Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your Weekend

September 8, 2022 6:30AM

Belly is coming to Gilbert's new Epicenter.
Belly is coming to Gilbert's new Epicenter. AWE Collective
Whether you traveled last weekend for the holiday and are back in town, or you are looking to keep the long-weekend fun rolling this week, metro Phoenix has plenty of food and drink-filled events to offer.

From a grand opening in Gilbert to a spread-out event happening at restaurants located all around the Valley, here are three things to fill your calendar from September 8 through 11.

Hot Dog Days Extravaganza

Friday, September 2 through Friday, September 30
Joe's Farm Grill
3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert
480-563-4745
Stop by Joe's Farm Grill for a hot dog and sausage extravaganza. It's $13 for one or $19 for two, of the same kind or mix and match. There's the Dynamite Dog, a Schreiner's spicy pork hot link slathered with scorpion pepper and habanero cream cheese, topped with hand-breaded fried chillito peppers and sweet-hot pepper jelly. The Loco Moco Dog sounds intriguing, with the classic Hawaiian comfort food of a burger patty topped with an oozing fried sunny-side up egg and rich homemade brown gravy, all on top of sticky rice, an open-faced, buttered grilled bun, and a split grilled hot dog. The dog days of summer aren't over yet.

click to enlarge
The second location of uptown Phoenix restaurant Belly Kitchen & Bar opens in Gilbert on September 8.
Belly Kitchen & Bar

Grand Opening

Thursday, September 8
Belly Kitchen & Bar
3150 East Ray Road, Gilbert, #180
480-500-6464
Belly Kitchen & Bar is one of the host of new restaurants coming to Gilbert's new retail and housing development Epicenter. The Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese-inspired eatery has already found success in Phoenix. Belly will be exploring new dishes at its East Valley location, including a completely new lunch menu. The restaurant will welcome its first customers on Thursday, September 8.

click to enlarge
The Coronado is one of many restaurants participating in the second annual Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week

Sunday, September 11 through Sunday, September 18
Multiple Locations
Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is back for its second year of celebrating all things plant-based around the Valley. Vegan and non-vegan restaurants are participating this year, serving plant-based breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Get in on the action with three and five-course meals for $33 and $44. Find a full list of participating restaurants posted online.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 9.8.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation