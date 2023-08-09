Best Bite: Peanut butter, jelly and brisket? This Mesa food stand says yes

In many parts of the country, summer means spending time outdoors, firing up the grill and enjoying barbecue while seated around picnic tables surrounded by lush summer greenery.
In Phoenix, that's just not the case.
There really are very few reasons to want to eat outside in the heat of the summer in the Sonoran Desert. But a feast at an East Valley food stand nestled in a grove of 100-year-old orange trees might just be worth it.
Housed in a shipping container clad in wood siding, Jalapeño Bucks is located on Val Vista Drive just south of the Salt River and the Loop 202. Small and easy to drive by, it's best spotted by the cluster of parked cars scattered along the roadside.
If you've ever wondered about the little spot pumping out country music while shrouded in a cloud of water from cooling misters, we're here to say it's worth the stop.
At Jalapeño Bucks, the menu is largely split into two sections: barbecue sandwiches and burritos. Ribs are available on Saturdays, and some of the menu items blend barbecue with Southwest flavor, such as the brisket burrito and sides of fresh mango salsa. But the hidden gem here is one of the most unusual items available.
For a sweet, savory, satisfying meal, order the PB&J Brisket Sandwich. Now, for many, peanut butter and jelly are the only two ingredients needed for a sandwich. At other spots around town, the classic condiments have been added to burgers. But peanut butter, jelly and salty, smokey brisket are a combination we didn't know we needed.
Served on a brioche bun, the sandwich comes in quarter- and half-pound options, the lesser of which is still piled high with meat. While strawberry jelly is available, on a recent visit, the server recommended the original grape.
The brisket is tender but not falling apart, lending a good chew to the saucy sandwich. Be prepared for sticky jelly to drip down your fingers as you dig into this wonderfully messy meal. Wash it all down with a lemonade or soda, served in enormous foam cups, and pair the hot meal with a cold cup of creamy macaroni salad.