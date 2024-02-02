February food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix

February is when the Valley starts to really come alive, thanks to gorgeous spring weather paired with an influx of special events and festivals. And foodies aren't left out of the fun. There's an array of ways to sip and savor, from annual experiences like Devour Culinary Classic and Arizona Cocktail Weekend to a beer-and-doughnut pairing and a taco-centric food truck meet-up. Fill your calendar and your plate at these food and drink events happening around the Valley.