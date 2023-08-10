Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

No campfire needed: Find s'mores treats at these 8 Phoenix spots

Where to go when craving gooey marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate without the bonfire in metro Phoenix.
August 10, 2023
Get a taste of s'mores this summer without a campfire.
Get a taste of s'mores this summer without a campfire. Jamie Grill
Share this:
For a lot of folks, summer holds memories of roasting marshmallows over a campfire. In Phoenix, where nighttime temperatures can top 90 degrees, campfires aren't so fun or feasible.

But if summer doesn't feel complete without the taste of toasted marshmallows, crispy graham crackers and gooey chocolate, metro Phoenix bars, restaurants and dessert shops have got you covered with plenty of alternatives.

click to enlarge
A s'mores sundae from the Snowy Churro food truck.
The Snowy Churro
Whether you're celebrating National S'mores Day, or rebelling against the incoming wave of pumpkin-spice everything, here are eight options for capturing the sweet flavors of summer in Phoenix, no campfire required.


Copperhead Bistro

4727 E. Bell Road
New Italian restaurant Copperhead Bistro opened earlier this summer and has a cool and refreshing version of s'mores on its dessert menu. For $12, try Copperhead Bistro's graham cracker ice cream with marshmallows, chocolate syrup, graham crackers and homemade whipped cream to finish off the meal with something sweet.

The Snowy Churro

Multiple locations
We can't think of a better summer combo than churros with ice cream and food truck The Snowy Churro has both in abundance. Order The Cowboy, which comes with four graham cracker churros, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream chocolate syrup, and toasted marshmallows for $9.79. Customers can also indulge in a s'mores cookie dough cup for around $6. Follow the truck on social media to see their pop-up schedule.

click to enlarge
The Yard is famous for its over-the-top milkshake flavors.
The Yard Milkshake Bar

The Yard Milkshake Bar

50 W. Jefferson St.
Beat the heat with a fully-loaded artisan milkshake from The Yard in downtown Phoenix. For $17, sip on a giant pint-size s'mores shake with all the fixings including a marshmallow cream dipped jar rolled in graham cracker crumbs, chocolate drizzle and an entire s'more on top. This shake has heft and is fun to share with a friend.

click to enlarge
Try a s'mores flavored cream puff at Beard Papa's this summer.
Kevin Burton

Beard Papa's

15147 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
A light and airy pastry shell hand-stuffed with lots of creamy filling from Beard Papa's in Scottsdale is a sweet treat any time of year. This summer, check out the toasted marshmallow-topped S'mores Eclair cream puff and mix up the classic flavors by pairing the marshmallow treat with green tea, chocolate, or vanilla cream inside. The price is around $6.

Sweet Republic

Multiple locations
Popular ice creamery Sweet Republic has several locations around the Valley and this summer, they're serving a Campfire S'more Sundae. For $10, try the treat which comes with a waffle cone bowl filled with two scoops of chocolate ice cream, toasted marshmallows, whipped cream and hot fudge.

The Cereal Killerz Kitchen

13778 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear
The Cereal Killerz in Goodyear offers a s'mores-inspired drink called S'more Fire Tingz for $6 that packs a coffee buzz. This sweet and summery drink is made with chocolate ice cream, coffee, and topped with marshmallow bits and s'mores cereal. Another option is the S'more Money, S'more Problems milkshake for $13. This decadent drink is made with mix of chocolate and vanilla ice cream with s'mores cereal, Hershey's chocolate, graham crackers and chocolate drizzle for a super sweet treat without the coffee.

click to enlarge
The secret to Nami's crave-worthy treats is their soy-based ice cream.
Allison Young

Nami Vegan Cafe

2014 N. Seventh St.
S'mores are typically not a vegan treat, but Nami has options for those who are vegetarian (a lot of marshmallows have gelatin), vegan or dairy-sensitive. Try the tS'mores soy-based tSoynami with vanilla wafers, toasted marshmallow syrup, chocolate syrup and vegan marshmallows in a cup or cone starting at $7.

Bar Louie

Multiple Locations
With locations in Glendale and Tempe, Bar Louie is a great spot for those seeking a fun and summery cocktail. The S'mores Martini features Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka with chocolate liqueur and comes with a graham cracker-crusted rim and chocolate-drizzled marshmallow garnish. We recommend checking out the $7 special during Happy Hour on Mondays. It's typically priced at about $13.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Melissa Parker
Melissa Parker is a freelance writer for the Phoenix New Times. Originally from New York, she has strong opinions on pizza and deeply appreciates Arizona's abundance of tacos. She primarily writes food articles and specializes in local restaurants and breweries.
Contact: Melissa Parker

Trending

2 new food halls coming to metro Phoenix. Here’s what to know

Food & Drink News

2 new food halls coming to metro Phoenix. Here’s what to know

By Sara Crocker
Best Bite: Peanut butter, jelly and brisket? This Mesa food stand says yes

Food & Drink News

Best Bite: Peanut butter, jelly and brisket? This Mesa food stand says yes

By Tirion Boan
This Chandler ramen restaurant now serves a taste of Hawaii

Food & Drink News

This Chandler ramen restaurant now serves a taste of Hawaii

By Mike Madriaga
Romeo Taus, owner of Romeo’s Euro Cafe, faces serious health battle

Food & Drink News

Romeo Taus, owner of Romeo’s Euro Cafe, faces serious health battle

By Geri Koeppel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation