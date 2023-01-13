Find Creative Mocktails at these 8 Metro Phoenix Bars for Dry January and Beyond

Garden Bar Phx822 North Sixth Avenue
602-824-2385 Authority on all-things-cocktails, Garden Bar Phx owner and bar maven Kim Haasarud flaunts her skills in the non-alcoholic arena with a lineup designed to make drinkers forget about the buzz.
The Garden Bee ($14) is a take on her Queen Bee cocktail made with Free Spirits’ gin alternative, pineapple juice, lemon, local honey, egg white, and bee pollen, with a cute butterfly accouterment to finish it off. If you’re craving another kind of kick, local coffee house Cartel Roasting Company’s Desert City Dark Roast cold brew anchors the EXpresso Martini ($13), which joins forces with Noverna — Garden Bar’s house-made Amaro Averna alternative — and demerara simple syrup.
Hula’s Modern Tiki
Multiple Valley Locations Feel the warming breeze of a tropical vacation without the hangover after sipping on any, or all of Hula's Modern Tiki's four alcohol-free options ($7). The Hula Juice’s combination of passion fruit syrup and pineapple, orange, and cranberry juices is a taste of the tropics in a glass. But the Captain’s Colada, made with coconut cream, allspice falernum syrup, and pineapple juice, brings enough of the luxe wow factor to pass for the real deal.
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
1 West Jefferson Street
602-340-1924 Ross Simon’s over-the-top, nearly overwhelming cocktail menu boasts a changing lineup of creative concoctions that has made Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour legendary. But hidden within those 20 pages, there are eight offerings that can be made without booze. Among them is the refreshing Rhubarb-Ba-Arandas ($14) with a punchy profile thanks to fresh hibiscus juice, rhubarb, and strawberry sherbet. A mezcal-free rendition of Tropic Like It’s Hot ($14) relies on mango juice and other tropical fruit purees. A spicy Tajin rim completes this staycation-in-a-glass.
The Gladly and Citizen Public House
2201 East Camelback Road
602-759-8132
7111 East Fifth Avenue, Scottsdale
480-398-4208 Sister restaurants Citizen Public House and The Gladly share a few libations friendly to all ages. The citrus-forward non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Grove 42 mixes things up with blueberry purée, orgeat, citrus, ginger beer, and cracked black pepper in the rosy-colored Hellfire ($12). However, the light green Solitude ($11) is the most popular on the list with a melange of the earthy and floral profile of Seedlip Garden 108, muddled cucumber, rosemary, thyme, and chive.
CRUjiente Tacos
3961 East Camelback Road
602-687-7777 Pair CRUjiente Tacos' famous Korean fried chicken or pork belly tacos with the virgin version of the CRU’sin Together ($8). Passion fruit, elderflower, and muddled strawberries bring tartness and sweetness to the party. A fresh lemon squeeze brightens up the beverage and a nice sprinkling of cayenne adds a kick.
Zinqué
4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale
623-745-9616 Feel like a refreshing wine-free spritzer? French bistro Zinqué's Innerbloom ($13) has you covered. Blackberry, pomegranate, and sweet hibiscus combine to serve as the base for a healthy club soda pour that brings the effervescence. It beckons memories of a wine cooler but better.
Century Grand
3626 East Indian School Road
602-739-1388 Lauded mixologist and Barter & Shake co-founder Jason Asher’s three-cocktail-bars-under-a-single-roof concept Century Grand doesn't exclude designated drivers or guests wishing to participate in the ritual of raising a glass without the influence of alcohol. The Century Grand team makes its own alcohol-free spirits for mocktails offered at all three establishments and the drinks are just as thoughtful as their full-octane counterparts.
Find three non-alcoholic concoctions at each bar for $12 a piece, with each one revolving around their gin, bourbon, or rum alternatives. At the train car-inspired Platform 18, the early 20th Century vibe is complemented by drinks of the time. Here, the Constable’s Companion incorporates the gin alternative along with mint, poblano, and lime.
The seafaring Undertow’s Shipless Sailor starts with a rum substitute and incorporates warming spices such as cinnamon and clove, along with orgeat, hibiscus, lime, and pineapple to conjure up a true spiced rum experience. And the New Orleans-themed bar Grey Hen Rx flashes its apothecary inspiration with the bourbon-inspired Chart the Course which gets a fruity yet sophisticated punch with peach, pineapple, and lemon.