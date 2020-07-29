 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Four locations of Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants are hiring now for full-time positions.EXPAND
Four locations of Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants are hiring now for full-time positions.
Lauren Cusimano

Now Hiring: Four Locations of Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants

Lauren Cusimano | July 29, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Four of the five Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants locations are hiring now for full-time positions, aiming to fill multiple entry-level and managerial roles.

Open positions include front-of-house and back-of-house managers, dishwashers, line and prep cooks (part-time and full-time positions, as well as morning and evening shifts are available). The flagship Chandler, Queen Creek, and both Mesa locations of Serrano’s are the locations currently hiring. The Tempe site is temporarily closed for remodeling. Dining rooms are currently open at the Queen Creek spot, and at 1021 South Power Road in Mesa.

Serrano’s also offers paid vacation, healthcare coverage, and Sundays off, as all restaurants will be closed. To apply, complete an online application on the Serrano’s website.

“We feel blessed to be hiring during this challenging time for our industry, when many of our peers are sadly closing their doors,” says Ric Serrano, president and CEO of Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants, in a press release. “We are seeking exceptional candidates as we work to continually refine and improve our operations to give our customers the best possible experience when they dine with us whether in our restaurants or in the comfort of their homes.”

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2019, making it the oldest continuously owned family business in Chandler. Of those 100 years, 40 have been dedicated to the restaurant. The family opened their first business in Chandler in September 1919, called The Serrano Brothers Popular Store, and eventually Serrano’s Department Stores. When the malls took over in the 1970s, Eva and Ernie Serrano opened a Mexican food restaurant, La Casa Serrano, in 1979. The department store closed in 1981, but the restaurant remains, now called Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants and operated by their children.

For more information, visit the Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

