Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Soon-to-Open Francine Restaurant in Scottsdale Will Host a Two-Day Job Fair

Lauren Cusimano | July 6, 2020 | 6:00am
An incoming fine dining establishment with a Mediterranean and south-of-France menu is hoping to fill approximately 60 positions ahead of its August 14 opening. Francine Restaurant is set to begin dine-in services next month in the luxury wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Needed positions include servers, hostesses, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, bussers, food runners, sanitizers, and a sous chef.

The Francine job fair will be held at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Tuesday, July 7, and Wednesday July 8. Interviews will be held in the restaurant, located at 4712 North Goldwater Boulevard in Scottsdale. Those interested can also email resumes to jobs@francinerestaurant.com.

The new 5,000-square-foot Scottsdale restaurant will neighbor Nobu, Toca Madera, and Ocean 44. Lunch and brunch services are scheduled to begin in September. Operations at Francine will be overseen by restaurateur Laurent Halasz and Executive Chef Brian Archibald, whose previous kitchen includes The Phoenician, Boulders Resort, and JW Marriott Resort and Spa.

“We know our opening comes at a good time,” Archibald says in a press release. “There are many people in the culinary world and food industry who have been out of work and we are excited to offer some incredible opportunities.”

For more information, visit the Francine website or call 480-690-6180.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

