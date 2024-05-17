Tesota opens in former Southern Rail with recipes from around the world

Now, his latest concept, Tesota, has opened. And it branches out much beyond Mexican food.
Tesota is located at The Newton shopping plaza on Camelback Road and the new eatery has taken over the former home of chef Justin Beckett's Southern Rail which closed in December. The new concept comes with a makeover to the space and the menu.
"With Otro and Gallo being in such close proximity, we didn’t necessarily want to go at this like 'let’s do Mexican food,'" Robson told Phoenix New Times in February. "With this one, we really thought to ourselves, this is a good opportunity to use muscles we haven't used in a while."
What's on the menu at Tesota?
The menu takes a truly international approach, which allows customers to choose their own adventure. Want to enjoy pan-Asian flavors? Start with the rice paper dumplings with shiitake and oyster mushrooms, and then try Grace's Yakisoba, a noodle dish with peanut chile crunch. Feeling more in the mood for Italian food? Try the Shrimp Bucatini Puttanesca made with pasta from local company Sonoran Pasta Co. or opt for one of the five pizzetta options.
Robson has partnered with chef Jared Porter, formerly of Clever Koi, to hone in on the "exciting Asian elements," according to a news release.
“Tesota is as much a neighborhood restaurant as it is destination restaurant," Robson said in the release, "with a chef-driven, seasonal menu with lots of fun ingredients that explore different culinary traditions across borders.”
The menu also offers casual options such as a cheeseburger and waffle fries, along with more high-end eats including wild salmon and a 14-ounce prime ribeye.
To drink, pick between a dozen cocktails made with craft ingredients such as fig vodka, brown sugar chipotle and Sedona's Suncliffe Gin. There are also beer, wine and fresh juice options plus a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails, beer and wine.
For dessert, try the Spiced Chocolate Pot de Creme or a berry and rosemary-scented Olive Oil Cake.
The restaurant officially opens on Friday and will serve customers daily for lunch, dinner and happy hour. A full raw bar will join the mix later this summer.