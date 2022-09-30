Find healthy, fresh produce at these 8 metro Phoenix farmers markets

No matter where you are in the Valley, there's a farmers market popping up near you. Check out these eight happening around metro Phoenix.
Downtown PHX Farmers Market
720 N. Fifth St.
Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.Right in the heart of downtown Phoenix, vendors set up their tents and tables every Saturday morning. Stop by to pick out fresh veggies, grab a cup of coffee from one of the food trucks and see neighbors and friends at the Downtown PHX Farmers Market. The event takes place at the corner of Fifth and McKinley streets and includes vendors selling everything from fresh produce and bread to dog treats, candles and plants. At the market, about 80% of vendors are food-related, with 10 different farms and two mushroom growers represented. Many of the ready-to-eat food vendors also serve vegetarian and vegan items.
Uptown Farmers Market
5757 N. Central Ave.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.The Uptown Farmers Market is a popular gathering with around 200 vendors in the North Phoenix Baptist Church parking lot. It's so popular, in fact, that it happens twice a week. Stop by for some greener-than-grass kale, bright orange bell peppers, or freshly baked pastries that will surely wow the guests at your next gathering. There are also food trucks and vendors selling burritos and coffee to start your morning off right. It is family, bike and dog-friendly.
Downtown Chandler Farmers Market
Dr. A. J. Chandler Park West
3 S. Arizona Ave., ChandlerHead to the Downtown Chandler Farmers Market on Saturday mornings to peruse the offerings from local fruit and veggie growers, gourmet food vendors and artisans. Popular edible options come from Sun Valley Bees, a Phoenix honey farm, Dr. Hummus, and Avec Amore Gluten-Free Bakery. Find other goodies at Copper Crescent Botanicals, handcrafted skin care, and Dreamflow Works Sandals. The first Saturday of the month is "Kids Day," with life-size games and stories in collaboration with Chandler Public Library, so bring the whole family for some guaranteed good times. The market runs through May.
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Farmers Market on High Street
5415 E. High St.
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.In the north Valley, head to the Farmers Market on High Street. One of the rare Sunday markets in the Valley, this event features local produce, eggs, meat, honey, handmade jewelry and soap. Support local businesses by snagging some fresh tomatoes, grass-fed beef or hot sauce. Cute farm animals like goats have also been known to make an appearance.
Ocotillo Farmers Market
2577 W. Queen Creek Road, Chandler
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.The Ocotillo Farmers Market made its official debut in downtown Ocotillo, a dining and retail space in the Price Corridor of Chandler, in 2022. The relatively new market has around 40 vendors who supply seasonal produce, herbs and flowers, fresh baked goods, natural meats and seafood and local arts and crafts.
Sun City Farmers Market
16820 N. 99th Ave., Sun City
Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This West Valley farmers market should cure all your local cravings a bit earlier in the week, as it's open on Thursday mornings. The Sun City Farmers Market has plenty of goodies on offer from sweet and savory pastries to all the local produce and eggs your heart could desire. With Keto and diabetic-friendly options, there is something for everyone. Grab a bean and cheese burrito for the ride back home and revel in the fact that you enjoyed a weekend pastime on a Thursday.If you call the northwest Valley home, check out the Park West Market in Peoria. The market takes place every Saturday through April, with a special event on March 2 celebrating moms and moms-to-be. The Moms Day Out market will include extra vendors selling products focused on kids, pregnancy and self-care. The regular weekly market includes tables filled with produce, plants, arts and foods both to take home and to enjoy at the market. Live music and activities such as pottery making and caricature drawing will keep the kids busy while you stock up on groceries.
Heritage Night Market
9600 W. Sportsman's Park South, Glendale
Second and fourth Thursdays, 5 - 9 p.m.For a truly unique market experience, head to State Farm Stadium on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. The Heritage Night Market happens, as the name suggests, at night, so you can leave the sunglasses at home and get dinner instead of breakfast. The event includes farmers market staples such as food vendors and artisans, but also offers a nighttime twist with craft beer on tap and twinkle lights lining the walkways.
Park West Market
9744 W. Northern Ave. Peoria
Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
