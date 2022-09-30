 When and where to find farmers markets in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Find healthy, fresh produce at these 8 metro Phoenix farmers markets

It's the perfect time to get out and enjoy Arizona winter while shopping for fresh, local food.
January 5, 2024
The Farmers Market on High Street is one of many markets popping up around the Valley.
Farmers Market on High Street
With the start of the New Year, many resolve to eat healthier or to support small local businesses. Valley farmers markets are the perfect place to do both. Plus, the weather couldn't be more perfect for strolling around in the sunshine, tote bag and family dog in tow.

No matter where you are in the Valley, there's a farmers market popping up near you. Check out these eight happening around metro Phoenix.

Downtown PHX Farmers Market

720 N. Fifth St.
Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Right in the heart of downtown Phoenix, vendors set up their tents and tables every Saturday morning. Stop by to pick out fresh veggies, grab a cup of coffee from one of the food trucks and see neighbors and friends at the Downtown PHX Farmers Market. The event takes place at the corner of Fifth and McKinley streets and includes vendors selling everything from fresh produce and bread to dog treats, candles and plants. At the market, about 80% of vendors are food-related, with 10 different farms and two mushroom growers represented. Many of the ready-to-eat food vendors also serve vegetarian and vegan items. 

click to enlarge The banner at Uptown Farmers Market.
Make the most of the winter and spring farmers markets while the weather is wonderful.
Tirion Boan

Uptown Farmers Market

5757 N. Central Ave.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Uptown Farmers Market is a popular gathering with around 200 vendors in the North Phoenix Baptist Church parking lot. It's so popular, in fact, that it happens twice a week. Stop by for some greener-than-grass kale, bright orange bell peppers, or freshly baked pastries that will surely wow the guests at your next gathering. There are also food trucks and vendors selling burritos and coffee to start your morning off right. It is family, bike and dog-friendly.

click to enlarge Options at Dr. Hummus.
The dip and hummus options at Dr. Hummus are available at Downtown Chandler Farmers Market.
Audrey Kruse

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

Dr. A. J. Chandler Park West
3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Head to the Downtown Chandler Farmers Market on Saturday mornings to peruse the offerings from local fruit and veggie growers, gourmet food vendors and artisans. Popular edible options come from Sun Valley Bees, a Phoenix honey farm, Dr. Hummus, and Avec Amore Gluten-Free Bakery. Find other goodies at Copper Crescent Botanicals, handcrafted skin care, and Dreamflow Works Sandals. The first Saturday of the month is "Kids Day," with life-size games and stories in collaboration with Chandler Public Library, so bring the whole family for some guaranteed good times. The market runs through May.
click to enlarge Trays of tomatoes at a farmers market.
Stock up on fresh produce at your local farmers market.
Jim Louvau

Farmers Market on High Street

5415 E. High St.
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In the north Valley, head to the Farmers Market on High Street. One of the rare Sunday markets in the Valley, this event features local produce, eggs, meat, honey, handmade jewelry and soap. Support local businesses by snagging some fresh tomatoes, grass-fed beef or hot sauce. Cute farm animals like goats have also been known to make an appearance.

Ocotillo Farmers Market

2577 W. Queen Creek Road, Chandler
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Ocotillo Farmers Market made its official debut in downtown Ocotillo, a dining and retail space in the Price Corridor of Chandler, in 2022. The relatively new market has around 40 vendors who supply seasonal produce, herbs and flowers, fresh baked goods, natural meats and seafood and local arts and crafts. 

click to enlarge Cooler filled with kale at Sun City Farmers Market.
The Sun City Farmers Market packs plenty of greens.
Jim Louvau

Sun City Farmers Market

16820 N. 99th Ave., Sun City
Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This West Valley farmers market should cure all your local cravings a bit earlier in the week, as it's open on Thursday mornings. The Sun City Farmers Market has plenty of goodies on offer from sweet and savory pastries to all the local produce and eggs your heart could desire. With Keto and diabetic-friendly options, there is something for everyone. Grab a bean and cheese burrito for the ride back home and revel in the fact that you enjoyed a weekend pastime on a Thursday.

click to enlarge Sunset behind tents at the Heritage Night Market.
Heritage Night Market is a twist on a traditional farmers market.
Heritage Night Market

Heritage Night Market

9600 W. Sportsman's Park South, Glendale
Second and fourth Thursdays, 5 - 9 p.m.
For a truly unique market experience, head to State Farm Stadium on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. The Heritage Night Market happens, as the name suggests, at night, so you can leave the sunglasses at home and get dinner instead of breakfast. The event includes farmers market staples such as food vendors and artisans, but also offers a nighttime twist with craft beer on tap and twinkle lights lining the walkways.

Park West Market

9744 W. Northern Ave. Peoria
Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
If you call the northwest Valley home, check out the Park West Market in Peoria. The market takes place every Saturday through April, with a special event on March 2 celebrating moms and moms-to-be. The Moms Day Out market will include extra vendors selling products focused on kids, pregnancy and self-care. The regular weekly market includes tables filled with produce, plants, arts and foods both to take home and to enjoy at the market. Live music and activities such as pottery making and caricature drawing will keep the kids busy while you stock up on groceries. 
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan
Natasha Yee is a dining reporter who loves to explore the Valley’s culinary gems. She has covered cannabis for the New Times, politics for Rolling Stone, and health and border issues for Cronkite News in conjunction with Arizona PBS, where she was one of the voices of the podcast CN2Go.
Contact: Natasha Yee

