February food and drinks events happening around metro Phoenix

Donate Your Extra CitrusThrough Feb. 2
150 W. Main St., Mesa If you have citrus trees, you know there can be an embarrassment of riches. Thankfully, Valley brewers are eager to take excess fruit off your hands. Be part of Phantom Fox Beer Co.’s latest brew by donating extra citrus to flavor their forthcoming Mixed Citrus Sour. The brewer is accepting any varieties, which can be dropped off at their Mesa location through Friday.
Southwest Cajun FestFeb. 3
178 E. Commonwealth Ave., ChandlerMardi Gras is arriving early in Chandler. The 10th annual Southwest Cajun Fest returns to Dr. AJ Chandler Park to immerse you in the sights, sounds and tastes of New Orleans. Vendors will be cooking gumbo, frog legs, beignets, po' boys, hush puppies, catfish, alligator and seafood boils, among other Cajun-inspired eats. Visit The Swamp bar for boozy hurricanes, daiquiris and other themed cocktails. There will also be live music, performances, lawn games, tarot card readers and an alligator petting zoo. Tickets can be purchased online and are $28. Children ages 3 to 12 can get in for $8.
A Taste of Melanin Restaurant WeekFeb. 9-18
Multiple locationsA Taste of Melanin will host a series of free events throughout February, celebrating Black History Month to educate and immerse attendees in Black culture, including a restaurant week. "For eight days, more than 15 awesome Black-owned restaurants from all around the Valley are pulling out all the stops," according to the event's webpage.
Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae FestivalFeb. 10
5500 S. Mill Ave., TempeEnjoy the food, culture, music and vibes of the Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival, which returns for a second year to the Ruben Romero Ramadas in Kiwanis Park. The event celebrates Black History Month and the birthday of Bob Marley – as well as the upcoming release of the movie “Bob Marley: One Love.” General admission tickets range from $25 to $40; children ages 6 and younger can attend for free.
High Tea Pop-UpFeb. 11
7 W. Monroe St.Join the cannabis social events group Houss of Jade for a Phoenix pop-up of High Tea, an indulgent social event that organizers describe as high fashion and high vibes. The experience includes a sweet and savory flight that has cannabis and non-cannabis options, as well as cocktails available for purchase. Taking place at the lounge at Cornish Pasty downtown, expect DJ sets, a photo booth and more. Tickets range between $22 and $100 and may be purchased on Eventbrite.
Valentine's Dining and DealsFeb. 12-15
Multiple locations Whether you want to toast your relationship or just say happy birthday to Arizona, Feb. 14, and the days before and after, are full of celebrations perfect for the foodie in your life. There are special events happening around the Valley and we’re looking forward to the special a la carte dinner hosted by Neighbor Market and Phoenix Pasta Co. at The Churchill. No reservations are required, with service from 5 to 9 p.m. Celebrate the inaugural I Love Cave Creek Day at Cryin’ Coyote Barbecue on Feb. 14 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (or until sellout) and receive a free pulled pork sandwich. If Valentine’s is your day to splurge, consider the Course Restaurant and Morning Would eight-course aphrodisiac menu featuring oysters, beef strip loin, chocolate-covered strawberries and more.
Sweet Thang Soiree: Wine and Doughnuts PairingFeb. 13
7021 E. Main St., Scottsdale
Join Chin Up Donuts for a wine and doughnut pairing on Feb. 13. Chin Up has chosen a selection of its scratch-made mini brioche doughnuts to pair with four glasses of wine selected by local sommelier Sam Somm. Tickets are $45 and may be purchased on Eventbrite.
Arizona Beer WeekFeb. 15-25
Multiple locationsSip your favorite locally made craft brews and try some new ones during the 10-day Arizona Beer Week. The week kicks off with the Arizona Strong Beer Festival, which brings more than 150 breweries from Arizona and beyond pouring 500-plus samples. Other can’t-miss events include O.S.H.O. Brewery’s Donut Daze on Feb. 15. Throughout the day, you can choose from 13 pairings of doughnut-inspired craft beers and crullers. See some of the baddest women in brewing on Feb. 21 at the Pink Boots Fifth Annual Arm Wrestling Throwdown, hosted at Boulders Bar & Grill in Mesa. The live event, in addition to feats of strength, features beer and a silent auction, supporting the Pink Boots Society of Arizona’s mission to engage women in the craft beverage industry.
Tempe Eats Grand Opening
Feb. 16
85 E. Southern Ave., TempeTempe Eats, a food hall featuring eight new eateries, will host its grand opening at noon on Feb.16. Options will include vendors serving tacos, wings, po' boys, pasta and sushi along with craft beer, wine and cocktails. Guests can order from any of the eateries or bars in one transaction, with dishes delivered to their table. The space features a dining area, two patios, a main bar geared to sports and a TV-free wine bar.
Arizona Cocktail WeekendFeb. 16 to 20
Multiple locations Arizona Cocktail Weekend, the Southwest’s longest-running cocktail event, is back for another round in downtown Phoenix. The five-day event is part conference, part drinker’s paradise with three special events. The Cocktail Carnival, hosted at Walter Where?House showcases unique cocktails, art and performances. Top Bars is a pop-up palooza of more than 40 of the world’s best bars, such as Analogue from Singapore and London’s Coupette. The weekend wraps with Last Slinger Standing, where some of the state’s best mixologists go head-to-head, crafting cocktails based on a secret spirit until only one bartender remains.
Pedal Haus' Mardi Gras BashFeb. 17
214 E. Roosevelt St.Join Pedal Haus Brewery at its Roosevelt Row rooftop to celebrate Mardi Gras with New Orleans-inspired food and drink specials and live music, including the Bad Cactus Brass Band. The kitchen will be making spicy jambalaya and crispy shrimp po' boys for the occasion, and the bar will be mixing up hurricanes. The party is from 2 to 10 p.m. Entry is free, and those who RSVP through Eventbrite can get their first hurricane for $2. The rooftop party is 21 and up.
8th Annual Crawfish Boil & BrewsFeb. 24
10144 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway, PeoriaPeoria Artisan Brewing will fly in Louisana crawfish for its eighth Boil & Brews event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the brewery will serve a special menu, including "a mess'o crawfish" with andouille sausage, corn and potatoes for $16.99. Expect live music from Crosstown Players from noon to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend and is first come, first served.
Taco WarsFeb. 24
57th Ave. and Glenn Drive, GlendaleThis food truck event is focused on all things taco with several trucks meeting in downtown Glendale from 1 to 6 p.m. for an afternoon of handheld eats, a beer garden and live music. Test your love of tacos at the taco-eating competition. Participating food trucks include Lola’s Tacos, Estero Beach Tacos, FatBoyz Tacos and Lost Burro Tacos and Stuff, among others. Entry to the event is free.
Devour Culinary ClassicFeb. 24-25
1201 N. Galvin Parkway Chefs from around the Valley will meet at the Desert Botanical Garden for this perennially sold-out tasting extravaganza. Devour features more than 70 food and beverage businesses over the weekend, with as many as 25 restaurateurs serving each day.
Arizona Matsuri FestivalFeb. 24-25
300 E. Indian School RoadArizona Matsuri Festival, hosted at Indian School Park, is a free two-day festival focusing on all aspects of Japanese culture, including music and dance, martial arts, food and drink and more. Culinary delights include a traditional tea ceremony demonstration, beer and sake garden and food from restaurants including Hana Japanese Eatery, Nishikawa Ramen and Pokitrition.