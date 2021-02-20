Five Places For Brunch With a Twist in Greater Phoenix

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Fancy toast, bottomless mimosas — it can get drab if you partake in this made-up meal on a regular basis. Good thing some Phoenix-area restaurants are getting creative with their brunch menus and presentation. From meat served on swords to drag shows and breakfast wings, these spots are aiming to make traditional brunch a thing of the past.
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse6300 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Go for: Protein served via sword
If you ever imagined a helping of meat plated with a sword at 11:30 a.m., we’re here to tell you this is possible. Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse also known as a churrasqueira, serves 14 types of proteins in the traditional Brazilian fashion — i.e. brought to you by a big knife. From the picanha, the prime part of the top sirloin, to the pork ribs and lamb, the rotation of meats is a serious way to start your day. Pair with the braised beef rib hash and a Brazilian-spiced bloody mary for a well-rounded brunch.
Bevvy Uptown5600 North Seventh Street, #100
Go for: Drag Brunch, baby
On the third Saturday of the month, Bevvy Uptown holds the two-hour Drag Brunch for fans of wigs and huevos rancheros. The event, hosted by local queen Mya Mckenzie, promises lip-synching, choreography, and probably the roasting of audience members. In addition to roasts, there will be toasts. The Bevvy brunch menu offers the Maker's Toast — egg-dipped and griddled Texas toast with Maker's Mark spiked-maple syrup. And to drink, go for the Absolut-heavy Fruity Mama or share the Bevvy Beer-garita.
The Social on 83rd8350 West Paradise Lane, Peoria
Go for: The meal-like bloody marys
Though ideal for any meal, the chef-driven menu at The Social on 83rd at the P83 Entertainment District offers a buck-wild brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This west Valley eatery has chilaquiles, loaded breakfast hash, a classic breakfast entrée with the option to sub in soyrizo. And while there's beer and wine, we want to turn your attention to the assortment of Brunch Concoctions. You can build your own mimosa, pour your own prosecco, or go for one of the inventive bloody marys — like the Caprese or the loaded grilled cheese.
SugarJam Southern Kitchen15111 North Hayden Road, #170 Scottsdale
Go for: Breakfast wings
First thing's first: SugarJam BakeShop & Bistro is now SugarJam Southern Kitchen. And with the rebrand comes a location change. Owner Dana Dumas recently moved her bakery, bar, and breakfast spot, but she definitely brought her deep fryer. For fans of chicken wings, this is exciting news, as brunch items include — and these are how you'll see them on the menu — Smackin’ Fried Chicken Wings and French Toast Breakfast, Downhome Fried Chicken Wings & Belgian Waffle, and Flapjacks N' Fried Chicken Wings. Pair any of that with SugarJam's signature cocktails like a Berry Cobbler Smash or the Mason Dixon and you'll be flyin'.
OEB Breakfast Co.17757 North Scottsdale Road, #103, Scottsdale
Go for: Breakfast seafood
The first Phoenix-area location of the beloved Canadian breakfast joint OEB Breakfast Co. is also the chain's first location in the entire U.S. Chef Mauro Martina treats Scottsdale diners to signature breakfast sandwiches (we see you, Cluck Norris), Bennys, toasts, and brunch cocktails like the Tuscan Lemonade and the Bloody Ceasar. But it's the way this polished breakfast spot works seafood into its brunch items that impress guests. There's the lobster and shrimp crepe, the Holy Crab Benedict, and the hog and scallops breakfast poutine. Swim on over.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on March 6, 2019. It was updated on February 20, 2021. Mer Norwood contributed to this article.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.