a three-course taste of Sicily. Start with bruschetta or hearty fried rice arancini before diving into a plate of baked rigatoni, tagliatelle or spaghetti. For dessert, end on a sweet note with cannoli or a cup of house-made gelato. Ingredients imported from Italy, red checkered tablecloths and a menu scrawled on a chalkboard add to the cozy atmosphere and authentic feel.