Five Places For Brunch With a Twist in Greater Phoenix

Fancy toast, bottomless mimosas — it can get drab if you partake in this made-up meal on a regular basis. Good thing some Phoenix-area restaurants are getting creative with their brunch menus and presentation. From meat served on swords to drag shows and breakfast wings, these spots are aiming to make traditional brunch a thing of the past.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse 6300 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Go for: Protein served via sword

If you ever imagined a helping of meat plated with a sword at 11:30 a.m., we’re here to tell you this is possible. Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse also known as a churrasqueira, serves 14 types of proteins in the traditional Brazilian fashion — i.e. brought to you by a big knife. From the picanha, the prime part of the top sirloin, to the pork ribs and lamb, the rotation of meats is a serious way to start your day. Pair with the braised beef rib hash and a Brazilian-spiced bloody mary for a well-rounded brunch.

For fans of wigs and huevos rancheros, you gotta try Drag Brunch at Bevvy Uptown. Bevvy Uptown

Bevvy Uptown 5600 North Seventh Street, #100

Go for: Drag Brunch, baby



On the third Saturday of the month, Bevvy Uptown holds the two-hour Drag Brunch for fans of wigs and huevos rancheros. The event, hosted by local queen Mya Mckenzie, promises lip-synching, choreography, and probably the roasting of audience members. In addition to roasts, there will be toasts. The Bevvy brunch menu offers the Maker's Toast — egg-dipped and griddled Texas toast with Maker's Mark spiked-maple syrup. And to drink, go for the Absolut-heavy Fruity Mama or share the Bevvy Beer-garita.

EXPAND The chilaquiles and loaded grilled cheese bloody mary at The Social on 83rd. The Social on 83rd

The Social on 83rd 8350 West Paradise Lane, Peoria

Go for: The meal-like bloody marys



Though ideal for any meal, the chef-driven menu at The Social on 83rd at the P83 Entertainment District offers a buck-wild brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This west Valley eatery has chilaquiles, loaded breakfast hash, a classic breakfast entrée with the option to sub in soyrizo. And while there's beer and wine, we want to turn your attention to the assortment of Brunch Concoctions. You can build your own mimosa, pour your own prosecco, or go for one of the inventive bloody marys — like the Caprese or the loaded grilled cheese.

EXPAND Smackin’ Fried Chicken Wings and French Toast Breakfast from chef Dana Dumas. SugarJam Southern Kitchen

SugarJam Southern Kitchen 15111 North Hayden Road, #170 Scottsdale

Go for: Breakfast wings



First thing's first: SugarJam BakeShop & Bistro is now SugarJam Southern Kitchen. And with the rebrand comes a location change. Owner Dana Dumas recently moved her bakery, bar, and breakfast spot, but she definitely brought her deep fryer. For fans of chicken wings, this is exciting news, as brunch items include — and these are how you'll see them on the menu — Smackin’ Fried Chicken Wings and French Toast Breakfast, Downhome Fried Chicken Wings & Belgian Waffle, and Flapjacks N' Fried Chicken Wings. Pair any of that with SugarJam's signature cocktails like a Berry Cobbler Smash or the Mason Dixon and you'll be flyin'.

An order of the hog and scallops from the nation's first OEB Breakfast Co. OEB Breakfast Co.

OEB Breakfast Co. 17757 North Scottsdale Road, #103, Scottsdale

Go for: Breakfast seafood



The first Phoenix-area location of the beloved Canadian breakfast joint OEB Breakfast Co. is also the chain's first location in the entire U.S. Chef Mauro Martina treats Scottsdale diners to signature breakfast sandwiches (we see you, Cluck Norris), Bennys, toasts, and brunch cocktails like the Tuscan Lemonade and the Bloody Ceasar. But it's the way this polished breakfast spot works seafood into its brunch items that impress guests. There's the lobster and shrimp crepe, the Holy Crab Benedict, and the hog and scallops breakfast poutine. Swim on over.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on March 6, 2019. It was updated on February 20, 2021. Mer Norwood contributed to this article.