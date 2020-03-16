Give It a Spin — The New Compass Lounge and Restaurant Is Here

Chef Brandon Drummond is the new Director of Operations at the revamped Compass Lounge and Restaurant.

What’s Arizona’s most iconic revolving restaurant? Time’s up. It’s Compass Arizona Grill — or now, Compass Lounge and Restaurant. Downtown’s Hyatt Regency Phoenix recently has completed a heavy revamp on its circular, hat-like restaurant, and put Chef Brandon Drummond in charge as the new director of operations.

People usually remember the 24th-floor views of this slowly spinning, 40-year-old eatery versus the food, but Drummond also has installed a new menu to match the restaurant’s makeover.

Upscale appetizers with a glass of red, anyone? Compass Lounge and Restaurant

Now, diners can expect upscale seafood options and craft cocktails, as well as creative dishes like buttermilk fried quail with jalapeno honey, elk chops with truffle butter, and quick-cured duck with barley mushroom risotto, bok choy, and blackberry demi.

And those handcrafted cocktails we mentioned? Think something like the Blue Rose Bramble — made with blueberries, house-made rosemary simple syrup, and small-batch bourbon whiskey.

Drummond has been cooking for one Hyatt Regency restaurant or another for more than 15 years, most recently in Greenwich, Connecticut (and before, in places like New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and San Antonio).

For more information about Compass Lounge and Restaurant, see the Hyatt Regency Phoenix website.