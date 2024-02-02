 February food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
February food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix

Fill your plate and your cup at these delicious Valley events, including the launch of a new food hall, Arizona Beer Week and Taco Wars.
February 2, 2024
Mixologists from around the world will shake up drinks at Top Bars, an event hosted during Arizona Cocktail Weekend, one of many February food and drinks events to keep you busy.
Mixologists from around the world will shake up drinks at Top Bars, an event hosted during Arizona Cocktail Weekend, one of many February food and drinks events to keep you busy.
February is when the Valley starts to really come alive, thanks to gorgeous spring weather paired with an influx of special events and festivals. And foodies aren't left out of the fun. There's an array of ways to sip and savor, from annual experiences like Devour Culinary Classic and Arizona Cocktail Weekend to a beer-and-doughnut pairing and a taco-centric food truck meet-up. Fill your calendar and your plate at these food and drink events happening around the Valley.

Donate Your Extra Citrus

Through Feb. 2
150 W. Main St., Mesa
If you have citrus trees, you know there can be an embarrassment of riches. Thankfully, Valley brewers are eager to take excess fruit off your hands. Be part of Phantom Fox Beer Co.’s latest brew by donating extra citrus to flavor their forthcoming Mixed Citrus Sour. The brewer is accepting any varieties, which can be dropped off at their Mesa location through Friday.
click to enlarge Crawfish boil and a can of beer.
Get a taste of the Big Easy at the Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler.
Southwest Cajun Fest

Feb. 3
178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler
Mardi Gras is arriving early in Chandler. The 10th annual Southwest Cajun Fest returns to Dr. AJ Chandler Park to immerse you in the sights, sounds and tastes of New Orleans. Vendors will be cooking gumbo, frog legs, beignets, po' boys, hush puppies, catfish, alligator and seafood boils, among other Cajun-inspired eats. Visit The Swamp bar for boozy hurricanes, daiquiris and other themed cocktails. There will also be live music, performances, lawn games, tarot card readers and an alligator petting zoo. Tickets can be purchased online and are $28. Children ages 3 to 12 can get in for $8.

A Taste of Melanin Restaurant Week

Feb. 9-18
Multiple locations
A Taste of Melanin will host a series of free events throughout February, celebrating Black History Month to educate and immerse attendees in Black culture, including a restaurant week. "For eight days, more than 15 awesome Black-owned restaurants from all around the Valley are pulling out all the stops," according to the event's webpage.
click to enlarge A spread of Jamaican dishes and glasses of rum punch.
The Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival is hosted by y Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, whose Rum Punch and Brunch spread is pictured here, the Afro-Caribbean Cultural Association of Arizona, and Big Dreamz Promotions.
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival

Feb. 10
5500 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
Enjoy the food, culture, music and vibes of the Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival, which returns for a second year to the Ruben Romero Ramadas in Kiwanis Park. The event celebrates Black History Month and the birthday of Bob Marley – as well as the upcoming release of the movie “Bob Marley: One Love.” General admission tickets range from $25 to $40; children ages 6 and younger can attend for free.

High Tea Pop-Up

Feb. 11
7 W. Monroe St.
Join the cannabis social events group Houss of Jade for a Phoenix pop-up of High Tea, an indulgent social event that organizers describe as high fashion and high vibes. The experience includes a sweet and savory flight that has cannabis and non-cannabis options, as well as cocktails available for purchase. Taking place at the lounge at Cornish Pasty downtown, expect DJ sets, a photo booth and more. Tickets range between $22 and $100 and may be purchased on Eventbrite.
click to enlarge Cryin' Coyote Barbecue.
Cryin' Coyote Barbecue will serve free pulled pork sandwiches on Feb. 14 for the inaugural I Love Cave Creek Day.
Sara Crocker

Valentine's Dining and Deals

Feb. 12-15
Multiple locations
Whether you want to toast your relationship or just say happy birthday to Arizona, Feb. 14, and the days before and after, are full of celebrations perfect for the foodie in your life. There are special events happening around the Valley and we’re looking forward to the special a la carte dinner hosted by Neighbor Market and Phoenix Pasta Co. at The Churchill. No reservations are required, with service from 5 to 9 p.m. Celebrate the inaugural I Love Cave Creek Day at Cryin’ Coyote Barbecue on Feb. 14 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (or until sellout) and receive a free pulled pork sandwich. If Valentine’s is your day to splurge, consider the Course Restaurant and Morning Would eight-course aphrodisiac menu featuring oysters, beef strip loin, chocolate-covered strawberries and more.

