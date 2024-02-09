Best Bite: Why you must try the mole at Alebrijes Cafe in Litchfield Park

Alebrijes opened in 2021 in a West Valley shopping center. From the outside, the building looks more like a dentist's office than a restaurant. But inside, bright flags, fabrics and alebrijes, the little wooden carvings of fantastical spirit animals that the restaurant is named after, fill the space. Casual cafe tables dot the dining room and patio, and stools line the bar.
On a recent Sunday at lunchtime, the crowd was a mixture of families stopping by for lunch after church in their Sunday best and football fans donning their jerseys ahead of the afternoon NFL game.
Kids sipped from jars of creamy horchata while adults decided between an earthy and warming cup of Cafe de Olla, served in earthenware mugs and refilled from tea kettles, or a margarita. For those looking for something in between, try the Baileys Carajillo, a boozy coffee creation made with Liquor 43 and espresso, topped with a swirl of whipped cream.
The food here is Oaxaca-style and packed with chiles and spices that add layers of flavor to each dish. Across the menu, many of the plates include a side of nopalito, or cactus paddle salad and are doused with mole, perhaps the most famous Oaxacan staple.
Alebrijes serves two varieties of the rich sauce. The black mole is sweet and intense with a hint of licorice flavor. The red mole, only different in color to the very discerning eye, is a little more savory with a gently spicy kick. Both are thick, rich, delicious and sure to spoil your white shirt forever.
We tried the red mole in one of the lunch items, the mole burrito. This hearty wrap is filled with rice, black beans and a choice of meats. We opted for the cecina pork which is marinated with chiles until it turns a deep orange. The whole thing was smothered in warming red mole and sprinkled with cotija cheese and pickled red onion. Definitely a job for a knife and fork, this burrito makes for messy fun any time of day.
So clear your calendar, make sure you have enough time to not stress about the wait and be prepared to sink into one of the best moles in town.