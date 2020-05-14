New Restaurant Alert: Mr. Mesquite Taqueria is Coming to the West Valley

Surprise, city of Surprise. Mr. Mesquite, the local taqueria chain specializing in Mexican street food, is opening a new location in the northwest Valley.

Mr. Mesquite’s fourth location — the address is 16860 West Waddell Road in Surprise — is scheduled to begin slinging tacos on Saturday, May 30. That day will also include a grand opening event, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., followed by prizes for the first 500 guests, and one free taco per person from then till Friday, June 5.

Brothers Ahmad and Naser Alatrash founded and co-own Mr. Mesquite Taqueria and its five total locations, including one in the Chicago area. They say there are plans to open four more locations in 2020 in addition to the new Surprise spot. Mr. Mesquite is also a frequent vendor at the Phoenix New Times' annual Tacolandia event.

For more information, visit the Mr. Mesquite Taqueria website.