Sweet Thang Soiree: Wine and Doughnuts Pairing

Feb. 13
7021 E. Main St., Scottsdale
Join Chin Up Donuts for a wine and doughnut pairing on Feb. 13. Chin Up has chosen a selection of its scratch-made mini brioche doughnuts to pair with four glasses of wine selected by local sommelier Sam Somm. Tickets are $45 and may be purchased on Eventbrite.
click to enlarge Beer and doughnut pairing.
At Donut Daze, O.H.S.O. will pair doughnuts with 13 beers inspired by the sweet confections.
O.H.S.O. Brewery

Arizona Beer Week

Feb. 15-25
Multiple locations
Sip your favorite locally made craft brews and try some new ones during the 10-day Arizona Beer Week. The week kicks off with the Arizona Strong Beer Festival, which brings more than 150 breweries from Arizona and beyond pouring 500-plus samples. Other can’t-miss events include O.S.H.O. Brewery’s Donut Daze on Feb. 15. Throughout the day, you can choose from 13 pairings of doughnut-inspired craft beers and crullers. See some of the baddest women in brewing on Feb. 21 at the Pink Boots Fifth Annual Arm Wrestling Throwdown, hosted at Boulders Bar & Grill in Mesa. The live event, in addition to feats of strength, features beer and a silent auction, supporting the Pink Boots Society of Arizona’s mission to engage women in the craft beverage industry.

click to enlarge Exterior of Tempe Eats food hall.
VIsit Tempe Eats for its grand opening and check out its eight new eateries, serving tacos, wings, sushi and more.
Tempe Eats

Feb. 16
85 E. Southern Ave., Tempe
Tempe Eats, a food hall featuring eight new eateries, will host its grand opening at noon on Feb.16. Options will include vendors serving tacos, wings, po' boys, pasta and sushi along with craft beer, wine and cocktails. Guests can order from any of the eateries or bars in one transaction, with dishes delivered to their table. The space features a dining area, two patios, a main bar geared to sports and a TV-free wine bar.

click to enlarge A group at the Arizona Cocktail weekend event Top Bars.
Arizona Cocktail Weekend features three events, including Top Bars, Cocktail Carnival and Last Slinger Standing.
Arizona Cocktail Weekend

Feb. 16 to 20
Multiple locations
Arizona Cocktail Weekend, the Southwest’s longest-running cocktail event, is back for another round in downtown Phoenix. The five-day event is part conference, part drinker’s paradise with three special events. The Cocktail Carnival, hosted at Walter Where?House showcases unique cocktails, art and performances. Top Bars is a pop-up palooza of more than 40 of the world’s best bars, such as Analogue from Singapore and London’s Coupette. The weekend wraps with Last Slinger Standing, where some of the state’s best mixologists go head-to-head, crafting cocktails based on a secret spirit until only one bartender remains.
click to enlarge Pint of beer at Pedal Haus.
Pedal Haus Brewery will throw a Mardi Gras Bash on its downtown rooftop.
Chris Malloy

Pedal Haus' Mardi Gras Bash

Feb. 17
214 E. Roosevelt St.
Join Pedal Haus Brewery at its Roosevelt Row rooftop to celebrate Mardi Gras with New Orleans-inspired food and drink specials and live music, including the Bad Cactus Brass Band. The kitchen will be making spicy jambalaya and crispy shrimp po' boys for the occasion, and the bar will be mixing up hurricanes. The party is from 2 to 10 p.m. Entry is free, and those who RSVP through Eventbrite can get their first hurricane for $2. The rooftop party is 21 and up.
click to enlarge
Enjoy your boil and brews outside on the patio at Peoria Artisan Brewery.
Dave Clark

8th Annual Crawfish Boil & Brews

Feb. 24
10144 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria
Peoria Artisan Brewing will fly in Louisana crawfish for its eighth Boil & Brews event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the brewery will serve a special menu, including "a mess'o crawfish" with andouille sausage, corn and potatoes for $16.99. Expect live music from Crosstown Players from noon to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend and is first come, first served.

Taco Wars

Feb. 24
57th Ave. and Glenn Drive, Glendale
This food truck event is focused on all things taco with several trucks meeting in downtown Glendale from 1 to 6 p.m. for an afternoon of handheld eats, a beer garden and live music. Test your love of tacos at the taco-eating competition. Participating food trucks include Lola’s Tacos, Estero Beach Tacos, FatBoyz Tacos and Lost Burro Tacos and Stuff, among others. Entry to the event is free.

click to enlarge A vendor serves a bao bun.
Devour Culinary Classic features up to 25 sought-after restaurateurs serving each day of the weekend-long event.
Askia Stewart Jr.

Devour Culinary Classic

Feb. 24-25
1201 N. Galvin Parkway
Chefs from around the Valley will meet at the Desert Botanical Garden for this perennially sold-out tasting extravaganza. Devour features more than 70 food and beverage businesses over the weekend, with as many as 25 restaurateurs serving each day.

click to enlarge Two women sitting together in Japanese dress.
Attendees at Arizona Matsuri Festival.
Michelle Sasonov

Arizona Matsuri Festival

Feb. 24-25
300 E. Indian School Road
Arizona Matsuri Festival, hosted at Indian School Park, is a free two-day festival focusing on all aspects of Japanese culture, including music and dance, martial arts, food and drink and more. Culinary delights include a traditional tea ceremony demonstration, beer and sake garden and food from restaurants including Hana Japanese Eatery, Nishikawa Ramen and Pokitrition.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
