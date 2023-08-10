No campfire needed: Find s'mores treats at these 8 Phoenix spots

For a lot of folks, summer holds memories of roasting marshmallows over a campfire. In Phoenix, where nighttime temperatures can top 90 degrees, campfires aren't so fun or feasible.
But if summer doesn't feel complete without the taste of toasted marshmallows, crispy graham crackers and gooey chocolate, metro Phoenix bars, restaurants and dessert shops have got you covered with plenty of alternatives.
A s'mores sundae from the Snowy Churro food truck.
The Snowy Churro
Whether you're celebrating National S'mores Day
, or rebelling against the incoming wave of pumpkin-spice everything, here are eight options for capturing the sweet flavors of summer in Phoenix, no campfire required.
4727 E. Bell Road
Copperhead Bistro
New Italian restaurant Copperhead Bistro opened earlier this summer and has a cool and refreshing version of s'mores on its dessert menu. For $12, try Copperhead Bistro
's graham cracker ice cream with marshmallows, chocolate syrup, graham crackers and homemade whipped cream to finish off the meal with something sweet.
The Snowy Churro
Multiple locations
We can't think of a better summer combo than churros with ice cream and food truck The Snowy Churro
has both in abundance. Order The Cowboy, which comes with four graham cracker churros, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream chocolate syrup, and toasted marshmallows for $9.79. Customers can also indulge in a s'mores cookie dough cup for around $6. Follow the truck on social media to see their pop-up schedule
.
The Yard is famous for its over-the-top milkshake flavors.
The Yard Milkshake Bar
The Yard Milkshake Bar
50 W. Jefferson St.
Beat the heat with a fully-loaded artisan milkshake from The Yard
in downtown Phoenix. For $17, sip on a giant pint-size s'mores shake with all the fixings including a marshmallow cream dipped jar rolled in graham cracker crumbs, chocolate drizzle and an entire s'more on top. This shake has heft and is fun to share with a friend.
Try a s'mores flavored cream puff at Beard Papa's this summer.
Kevin Burton
Beard Papa's
15147 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
A light and airy pastry shell hand-stuffed with lots of creamy filling from Beard Papa's
in Scottsdale is a sweet treat any time of year. This summer, check out the toasted marshmallow-topped S'mores Eclair cream puff and mix up the classic flavors by pairing the marshmallow treat with green tea, chocolate, or vanilla cream inside. The price is around $6.
Sweet Republic
Multiple locations
Popular ice creamery Sweet Republic
has several locations around the Valley and this summer, they're serving a Campfire S'more Sundae. For $10, try the treat which comes with a waffle cone bowl filled with two scoops of chocolate ice cream, toasted marshmallows, whipped cream and hot fudge.
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen
13778 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear The Cereal Killerz
in Goodyear offers a s'mores-inspired drink called S'more Fire Tingz for $6 that packs a coffee buzz. This sweet and summery drink is made with chocolate ice cream, coffee, and topped with marshmallow bits and s'mores cereal. Another option is the S'more Money, S'more Problems milkshake for $13. This decadent drink is made with mix of chocolate and vanilla ice cream with s'mores cereal, Hershey's chocolate, graham crackers and chocolate drizzle for a super sweet treat without the coffee.
The secret to Nami's crave-worthy treats is their soy-based ice cream.
Allison Young
Nami Vegan Cafe
2014 N. Seventh St.
S'mores are typically not a vegan treat, but Nami
has options for those who are vegetarian (a lot of marshmallows have gelatin), vegan or dairy-sensitive. Try the tS'mores soy-based tSoynami with vanilla wafers, toasted marshmallow syrup, chocolate syrup and vegan marshmallows in a cup or cone starting at $7.
Bar Louie
Multiple Locations
With locations in Glendale and Tempe, Bar Louie
is a great spot for those seeking a fun and summery cocktail. The S'mores Martini features Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka with chocolate liqueur and comes with a graham cracker-crusted rim and chocolate-drizzled marshmallow garnish. We recommend checking out the $7 special during Happy Hour on Mondays. It's typically priced at about $13.