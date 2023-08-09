Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Best Bite: Peanut butter, jelly and brisket? This Mesa food stand says yes

Enjoy this unlikely combination at a picnic table among ancient orange trees in Mesa.
August 9, 2023
Get ready for a messy feast at Jalapeño Bucks.
Get ready for a messy feast at Jalapeño Bucks. Tirion Boan
Share this:
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!

In many parts of the country, summer means spending time outdoors, firing up the grill and enjoying barbecue while seated around picnic tables surrounded by lush summer greenery.

In Phoenix, that's just not the case.

There really are very few reasons to want to eat outside in the heat of the summer in the Sonoran Desert. But a feast at an East Valley food stand nestled in a grove of 100-year-old orange trees might just be worth it.

Housed in a shipping container clad in wood siding, Jalapeño Bucks is located on Val Vista Drive just south of the Salt River and the Loop 202. Small and easy to drive by, it's best spotted by the cluster of parked cars scattered along the roadside.

If you've ever wondered about the little spot pumping out country music while shrouded in a cloud of water from cooling misters, we're here to say it's worth the stop.

click to enlarge
Jalapeño Bucks is an outdoor-only restaurant with picnic tables surrounding the shipping container kitchen.
Tirion Boan
Park along the edge of the road or in the lot in front of B B Citrus Farms, a produce stand that's closed until the heat subsides and the oranges ripen. Walk up to the order window and peruse the menu as a local high schooler slides open the hatch.

At Jalapeño Bucks, the menu is largely split into two sections: barbecue sandwiches and burritos. Ribs are available on Saturdays, and some of the menu items blend barbecue with Southwest flavor, such as the brisket burrito and sides of fresh mango salsa. But the hidden gem here is one of the most unusual items available.

For a sweet, savory, satisfying meal, order the PB&J Brisket Sandwich. Now, for many, peanut butter and jelly are the only two ingredients needed for a sandwich. At other spots around town, the classic condiments have been added to burgers. But peanut butter, jelly and salty, smokey brisket are a combination we didn't know we needed.

Served on a brioche bun, the sandwich comes in quarter- and half-pound options, the lesser of which is still piled high with meat. While strawberry jelly is available, on a recent visit, the server recommended the original grape.

The brisket is tender but not falling apart, lending a good chew to the saucy sandwich. Be prepared for sticky jelly to drip down your fingers as you dig into this wonderfully messy meal. Wash it all down with a lemonade or soda, served in enormous foam cups, and pair the hot meal with a cold cup of creamy macaroni salad.

click to enlarge
Sides of creamy coleslaw and macaroni salad pair perfectly with sandwiches and burritos at Jalapeño Bucks.
Tirion Boan
As you sit at a picnic table, sweet and tangy barbecue sandwich in hand, and cooling misters rain down among the greenery of the orange trees, you almost forget, just for a second, that it's hotter than 110 degrees in the desert. The experience transports you to the idea of summertime, a season for sitting outside in the sunshine enjoying barbecue. And for however long it takes you to demolish a brisket sandwich, this little roadside stand in Mesa makes that dream a reality.

Jalapeño Bucks

3434 N. Val Vista Drive, Mesa
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at ti[email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

This Chandler ramen restaurant now serves a taste of Hawaii

Food & Drink News

This Chandler ramen restaurant now serves a taste of Hawaii

By Mike Madriaga
Romeo Taus, owner of Romeo’s Euro Cafe, faces serious health battle

Food & Drink News

Romeo Taus, owner of Romeo’s Euro Cafe, faces serious health battle

By Geri Koeppel
Best bento boxes: 6 top Japanese lunch specials in Phoenix

Food & Drink News

Best bento boxes: 6 top Japanese lunch specials in Phoenix

By Melissa Parker
First Taste: El Chullo brings a taste of Peru to the Melrose District

First Taste

First Taste: El Chullo brings a taste of Peru to the Melrose District

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation