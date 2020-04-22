Four Bites of West Phoenix Food and Drink News

The West Valley is humming right along when it comes to food and delivered drink this week and beyond. West Valley residents may take advantage of $3 brown bag lunches at the Goodyear Wildflower Bread Company, or Thunderbird Lounge bringing over Old Style and big smiles. If vegan Enchiladas Suizas are more your speed, those may also be delivered to your door. Or you can pick out your own dang food at Park West in Peoria.

Now that we have the attention of those in the 623, here are four pieces of food and drink news for west siders.

Thunderbird Lounge is Delivers Hooch to West Valley

Last week, the guys at Thunderbird Lounge started a new program — 62Thursdays. The Melrose District bar started delivering takeaway alcohol to the west Valley last Thursday, April 16. We’re talking Glendale, Peoria, Avondale, El Mirage, Goodyear, Litchfield, Surprise, and on day one, they even made it to Buckeye. Part-owner Jeremiah Gratza says about 90 percent of the staff grew up on the west side of Phoenix, and still have friends in that part of the Valley (some of whom definitely called in orders). To place your own order, call the bar at 602-283-4621 Friday through Wednesday by 8 p.m.

Brown baggin' it. Wildflower Bread Company

Wildflower Bread Company Offers $3 Brown Bag Lunch

Beginning at 10 a.m. this Thursday, April 23, the Goodyear location of Wildflower Bread Company is offering $3 brown bag lunches (ham and cheese sandwiches on sourdough bread and a whole fruit). If all goes well, Wildflower will expand the brown-bag deal to other Valley locations. Guests may also text BROWN BAG to 602-723-7776 to be entered for a chance to win a $50 grocery store gift card. Customers may drive up to snag their bag at 1380 North Litchfield Road in Goodyear. For more information, call 623-935-1131.

Vendors selling fresh pasta at Park West in Peoria. Momma's Organic Market

Peoria Market Remains Open With Added Precautions

One of the mega farmers markets in the west Valley is Momma’s Organic Market — and it remains open this weekend and through the end of May. This open-air market will include vendors like Prickly Pear Tea Co., Jim’s Place Organics, Baked and Boujee, and more. You can also expect additional hand-washing stations and vendors spaced 10 feet apart. Momma’s Organic Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays in front of Park West at 9744 West Northern Avenue in Peoria.

EXPAND The Vegan Taste has extended its discount offer. The Vegan Taste

The Vegan Taste Delivers Vegan Meals With a Deal

Chef Jason Wyrick, owner of the fine-dining vegan restaurant Casa Terra in Glendale, also runs The Vegan Taste — a plant-based meal subscription service delivering to the entire Valley. The service has also recently brought on nutritionist PK Newby. Vegan meal options include Enchiladas Suizas, Thai peanut noodles, barbacoa tacos, tikka masala, and Turkish lentil soup. New subscribers receive 20 percent off their orders for eight weeks. A six-meal package is $65.46, and a 12-meal package is $109.10.