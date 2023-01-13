Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Find Creative Mocktails at these 8 Metro Phoenix Bars for Dry January and Beyond

January 13, 2023 6:30AM

Hula’s Modern Tiki serves four refreshing vacation-worthy mocktails.
Hula’s Modern Tiki serves four refreshing vacation-worthy mocktails. Hula’s Modern Tiki
Whether you’re doing Dry January, volunteering as the designated driver, or avoiding alcohol for the foreseeable future, these metro Phoenix bars and restaurants have got you covered. These eight spots are ready to give you the full cocktail experience with creative mocktails that pack as much fun without the booze, or the hangover.

click to enlarge
Garden Bar Phx’s Garden Bee is made with Free Spirits’ gin alternative, pineapple juice, lemon, local honey, egg white, and bee pollen.
Garden Bar Phx

Garden Bar Phx

822 North Sixth Avenue
602-824-2385
Authority on all-things-cocktails, Garden Bar Phx owner and bar maven Kim Haasarud flaunts her skills in the non-alcoholic arena with a lineup designed to make drinkers forget about the buzz.

The Garden Bee ($14) is a take on her Queen Bee cocktail made with Free Spirits’ gin alternative, pineapple juice, lemon, local honey, egg white, and bee pollen, with a cute butterfly accouterment to finish it off. If you’re craving another kind of kick, local coffee house Cartel Roasting Company’s Desert City Dark Roast cold brew anchors the EXpresso Martini ($13), which joins forces with Noverna — Garden Bar’s house-made Amaro Averna alternative — and demerara simple syrup.

click to enlarge
Pair dinner with refreshing mocktails at the Valley's multiple locations of Hula's Modern Tiki.
Hula's Modern Tiki

Hula’s Modern Tiki

Multiple Valley Locations
Feel the warming breeze of a tropical vacation without the hangover after sipping on any, or all of Hula's Modern Tiki's four alcohol-free options ($7). The Hula Juice’s combination of passion fruit syrup and pineapple, orange, and cranberry juices is a taste of the tropics in a glass. But the Captain’s Colada, made with coconut cream, allspice falernum syrup, and pineapple juice, brings enough of the luxe wow factor to pass for the real deal.
click to enlarge
Tropic Like It’s Hot is one of Bitter & Twisted's eight cocktails that can be made alcohol-free.
Photo courtesy of Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

1 West Jefferson Street
602-340-1924
Ross Simon’s over-the-top, nearly overwhelming cocktail menu boasts a changing lineup of creative concoctions that has made Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour legendary. But hidden within those 20 pages, there are eight offerings that can be made without booze. Among them is the refreshing Rhubarb-Ba-Arandas ($14) with a punchy profile thanks to fresh hibiscus juice, rhubarb, and strawberry sherbet. A mezcal-free rendition of Tropic Like It’s Hot ($14) relies on mango juice and other tropical fruit purees. A spicy Tajin rim completes this staycation-in-a-glass.

click to enlarge
Served at The Gladly and Citizen Public House, the Solitude is the most popular mocktail, made with Seedlip Garden 108 spirit alternative, muddled cucumber, rosemary, thyme, and chive.
In Good Spirits

The Gladly and Citizen Public House

2201 East Camelback Road
602-759-8132
7111 East Fifth Avenue, Scottsdale
480-398-4208
Sister restaurants Citizen Public House and The Gladly share a few libations friendly to all ages. The citrus-forward non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Grove 42 mixes things up with blueberry purée, orgeat, citrus, ginger beer, and cracked black pepper in the rosy-colored Hellfire ($12). However, the light green Solitude ($11) is the most popular on the list with a melange of the earthy and floral profile of Seedlip Garden 108, muddled cucumber, rosemary, thyme, and chive.

click to enlarge
CRUjiente Tacos’ CRU’sin Together combines passion fruit, elderflower, and muddled strawberries with a sprinkling of cayenne.
Debby Wolvos

CRUjiente Tacos

3961 East Camelback Road
602-687-7777
Pair CRUjiente Tacos' famous Korean fried chicken or pork belly tacos with the virgin version of the CRU’sin Together ($8). Passion fruit, elderflower, and muddled strawberries bring tartness and sweetness to the party. A fresh lemon squeeze brightens up the beverage and a nice sprinkling of cayenne adds a kick.

click to enlarge
At Zinqué, the blackberry, pomegranate, sweet hibiscus, and club soda Innerbloom is like a wine cooler without the wine.
Trevor Turk

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale
623-745-9616
Feel like a refreshing wine-free spritzer? French bistro Zinqué's Innerbloom ($13) has you covered. Blackberry, pomegranate, and sweet hibiscus combine to serve as the base for a healthy club soda pour that brings the effervescence. It beckons memories of a wine cooler but better.

Century Grand

3626 East Indian School Road
602-739-1388
Lauded mixologist and  Barter & Shake co-founder Jason Asher’s three-cocktail-bars-under-a-single-roof concept Century Grand doesn't exclude designated drivers or guests wishing to participate in the ritual of raising a glass without the influence of alcohol. The Century Grand team makes its own alcohol-free spirits for mocktails offered at all three establishments and the drinks are just as thoughtful as their full-octane counterparts.

Find three non-alcoholic concoctions at each bar for $12 a piece, with each one revolving around their gin, bourbon, or rum alternatives. At the train car-inspired Platform 18, the early 20th Century vibe is complemented by drinks of the time. Here, the Constable’s Companion incorporates the gin alternative along with mint, poblano, and lime.

The seafaring Undertow’s Shipless Sailor starts with a rum substitute and incorporates warming spices such as cinnamon and clove, along with orgeat, hibiscus, lime, and pineapple to conjure up a true spiced rum experience. And the New Orleans-themed bar Grey Hen Rx flashes its apothecary inspiration with the bourbon-inspired Chart the Course which gets a fruity yet sophisticated punch with peach, pineapple, and lemon.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Georgann Yara is a freelance writer and former newspaper reporter who's also a proud equal opportunity eater. She loves all things Arizona, including the professional sports teams that continue to break her heart. Food, cocktails and cats dominate her IG.
Contact: Georgann Yara

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation