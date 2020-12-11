Hanukkah in Phoenix 2020: A Guide to Dine-In, Takeout, and Delivery

Hanukkah has officially begun. The eight-night Festival of Lights celebrates many things, but a big part of the holiday is the food: potato latkes and jelly doughnuts, plus traditional Jewish dishes like beef brisket, roast chicken, potato knishes, challah, and matzah ball soup.

Several greater Phoenix restaurants are offering Hanukkah meals for dine-in, takeout, and catering. Here's a quick rundown.

Chompie's Multiple Locations



Chompie's is now offering its Chrismukkah Dinner, available dine-in or curbside pickup. Starters are challah knot rolls with butter and a pickle tray plus a choice of soup — chicken matzah ball, split pea, and mushroom barley. Entrees include turkey breast with stuffing, beef brisket with gravy, or stuffed cabbage rolls. Sides? Homestyle green beans or glazed carrots. Finally, it's the Lovey’s Festive Holiday Dessert to finish things off. Cost is $22.99 per person and $10.49 for kids 10 and under. You can also order items to-go by the pound, pint, and piece like crispy latkes and Hanukkah cookies. And there’s the takeaway Festive Hanukkah Dinner at Home serving eight for $219.99.

Goldman's Deli 6929 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



Goldman's Deli offers many Jewish specialties like gefilte fish, chopped chicken liver, and whitefish salad — often with a latke on the side. On the catering menu, there's brisket by the pound, served with a side of au jus, and some colorful party trays. For dessert, try the noodle kugel (a baked casserole with noodles), chocolate cake, or the all-pleasing dessert tray.

New York Bagels 'N Bialys Multiple Locations



New York Bagels ‘N Bialys is, of course, known for its bagels and bialys, which make a fine addition to any Jewish meal. But the restaurant’s main menu also offers a la carte potato latkes, homemade chopped liver with bagel chips, smoked fish, and deli salads. If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop, get the brisket dinner or the half chicken dinner serving eight. Both come with potato latkes and a vegetable medley. For dessert, there's Kuchen, bialy dough smothered in brown sugar, powdered sugar, and cinnamon.

JJ's Delicatessen 23425 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Any place with a latke platter must know how to do Hanukkah right. JJ's Delicatessen offers just that on its catering menu — mini sweet potato or traditional potato latkes piled high and served with applesauce or sour cream. Round out the meal with meat by the pound like pastrami or roast beef, matzah ball soup by the quart, and a dessert tray with your choice of assorted cookies, rugelach (filled pastries), and more.

Milk and Honey Espresso Bar and Eatery 12701 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Milk and Honey Espresso Bar and Eatery will be making sufganiyot (fried jelly-filled doughnuts traditional during the Hanukkah season) plus Moroccan salads, fish entrees like Moroccan salmon or white fish balls in a tomato sauce, and more. Meat dishes (serving a minimum of four) include whole-oven roasted chicken and potatoes or tagine-style brisket with Portobello mushrooms. The second night of Hanukkah falls on Shabbat, so you can also add some challah or other items to your order. Shabbat orders must be placed by Wednesday at 8 p.m. and challah-only orders by Thursday at 8 p.m.

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



Miracle Mile Deli has options. There's the Hanukkah Special — a plate of beef brisket, a potato latke, a cup of matzah ball soup, and Noble rye bread with butter. Or the half roast chicken, or the oven-roasted turkey dinner. There are also family-style versions of those meals. The Hanukkah Dinner Delight serves six with beef brisket, potato latkes with applesauce and sour cream, matzah ball soup, baked mac and cheese, coleslaw; challah kaiser rolls with butter, and a whole pie of your choice. Curbside pickup is available, as well as delivery for orders more than $100. A la carte items include potato latkes served with sour cream and applesauce, matzah ball soup, steamed vegetables, and sufganiyot by the dozen (24 hours notice is required).

Scott's Generations 742 East Glendale Avenue, #142



Scott’s Generations is known for its latkes, which you can order off the menu at $3 apiece. Add to those some matzah ball soup (available in half-pints to 2.5 quarts) and you’re golden. What's more, catering platters include the Smoked Fish Fiesta, an array of smoked fish specialties garnished with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, olives, bagels, bialys, and cream cheese. There’s also the famous Original Generations Chopped Liver Mold served with rye, pumpernickel, or bagel chips.

Levi Catering 3375 East Shea Boulevard, Suite C2



Levi Catering is now accepting orders for sufganiyot. The treats are $22 a dozen or $2.50 each. Fillings include strawberry, raspberry, and creamy Bavarian. Call 602-246-0143, email info@levi.catering, or send a direct message on Facebook to order. They're easy.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.