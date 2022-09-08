Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend

From a grand opening in Gilbert to a spread-out event happening at restaurants located all around the Valley, here are three things to fill your calendar from September 8 through 11.
Hot Dog Days Extravaganza
Friday, September 2 through Friday, September 30
Joe's Farm Grill
3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert
480-563-4745 Stop by Joe's Farm Grill for a hot dog and sausage extravaganza. It's $13 for one or $19 for two, of the same kind or mix and match. There's the Dynamite Dog, a Schreiner's spicy pork hot link slathered with scorpion pepper and habanero cream cheese, topped with hand-breaded fried chillito peppers and sweet-hot pepper jelly. The Loco Moco Dog sounds intriguing, with the classic Hawaiian comfort food of a burger patty topped with an oozing fried sunny-side up egg and rich homemade brown gravy, all on top of sticky rice, an open-faced, buttered grilled bun, and a split grilled hot dog. The dog days of summer aren't over yet.
Grand Opening
Thursday, September 8
Belly Kitchen & Bar
3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert, #180
480-500-6464 Belly Kitchen & Bar is one of the host of new restaurants coming to Gilbert's new retail and housing development Epicenter. The Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese-inspired eatery has already found success in Phoenix. Belly will be exploring new dishes at its East Valley location, including a completely new lunch menu. The restaurant will welcome its first customers on Thursday, September 8.
Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week
Sunday, September 11 through Sunday, September 18
Multiple Locations Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is back for its second year of celebrating all things plant-based around the Valley. Vegan and non-vegan restaurants are participating this year, serving plant-based breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Get in on the action with three and five-course meals for $33 and $44. Find a full list of participating restaurants posted online.