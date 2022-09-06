Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For

Fall in metro Phoenix means one thing, it's time for food and drink festivals. Whether you’re ready to clink stein glasses at Oktoberfest, chow down on tacos at a taco-topia, or grab a slice or three at a pizza festival, we’ve got all the details on the most delicious eats, treats, and celebrations in the Valley this fall.
Garlic Fest
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
September 16-25
If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
Walter Studios
747 West Roosevelt Street
September 18
Love the taste of agave? Then Mexico in a Bottle is right up your alley. It is the largest tasting event for mezcal and craft spirits in the nation, with more than 40 brands sharing more than 150 elixirs, including brands like Del Maguey, Wahaka, and Fidencio, to name a few. There are also special programs of 'Art & Vida' by Del Maguey and a 'Mexican Pop Up Bar' with Illegal Mezcal.
“We are very excited to bring Mexico in a Bottle to Phoenix. There has been an upsurge of interest in mezcal over the past year and we feel it is the perfect time for a full-scale celebration of mezcal and the opportunity for people to sample and learn about the breadth of mezcal culture directly from brands and producers,” says Susan Cross, co-founder of Mezcalistas and Mexico in a Bottle.
With Mexico in a Bottle, Cross hopes to raise awareness about mezcal, and Phoenix is the perfect place to do it.
“Arizona is a unique place for this event, given the history, geography, and culture it shares with Mexico and specifically the Sonoran desert which is home to native agave and agave spirits production,” she says.
Rockin’ Taco Street Fest
Dr. AJ Chandler Park
178 East Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler
September 24
The 11th annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest comes back to downtown Chandler this fall. With tacos from 20 local restaurants and food trucks, as well as handcrafted margaritas and micheladas, this is not your average festival. Come for the food and drinks, stay for the music and entertainment. There will be performances by Everclear and Ozomatli, Luche Libre Wrestling, and a mechanical Taco Ride. This is sure to be a frenzy of a taco celebration.
Dr. AJ Chandler Park
178 East Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler
October 1
Two favorite local breweries, Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Co., are forming a dynamic duo to host an epic 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest.
“Oktoberfest is always one of the most festive and fun times of the year,” says Alejandro Fontes, sales director with SanTan Brewing Co. “We’re excited to partner with our friends and neighbors at Pedal Haus Brewery and look forward to serving our award-winning brews and spirits to patrons of the 2022 event in Chandler.”
The breweries will serve German-style brews and food, such as Bavarian pretzels and brats. Julian Wright, founder and CEO of Pedal Haus Brewery will emcee the stein holding and sausage eating competitions. We’ll prost to that!
Wickenburg Oktoberfest
Stone Park
164 East Apache Street, Wickenburg
October 1
Kick off October right. This year, the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is hosting Wickenburg Oktoberfest in historic Stone Park. With more than 15 Arizona breweries participating, as well as food trucks serving savory German-style fare, the event is sure to be a delicious celebration.
“It was an unexpected delight last year – a throwback to the early days of craft,” says Rob Fullmer, executive director of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. The event also includes live music and lawn games.
Tempe Beach Park
80 West Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe
October 7-9
Tempe Town Lake is always a location for shenanigans, and this October it welcomes back Four Peaks Oktoberfest for its 49th year. The 3-day festival includes live music, new carnival rides, a Weiner dog fashion show, and a 'Runnin’ for Brats' race. Plus, of course, delicious food and drinks. New on the menu this year are chicken and vegetarian empanadas. Proceeds from Oktoberfest benefit Tempe Sister Cities, a non-profit that works to send Tempe high school students to ten cities around the globe. Admission is $20 Friday and Saturday, and free for attendees on Sunday.
AZ International Marketplace
1920 West Broadway Road, Mesa
October 8-9
ADNM 2022: Kamayan Festival is a special event celebrating Filipino culture, and will include vendors like Jeepney Guy, Pokitrition, Bee Happy Boba, Crafti Tea Boba, and Hot Bamboo.
“With Asian Americans making up 3.5 percent of Arizona's population, 18.7 percent of that consist of Filipino Americans. We want to emphasize the cultural importance of Filipino American History Month, being the first of the Asian population to immigrate to America in 1898,” says Anthony Bounxayavong Amphonephong, CEO of the AZ Asian Chamber of Commerce.
Expect music and dance performances over the course of this two-day festival. Bring on the lumpia and pancit.
9397 East Shea Boulevard, Suite 115, Scottsdale
October 5-6 and October 22-23
Salt. Tequila. Lime. Repeat. The Salt and Lime Fiesta is coming to the Valley this October for not one, but two weekends, to make the celebrations last longer. The art of tacos will be showcased in a taco row, with over 30 food trucks in attendance. There will also be a dueling margarita and tequila bar as well as a mechanical taco and Lucha Libre matches. Listen to live music with performances from Tyler Rich and Shwayze.
Phoenix Wine & Food Experience
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
November 5
Food fans will not want to miss the culinary celebration of Phoenix Wine & Food Experience, which will showcase local and regional cuisine and drinks from star chefs.
“We’re excited to bring the Wine & Food Experience back to Phoenix this year,” says Jason Taylor, president of USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. “The festival celebrates the local culinary scene and highlights many great businesses, and we’re proud to be a part of this event. Now, more than ever, local restaurants need the support of the community, and this event gives people the opportunity to sample food and drink they might not have previously experienced.”
Tickets included unlimited samples, tastings of wine and beer, access to chef demonstrations, and sommelier and mixology seminars.
AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
November 12
Those who don’t discriminate with their choice of alcohol will absolutely love AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews. Salt River Fields will host the third annual event this fall, and some of Arizona’s best breweries, wineries, and distilleries will be in attendance.
“AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews is a small, intimate tasting event where you can have discussions with the actual people who make the drinks. Many of our participants bring their master brewers or owners to this event because they get to see and chat with their friends in the industry,” said Chris Bonnell, director of marketing.
Enjoy craft beer, spirits, wine, and hard seltzers from 25 vendors at this boozy bash.
Phoenix Pizza Festival
Margaret T. Hance Park
67 W Culver Street
November 12-13
Calling all pizza lovers, the Phoenix Pizza Festival is back with a cheesy vengeance. With over 20 pizza makers, beer and wine bars, and a live music stage, it’s sure to be a slice of saucy heaven. New vendors are on the lineup this year including the Lords of Doughtown.
“Last year we expanded the Pizza Fest to two days and spilled out into the street from Hance Park. We’ll be doing that again, which is exciting,” says David Tyda, founder of Phoenix Pizza Festival. “I always look forward to attendees wearing their best pizza gear to the festival. It’s becoming a pizza fashion show."
So bring your favorite pizza ‘fit and get ready to chow down.
Bell Bank Park
1 Legacy Drive, Mesa
November 12-13
Talk about a taco-topia. The Arizona Taco Festival is back for its 13th year, and isn’t just bringing tacos to the celebration. A Tequila Passport grants access to over 100 tequilas, Lucha Libre wrestlers will grace the stage, and the chile pepper and taco eating contests are back by popular demand. Other events on the docket include a Taco Queen Drag Contest, Hot Sauce Expo, and a Day of the Dead Wedding.
“I’m going to make this year’s taco fest into a full Taco-Palooza of epic proportions. I might even get in the wrestling ring with the Luchas!” said special celebrity guest and this year’s event host, chef Aaron May. We can’t wait to taco ‘bout this one.