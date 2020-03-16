 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Chef Brandon Drummond is the new Director of Operations at the revamped Compass Lounge and Restaurant.
Compass Lounge and Restaurant

Give It a Spin — The New Compass Lounge and Restaurant Is Here

Lauren Cusimano | March 16, 2020 | 8:00am
What’s Arizona’s most iconic revolving restaurant? Time’s up. It’s Compass Arizona Grill — or now, Compass Lounge and Restaurant. Downtown’s Hyatt Regency Phoenix recently has completed a heavy revamp on its circular, hat-like restaurant, and put Chef Brandon Drummond in charge as the new director of operations.

People usually remember the 24th-floor views of this slowly spinning, 40-year-old eatery versus the food, but Drummond also has installed a new menu to match the restaurant’s makeover.

Now, diners can expect upscale seafood options and craft cocktails, as well as creative dishes like buttermilk fried quail with jalapeno honey, elk chops with truffle butter, and quick-cured duck with barley mushroom risotto, bok choy, and blackberry demi.

And those handcrafted cocktails we mentioned? Think something like the Blue Rose Bramble — made with blueberries, house-made rosemary simple syrup, and small-batch bourbon whiskey.

Drummond has been cooking for one Hyatt Regency restaurant or another for more than 15 years, most recently in Greenwich, Connecticut (and before, in places like New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and San Antonio).

For more information about Compass Lounge and Restaurant, see the Hyatt Regency Phoenix website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

